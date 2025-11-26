Eclipse Metals Ltd Secures Top U.S. Government Relations Firm to Accelerate Greenland Rare Earths Strategy

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM,OTC:EPMFF) (FRA:9EU) (OTCMKTS:EPMFF) announced that it has engaged BGR Group, a preeminent U.S. strategic advisory and government affairs firm, to support the Company's engagement with relevant U.S. government, defense, and strategic materials agencies, and to strengthen Eclipse's positioning within potential funding and partnership frameworks.

Under the arrangement, BGR will provide Eclipse strategic counsel and support engagement with the Administration, federal agencies, and the U.S. Congress, as well as provide guidance on pathways to financing support, commercial partnerships, and media visibility within the U.S. as the Company progresses the advancement of its multicommodity Ivigtut-Gronnedal critical-minerals district in Southwest Greenland, encompassing rare earth elements, high-purity silica, and broader industrial-mineral potential.

A Transformational Step in Elevating Ivigtut-Gronnedal as a Strategic Western Rare Earth Asset.

Eclipse's Greenland portfolio comprises two complementary, highly strategic geological systems:

- Gronnedal: a carbonatite-hosted rare earth system with a JORC-compliant Inferred Resource of 89 Mt @ 6,363 ppm TREO, including significant Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb and Y potential, positioning it as one of the most significant undeveloped Western sources of magnetic rare earth elements.

- Ivigtut: the world-famous historic cryolite mine, now confirmed through drilling and sampling, to host a polymetallic, REE-enriched system alongside high-purity industrial minerals, including advanced silica quartz.

Together, these systems present a dual-critical-minerals opportunity unique in the Western world, directly aligned with the strategic priorities of the U.S. and its allies who seek secure, long-term rare-earth and industrial-mineral supply chains.

About BGR Group's Role

Under the engagement, BGR will:

- Endeavour to engage the U.S. Congress, federal agencies, and defence-related bodies on Eclipse's behalf.

- Support engagement with funding and commercial partnership pathways, including U.S. government programs relating to rare-earth supply chain resilience.

- Provide strategic communications and visibility in the U.S. market.

- Assist Eclipse in positioning Ivigtut and Gronnedal as tier-one Western critical-minerals assets.

Strengthening the Trans-Atlantic Strategic Bridge

Eclipse continues to build momentum across both the United States and Europe, reflecting the growing geopolitical relevance of Greenland's critical minerals endowment. In addition to the U.S. engagement, Eclipse's European consultant has also made substantial progress in supporting the Company's broader policy alignment, industry outreach, and early-stage positioning within European strategic-materials networks.

This coordinated trans-Atlantic approach reinforces the Company's commitment to operating its Greenland assets within a Western supply-chain framework, aligned with the objectives of the U.S. DoW, U.S. Department of Energy, and emerging EU mechanisms under the Critical Raw Materials Act.

Eclipse Executive Chairman, Carl Popal, commented:

"The appointment of BGR is a significant milestone in strengthening the geopolitical positioning of our Greenland assets. Their experience operating at the highest levels of U.S. policymaking will be highly valuable as Eclipse advances its goal of establishing Ivigtut-Gronnedal as a premier Western source of critical rare earth elements.

"With simultaneous progress across the U.S. and European spheres, Eclipse is now better positioned than ever to translate our world-class geological foundations into strategic partnerships, government support and long-term value for our shareholders."

Strengthened U.S. Advisory Team

Eclipse's U.S. engagement continues to be led by its long-standing U.S. strategic advisor, Mr Lloyd Green, who will coordinate the Company's interface with BGR and broader U.S. stakeholders. The combined capabilities of Mr Green and the BGR Group significantly enhance Eclipse's reach into the U.S. policy, strategic materials, and funding landscape.

Mr Lloyd Green, U.S. Strategic Advisor to Eclipse, stated:

"Greenland represents one of the most important emerging rare-earth opportunities for the West. Eclipse's commitment to responsible development, combined with the high-grade potential of both Ivigtut and Gronnedal, positions the Company squarely within U.S. strategic-materials priorities. We look forward to working closely with BGR and supporting Eclipse's continued progress in Washington."

Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute, Practice Chair with BGR's International and Defense Practices, stated:

"BGR Group looks forward to assisting Eclipse in the U.S. with its important work. BGR is eager to support Eclipse's progress with regard to strategic minerals and with its interface with U.S. government officials and other vital stakeholders."

Why This Matters to Eclipse Shareholders

- Enhances Eclipse's visibility and credibility within U.S. strategic-materials programs.

- Increases the likelihood of attracting non-dilutive funding and strategic partnerships.

- Positions Eclipse within a Western-aligned critical minerals supply chain.

- Builds international support around the development of both Gronnedal's REE resource and Ivigtut's polymetallic and industrial mineral potential.

- Supports the Company's objective of establishing Greenland as a long-term allied REE source.

Next Steps

Eclipse and BGR will commence coordinated engagement efforts across the Administration, relevant U.S. agencies, and congressional committees, supported by ongoing European advisory work, as the Company moves ahead with drilling, resource expansion, and development planning across the Ivigtut-Gronnedal project area.

2025 Operational Progress

Eclipse is advancing a coordinated field and technical program across the Ivigtut-Gronnedal project area, generating the data required to underpin U.S. and European strategic-materials engagement. Key progress to date includes:

- Completion of the 2025 diamond drilling program, with 1,208 metres drilled across targeted rare-earth and polymetallic zones at both Ivigtut and Gronnedal.

- Detailed mineralogical and metallurgical characterisation of fresh core, including studies on mineral liberation, composition, and beneficiation response.

- Bench-scale testing underway, covering magnetic separation, flotation, gravity methods, and assessment of hydrometallurgical pathways aligned with Western processing standards.

- Evaluation of Ivigtut silica-quartz quality, supporting its potential for high-purity industrial applications.

- Ongoing core logging, sampling, and structural interpretation, confirming alteration and mineralisation styles consistent with rare-earth enrichment systems.

- Sample preparation for accredited laboratory analysis, with assay shipments being readied for ALS facilities to complete full geochemical and mineralogical testing.

- Resource and geological modelling updates, integrating new drill results to support future JORC reporting at Gronnedal and improved definition of Ivigtut's REE-fertile intrusive architecture.

- Planning for the next phase of work, including expanded metallurgical test programs, geophysical assessments, and prioritisation of follow-up drill targets.

These milestones strengthen Eclipse's technical foundation and directly support ongoing U.S. and European engagement efforts-reinforcing the Company's objective of advancing Ivigtut-Gronnedal as a strategically aligned Western source of rare earth elements and industrial minerals.



About Eclipse Metals Limited:

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM,OTC:EPMFF) is an Australian exploration company focused on exploring southwestern Greenland, Australia's Northern Territory and state of Queensland for multi-commodity mineralisation. Eclipse has an impressive portfolio of assets prospective for cryolite, fluorite, siderite, quartz (high-purity silica), rare earths, gold, platinum group metals, manganese, palladium and vanadium mineralisation. The Company's mission is to increase shareholders' wealth through capital growth and ultimately dividends. Eclipse plans to achieve this goal by exploring for and developing viable mineral deposits to generate mining or joint venture incomes.



Source:
Eclipse Metals Limited



Contact:
Carl Popal
Executive Chairman
+61 8 9480 0420

Lloyd Green
U.S. Strategic Advisor
lg@eclipsemetals.com.au

