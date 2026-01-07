EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Download the PDF here.

green technology metalsgt1:auasx:gt1battery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
GT1:AU
Green Technology Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Green Technology Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals

Delivering the next lithium hub in North America Keep Reading...
Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS

Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFSDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Green Technology Metals Logo

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Ontario Lithium Project Development UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces Arrival of First Equipment Shipment in UAE for its Battery Anode Facility and Significant Progress on Front-End Engineering and Design

NextSource Materials Announces Arrival of First Equipment Shipment in UAE for its Battery Anode Facility and Significant Progress on Front-End Engineering and Design

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first shipment of equipment for its proposed Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") has arrived in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates... Keep Reading...
Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant ApprovalDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Strongest Critical Mineral Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Strongest Critical Mineral Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

--First Assay Results Reported for the Trapper Zone Following Completion of the 2025 Phase of the Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Best Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Best Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

--First Assay Results Reported for the Trapper Zone Following Completion of the 2025 Phase of the Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held virtually at 8:00 AM (Toronto time) on... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF") ("FSE: 20H") ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the results from its follow up field program at the North Wind Iron Ore project in West Central region of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Green Technology Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Green Technology Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Red Metal Resources Announces Financing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

U.S. Patent allowance received for PTSD discovery programme

Related News

energy investing

Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Announces Financing

Gold Investing

Resource Recap: 2025 Data on Australia's Key Resources and Energy Projects

copper investing

Supply Constraints and Trade Fears Push Copper to All‑Time High

Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Copper Investing

Company owned drill rig - first drill hole completed

uranium investing

Denison Mines Poised to Begin Construction on Phoenix Uranium Project