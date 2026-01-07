The Conversation (0)
January 07, 2026
Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m
17 September 2025
Green Technology Metals
30 November 2025
Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS
17 November 2025
Ontario Lithium Project Development Update
Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Ontario Lithium Project Development Update
31 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
12 October 2025
Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement
09 October 2025
Trading Halt
12h
NextSource Materials Announces Arrival of First Equipment Shipment in UAE for its Battery Anode Facility and Significant Progress on Front-End Engineering and Design
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first shipment of equipment for its proposed Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") has arrived in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates...
06 January
Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval
05 January
SAGA Metals Reports Strongest Critical Mineral Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador
--First Assay Results Reported for the Trapper Zone Following Completion of the 2025 Phase of the Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical...
02 January
SAGA Metals Reports Best Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador
--First Assay Results Reported for the Trapper Zone Following Completion of the 2025 Phase of the Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical...
31 December 2025
NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held virtually at 8:00 AM (Toronto time) on...
30 December 2025
SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update
Saga Metals Corp. ("TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF") ("FSE: 20H") ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the results from its follow up field program at the North Wind Iron Ore project in West Central region of...
