Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire September 10, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rangefront Mining Services of Elko, Nevada ("Rangefront") to complete a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on its 100%-owned Elephant Project, located within the highly productive Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada, USA.

The Company recently completed its NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Gold Mountain Project, also with Rangefront, and is excited to advance similar work on the Elephant Project to further solidify its growing Nevada-focused exploration portfolio. Rangefront has commenced compilation and analysis of historic exploration data dating back three decades for the Elephant Project and is anticipated to complete the NI 43-101 Technical Report in Q4 2025.

About the Elephant Project

The Elephant Project is strategically located in Nevada's Battle Mountain Trend, one of the world's most productive gold districts, with significant production histories from several large mines in the area. Historical exploration on the property has identified multiple gold-bearing structures, surface sampling anomalies, and drill intercepts that indicate strong potential for both high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization.

Element79 Gold intends for the NI 43-101 Technical Report to validate the Elephant Project as a "property of merit," enabling the Company to plan a systematic exploration program aimed at expanding on past work and unlocking the project's potential.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Rangefront, whose experience and expertise in Nevada geology is invaluable," stated Michael Smith, CEO of Element79 Gold. "The completion of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant will mark another milestone in advancing our Nevada exploration strategy and further positioning the Company within one of the world's premier gold jurisdictions."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kim Kirkland, Fellow of AusIMM #309585, Chief Operating Officer of Element79 Gold Corp, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Rangefront Mining Services

Rangefront Mining Services is a Nevada-based geological consulting firm providing project management, data analysis, field services, and NI 43-101 compliant reporting. With decades of experience in the Great Basin, Rangefront has worked with numerous exploration and mining companies to advance projects from grassroots to production.

About Element79 Gold Corp

Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of high-potential gold projects. The Company's main focus is its Nevada portfolio, anchored by the Gold Mountain and Elephant Projects, both located in the world-class Battle Mountain Trend. In addition, Element79 continues to advance its high-grade Lucero Project in southern Peru, positioning the Company for long-term exploration growth.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold or contact:

For corporate matters, please contact:
Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ms@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.604.319.6953
E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects, or opportunities and are based on management's forecasts, estimates, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise it has moved to secure additional beneficiated ore supply to complement development of its Desert Antimony Mine at Mojave, California. This initiative forms part of the Company's broader mine to market strategy targeting supply for the U.S. defense and energy markets, while also strengthening the commercial pathway for its DeepSolv(TM) processing technology being developed with Rice University.

Highlights

- Locksley seeks to strengthen the commercial pathways for DeepSolv(TM) processing method, by entered into a Non-Binding Heads of Agreement with EV Resources Limited (EVR) to purchase EVR's Antimony material via an Ore Sales Agreement

- Availability of 3rd party material is a key element for the development of DeepSolv(TM) and access to the USD $1bn+ domestic US Antimony market

- Expands and diversifies ore feedstock available for the processing development and downstream validation being conducted by Rice University on the DeepSolv(TM) product

- Enables Locksley to integrate both domestic ore from Mojave and additional North American supply into U.S. refining, accelerating the availability of critical materials

- Access to multiple ore supplies is complementary to the development of the Desert Antimony Mine at Mojave and advances Locksley's strategy of providing domestic security of USA antimony supply necessary for defence security

- Will provide priority access to antimony samples from EV Resources' Los Lirios operations for Rice University DeepSolv(TM) testwork, promoting a diversified and resilient North American supply chain

- Contingent on Locksley and EVR successfully negotiating a binding Antimony Ore Sales Agreement and subject to EVR shareholder approval, Locksley will make a strategic investment of A$0.75 million in EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR)

Strategic Rationale: DeepSolv(TM) Processing Pathway

The securing of EVR beneficiated ore will underpin Locksley's ability to accelerate deployment of DeepSolv(TM), a proprietary solvometallurgical process developed with Rice University, by ensuring additional steady and diverse feedstock supply. This strengthens the Company's position to:

- Provide immediate beneficiated ore supply to complement Mojave ore and bridge U.S. requirements until domestic mining commences

- Validate the DeepSolv(TM) process across multiple ore types, ensuring resilience and efficiency in downstream refining

- Secure 3rd party material as a key element for establishing the scale of DeepSolv(TM) and access to the USD $1bn+ domestic US Antimony market

- Advance production of defense-grade and energy-grade antimony products for U.S. applications

- Demonstrate to U.S. Government stakeholders the practical delivery of non-Chinese feedstock through advanced U.S.-based processing

- Position Locksley as a leading partner in reshaping North American supply chains for critical minerals

Strategic Locksley Investment and Ore Sales Agreement

LKY and EVR have entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement. Contingent upon LKY and EVR entering into a binding Ore Sales Agreement, and subject to EVR shareholder approval,

LKY will make a strategic investment of A$0.75 million. This agreement provides a framework for EVR to supply antimony concentrate from its Los Lirios operations to Locksley, with the following key points:

- Purpose: The Agreement sets out the non-binding commercial framework under which EVR and LKY will cooperate to establish a strategic relationship for material testwork and develop production and value creation.

- Testing and Validation: EVR will send representative samples of ore to Locksley's refining facility to test and confirm ore properties and processing viability.

- Pathway to Binding Agreement: The parties will seek to enter into a binding Ore Sales Agreement which will set out the commercial framework for a long-term supply partnership, with an initial focus on offtake to support downstream processing studies.

- Mutual Strategic Benefit: The cooperation secures a potential long-term customer for EVR's concentrate while reinforcing Locksley's access to a secure supply of antimony for its proprietary refining technology.

Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources, commented:

"This agreement potentially strengthens our mine-to-market strategy by complementing our Mojave development with additional concentrate supply from EVR. By securing nearshore feedstock alongside our fast-tracked mining plans in California, Locksley will be well positioned to accelerate the U.S. return to domestic antimony processing. With Rice University's support and the deployment of our DeepSolv(TM) technology, our pathway demonstrates that Locksley is assembling the resources, partnerships, and technology to ensure secure, scalable, and independent antimony supply for the United States."



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

