Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire September 10, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rangefront Mining Services of Elko, Nevada ("Rangefront") to complete a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on its 100%-owned Elephant Project, located within the highly productive Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada, USA.
The Company recently completed its NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Gold Mountain Project, also with Rangefront, and is excited to advance similar work on the Elephant Project to further solidify its growing Nevada-focused exploration portfolio. Rangefront has commenced compilation and analysis of historic exploration data dating back three decades for the Elephant Project and is anticipated to complete the NI 43-101 Technical Report in Q4 2025.
The Elephant Project is strategically located in Nevada's Battle Mountain Trend, one of the world's most productive gold districts, with significant production histories from several large mines in the area. Historical exploration on the property has identified multiple gold-bearing structures, surface sampling anomalies, and drill intercepts that indicate strong potential for both high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization.
Element79 Gold intends for the NI 43-101 Technical Report to validate the Elephant Project as a "property of merit," enabling the Company to plan a systematic exploration program aimed at expanding on past work and unlocking the project's potential.
"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Rangefront, whose experience and expertise in Nevada geology is invaluable," stated Michael Smith, CEO of Element79 Gold. "The completion of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant will mark another milestone in advancing our Nevada exploration strategy and further positioning the Company within one of the world's premier gold jurisdictions."
The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kim Kirkland, Fellow of AusIMM #309585, Chief Operating Officer of Element79 Gold Corp, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Rangefront Mining Services
Rangefront Mining Services is a Nevada-based geological consulting firm providing project management, data analysis, field services, and NI 43-101 compliant reporting. With decades of experience in the Great Basin, Rangefront has worked with numerous exploration and mining companies to advance projects from grassroots to production.
About Element79 Gold Corp
Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of high-potential gold projects. The Company's main focus is its Nevada portfolio, anchored by the Gold Mountain and Elephant Projects, both located in the world-class Battle Mountain Trend. In addition, Element79 continues to advance its high-grade Lucero Project in southern Peru, positioning the Company for long-term exploration growth.
