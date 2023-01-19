BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its November 15, 2022 press release, that it has elected to draw down C$1,000,000 (the "Loan") under the C$2,000,000 convertible credit facility with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender"), which is controlled by a significant shareholder

The Loan has a term of 3 years and bears interest ("Interest") at 15%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the end of the Loan term. At the discretion of the Lender, after six months from the initial drawdown date, the Loan plus accrued Interest is convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the Loan at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP (C$0.62) of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share; and (b) for Interest at the Market Price (as defined under Exchange policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior Exchange approval, per share. The funds will be used for the acquisition of the producing Penouta royalty. The Loan is subject to the approval of the TSXV and other customary closing conditions.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 20 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

Major Electric Royalties Shareholder Increases Ownership Stake to 17.5% on Progress Towards Positive Cash Flow

Stefan Gleason (the "Acquiror" or "Gleason") today announced that he is filing another early warning report in connection with his acquisition on the open market of an additional 2% in outstanding shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company"), taking his stake in the Company to approximately 17.5

Gleason is a Charlotte-based entrepreneur who owns and leads several privately held businesses in the United States such as Money Metals Exchange LLC, one of the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues.

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Despite the difficult equity markets in the past six months, it has been tremendously exciting to see progress continue across our portfolio, particularly at our lithium assets. Upon forecast restart in Q1 2023, Sayona Mining's North American Lithium (NAL) operation will become Canada's only producing lithium mine; NAL will seek to integrate millfeed from the Authier project on which we have a 0.5% gross metal royalty. We acquired the Authier royalty approximately two and a half years ago and the project has advanced substantially while lithium prices have climbed1. Our other lithium royalties, Seymour Lake and Cancet, continue to show promise, and we eagerly await the Seymour Lake preliminary economic assessment targeted for Q1 2023. Having one of the largest lithium royalty portfolios in the world, we're well positioned to benefit from the strong lithium market.

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE; Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE; Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

This news release contains amendments to the paragraph below the Financing section heading, and the year production commenced at the Penouta Mine. Complete corrected text follows

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals") to acquire a newly granted 0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty (the "0.75% GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company will have an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR (the "0.75% Option GRR") on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% respectively once certain minimum royalty payments have been made.

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

This news release has been amended to add "(Mt)" in Table 1. Complete corrected text follows

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals") to acquire a newly granted 0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty (the "0.75% GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company will have an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR (the "0.75% Option GRR") on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% respectively once certain minimum royalty payments have been made.

STRATEGIC MINERALS ENTERS INTO A LETTER OF INTENT FOR A PROPOSED GROSS REVENUE ROYALTY ON THE PENOUTA MINE

STRATEGIC MINERALS ENTERS INTO A LETTER OF INTENT FOR A PROPOSED GROSS REVENUE ROYALTY ON THE PENOUTA MINE

Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (FRA: 26K0) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals" or the "Company"), a company focused on the production, development, and exploration of tin, tantalum and niobium, announces that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") with Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties") with respect to the proposed grant to Electric Royalties of a gross revenue royalty on the Company's Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Proposed Transaction").

Pursuant to the LOI, it is proposed that Electric Royalties will acquire a 0.75 percent gross revenue royalty on the production of the Company's Penouta mine in consideration for a cash payment of C$1.0 million and the issuance of 500,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties to the Company. Electric Royalties will also have the option for a period of seven months from the closing date of the Proposed Transaction to acquire an additional 0.75 percent royalty at the Penouta mine in consideration for a further cash payment of C$1.25 million . The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5 percent respectively once C$1.67 million in royalty revenues have been paid to Electric Royalties.

ACME Lithium Samples Highest Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Samples Highest Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. See results in link to table below. Boron anomalies occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies.

Link to Rock and Soil Analysis Table

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") today announced today that it has taken up and purchased for cancellation a total of 5,192,307 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.65 per Share under its substantial issuer bid ("SIB") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.375 million. The Shares purchased represent approximately 23.5% of the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares at the time the SIB was announced in October 2022. After giving effect to the SIB, the Company will have 16,919,552 Shares issued and outstanding.

Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the SIB will be effected by Computershare by January 27, 2023 in accordance with the SIB and applicable law

TINONE REPORTS FURTHER STRONG TIN INTERCEPTS AND EXTENDS MINERALIZATION AT DEPTH AT ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS FURTHER STRONG TIN INTERCEPTS AND EXTENDS MINERALIZATION AT DEPTH AT ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . Drilling has now concluded, and data compilation and modelling are underway.  The program has been highly successful in continuing to define significant tin mineralization near surface and at depth below and adjacent to historical drilling.

Highlights:

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, January 17, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") releases gold assay results from its 60,000-metre 2020-2022 drill program and reviews the Company's gold data from the 2011-2019 surface drill and 2014 channel sample programs at Castle East, as well as the underground drill program at its Castle Mine from 2019.

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") releases gold assay results from its 60,000-metre 2020-2022 drill program and reviews the Company's gold data from the 2011-2019 surface drill and 2014 channel sample programs at Castle East, as well as the underground drill program at its Castle Mine from 2019.

Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., P.Eng., CEO commented, "Historically, gold has been directly associated with silver in the Cobalt Camp. The gold values in the silver dore bar produced when the historic mines were in production accounted for 3 to 5 percent of the total 1,000 ounces by weight. Using the January 13, 2023, close price of gold and silver, the contained gold value of these bars would be 2-4 times the contained silver value in USD." The intercepts published in this news release support this statement and prove that there is gold mineralization in the Gowganda area. In addition, the Company has not only discovered gold mineralization in the Nipissing Diabase, where most of the silver-cobalt veins occur, but also in the Archean Lithologies above the diabase sill.

Park Place Lithium Brine Project Delivers Up to 82.0 mg/L Li From Initial Sampling

Park Place Lithium Brine Project Delivers Up to 82.0 mg/L Li From Initial Sampling

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce assay results from samples taken at the Company's 100% owned Park Place Lithium Brine Project located 180 km west of Edmonton, Alberta. Three brine samples were collected from a 72-meter-thick interval at the top of the Leduc Formation in well 10012-03-059-23W500 and returned grades ranging between 71.2 82.0 mgL lithium with an overall average of 77.2 mgL lithium (Table 1).

The Park Place Lithium Brine Project consists of 1,602,209 acres of contiguous MIM permits (89 MIM permits) that overlie the lithium-rich Devonian aged, Leduc Formation, Carbonate Reef complex (Woodbend Group) and the underlying Beaverhill Lake Group (Swan Hills FM) (Figure 1). These Formations are confined aquifers and are considered to be hydraulically connected. The Leduc Formation reaches thicknesses of just over 300m and the Swan Hills Formation is up to 250 metres thick within the Company's Metallic and Industrial Mineral (MIM) permits. LithiumBank considers both Formations highly favourable for potential brine production and intends for both to be the focus of continued sampling and study to lead to a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate. The contiguous MIM permits covering the Formations give the Company the dominant position over the contained lithium-rich brines.

