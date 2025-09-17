Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 16, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) (OTC:ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-year extension of its drilling permit for its 100%-owned Gold Mountain Project (formerly known as Long Peak), located along the prolific Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA.

Advancing Nevada Exploration Strategy

The Gold Mountain Project is a cornerstone of Element79's Nevada portfolio. Historical work and technical studies have highlighted drill-ready targets that will be central to the Company's exploration focus over the next two years. With the permit extension now secured, Element79 can move forward confidently with its development strategy in one of the world's most productive gold jurisdictions.

"Securing this two-year permit extension is a crucial step in ensuring continuity of our exploration strategy at Gold Mountain," commented Michale Smith, CEO of Element79 Gold. "We are now positioned to execute on our drill programs and advance the project toward resource development, with the intent of building long-term value for our shareholders."

About the Gold Mountain Project

The Gold Mountain Project, located along Nevada's Battle Mountain trend, is considered drill-ready with multiple high-priority targets already defined. Previous exploration has identified significant gold mineralization potential, with favorable geology consistent with major deposits in the region. Element79 Gold Corp has recently obtained a 43-101 property of merit technical report, compiling historic data, with completion and filing of the NI 43-101 Technical Report on September 3, 2025. Element79 intends to commence drilling activities under the extended permit to further delineate these targets and unlock the further value in the project.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Location map showing the location of the Gold Mountain project.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Map showing approved, Notice-level disturbance on the Gold Mountain property.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 - Maps displaying Au and Ag in rocks. The rock samples originated from a hand-drawn map and are thought to have been collected by Oro Nevada and Gold Ventures Inc.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kim Kirkland, Fellow of AusIMM #309585, Chief Operating Officer of Element79 Gold Corp, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold Corp

Element79 Gold Corp is a minin g company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential gold and silver projects. The Company's main focus is its Lucero Project, a past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine in Arequipa, Peru, with near-term production potential. In Nevada, the Company is advancing its Gold Mountain and Elephant projects along the Battle Mountain trend, a world-class gold district. Element79 is also completing the spin-out of its Dale Property in Ontario into its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold.

Contact Information

For corporate matters and Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

Michael Smith, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ms@element79.gold

Phone: +1.604.319.6953

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects, or opportunities and are based on management's forecasts, estimates, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration activities, the timing and scope of planned drill programs, and the potential mineralization of the Gold Mountain Project. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

High-grade gold project with near-term cash flow potential

