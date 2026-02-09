Elavon launches fresh logo and bold new look for a dynamic 2026

Updated brand imaging celebrates payment processor's capabilities, reliability and commitment to empowering business success

Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank and one of the largest payments processors globally, is strategically evolving its brand identify to better align with the modern customer journey, showcasing the company's evolution in the competitive payments solutions landscape.

The new logos and iconography emphasizing the payment processors' modern, expert-led payments capabilities and reliability backed by U.S. Bank, are already live on Elavon's home page, with additional digital and physical assets expect to roll out throughout the year.

"Our rebrand introduces a fresh symbol and dynamic visual identity that evokes connection, partnership, and seamless transactions," said Kim Osborn, Chief Administrative Officer for Elavon. "This initiative aims to create a unified, modern Elavon product brand that aligns with U.S. Bank, while effectively telling the story of payments expertise and our commitment to partnership."

The rebrand features a new logo and cohesive design system that reflect modern, expert‑led payments capabilities Elavon offers, backed by the strength and reliability of U.S. Bank. The design evolution features a singular modern, tech-forward product brand identity, consolidating equity in Elavon while hinting at its connection to U.S. Bank with the strength of a shield. The new symbol and dynamic visual elements embody connection and partnership.

The financial services industry is ever-changing and super competitive. As part of the payments transformation, Elavon's rebranding initiative reinforces its position as a top global payments partner and highlights the strength of its payments transformation.

"Elavon has evolved as payments have evolved, and our new brand is simpler, smarter, and synced for business success. Every day, Elavon solutions serve as a connecting force—integrating your entire payments system, so our customers can focus on what matters most: moving their businesses forward," said Osborn.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $692 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About Elavon

Elavon is wholly owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 2 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon's innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

Media Contact:
John Friess
john.friess@usbank.com
720.402.2869

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

u-s-bancorpusbnyse-usbfintech-investing
USB
The Conversation (0)
Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

With up to 3.5x more performance for AI workflows, faster storage, up to a phenomenal 24 hours of battery life, and macOS Tahoe, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even better Apple® today unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro®, featuring the incredibly powerful Apple M5 chip. With M5, the 14-inch... Keep Reading...
Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

The latest version improves performance, display rendering, battery life, and comfort, while offering innovative features with visionOS 26 and all-new spatial apps and Apple Immersive content Apple® today introduced Apple Vision Pro ™ with the powerful M5 chip that delivers a leap forward in... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

The new iPad Pro features the next generation of Apple silicon, with a big leap in AI performance, faster storage, and the game-changing capabilities of iPadOS 26 Apple® today introduced the new iPad Pro® featuring the incredibly powerful M5 chip. M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad® experience... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

With an all-new design powered by A19 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro features the best-ever performance, camera systems, and battery life in an iPhone Apple® today introduced iPhone 17® Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a striking new design that delivers a dramatic leap in performance. Both models feature A19... Keep Reading...
Apple debuts iPhone 17

Apple debuts iPhone 17

iPhone 17 features the innovative Center Stage front camera, a bigger and brighter new display with ProMotion, and the A19 chip for improved performance Apple® today announced iPhone® 17, featuring the new Center Stage® front camera that takes selfies to the next level; a powerful 48MP Fusion... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

The $30 Billion Shift: Critical Minerals Enter a New Era

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNKR

Bunker Hill Announces C$30 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Units & Warrant Exercise, and Reverse Stock Split

Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

Related News

precious-metals-investing

The $30 Billion Shift: Critical Minerals Enter a New Era

base-metals-investing

Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Extends Gold Mineralisation at Depth and Further Defines the Contact Zone Fault Target

precious-metals-investing

RUA GOLD Provides Outlook and Growth Catalysts for 2026

rare-earth-investing

ReeXploration Commences Exploration Drilling at Eureka Uranium Target

gold-investing

Armory Mining To Conduct a Series of Airborne Geophysics Surveys at the Ammo Gold-Antimony Project

precious-metals-investing

Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave