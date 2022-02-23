GamingInvesting News

East Side Games Group Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products for the worldwide release of a Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed mobile game on iOS and Android. In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks the mobile game will include characters and stories from across the franchise, ...

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products (" VCP ") for the worldwide release of a Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed mobile game on iOS and Android.

In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks , the mobile game will include characters and stories from across the franchise, reimagining them for fans through the lens of Star Trek: Lower Decks . The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed game will be developed by East Side Games (" ESG "), in partnership with VCP, utilizing ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology, and will be published by ESG. Australian-based video game company Mighty Kingdom Limited (" MK ") will be co-developing the game alongside ESG, providing the project with MK's franchise knowledge and development expertise. The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed idle game is expected to launch worldwide in 2022.

The free-to-play mobile game will feature the Star Trek: Lower Decks style and humour to transport players into the Star Trek Universe and will feature characters and settings from across the entire Star Trek library. Be the first to know about the new game by signing up here .

"The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "We're looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans. This new mobile game is another top tier IP franchise that will only add to an already exciting launch slate in 2022."

ABOUT STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos , in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos , includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome , Ensign Brad Boimler , voiced by Jack Quaid , Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero . The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman , voiced by Dawnn Lewis , Commander Jack Ransom , voiced by Jerry O'Connell , Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman , Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore , Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart .

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin , Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth , and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan . Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse ("Big Mouth"), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia , New Zealand , Europe , Japan , India and more and in Canada , airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS CONSUMER PRODUCTS

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Mighty Kingdom delights more than 7 million players every month and designs game experiences with the world's most recognised brands such as LEGO, Disney, Mattel, Funcom, Moose Toys, Spinmaster and more, as well as developing its own original games. Our portfolio of games is crafted from our Adelaide headquarters, with a diverse team of more than 140 developers from across Australia . Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world. We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world. We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

East Side Games Group Announces Earnout Milestone Achievement

East Side Games Group Announces Earnout Milestone Achievement

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that its studio, East Side Games Inc. (" ESG "), which the Company acquired in February 2021 has achieved revenue milestones previously set under aforementioned acquisition. As such, the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. will be paid contingent consideration of CAD$20 million .

As previously described in the Company's news release on February 5, 2021 , the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. were entitled to contingent consideration if the Company reached $100 million in gross revenue, on a consolidated basis, in the 12 months ended February 5, 2022 , payable within 30 days. The Company is pleased to report that the revenue milestone has been met.

Of the contingent consideration, $10 million will be paid by way of 4,444,444 common shares, the maximum common shares allowable under the agreement, and the remaining $10 million will be paid in cash, using cash on hand. The common shares will be subject to a four month hold period, pursuant to applicable securities laws and additional shareholder lock up arrangements related to ESG directors, officers and shareholders in connection with the common share portion of the contingent consideration.

Of such shares, 3,413,114 shares will be issued to a family trust of which Jason Bailey , Executive Chair of the Company, is a trustee. Immediately prior to such issuance, Mr. Bailey indirectly held 37,544,963 common shares of the Company and 400,000 stock options, representing 49.0% of the outstanding shares prior to the issuance, calculated on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such options; after such issuance, Mr. Bailey will indirectly hold 40,958,077 common shares of the Company and 400,000 incentive stock options, representing 50.5% of the outstanding shares after such issuance, calculated on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such options. A copy of Mr. Bailey's early warning report will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

East Side Games Group Acquires Funko Pop! Blitz Mobile Game Assets from N3TWORK

East Side Games Group Acquires Funko Pop! Blitz Mobile Game Assets from N3TWORK

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has acquired all of N3TWORK Inc. (" N3TWORK ")'s interest in and to the Funko Pop! Blitz mobile game, and all assets used and related to the free-to-play mobile game on iOS and Android thereto.

Free-to-play mobile game rights with Funko, a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, and Universal Games and Digital Platforms are included in multi-year licensing agreements, enabling the opportunity for long-term growth.

Watch the trailer here .

Funko Pop! Blitz is a deeply engaging match-3 blitz character collection game featuring Funko Pop! versions of lovable characters across multiple iconic franchises in unique weekly events. The game currently features characters from a variety of franchises including, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World and Back to the Future , NBC's U.S. version of The Office , DreamWorks Animation's Shrek and Trolls, as well as Masters of the Universe , and many more from pop culture's biggest properties.

" Funko Pop! Blitz will add to our portfolio of premium IP games, expand our mobile game genre offerings, and allow us to implement our expertise in live ops as we scale the game into the future. We are excited to add this high-quality game that melds pop culture's biggest entertainment franchises into a single experience and has already been very well received by players, especially among the massive fan base of over 30 million Funko collectors worldwide. The game, which utilizes an iconic global franchise, allows for increased scalability in line with our IP-first strategy," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of East Side Games Group.

Pursuant to the acquisition terms, ESGG issued 419,389 common shares to a nominee of N3TWORK, among other consideration.

All ESGG common shares issuable to N3TWORK will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

East Side Games Group Announces Expansion of Mighty Kingdom Partnership

East Side Games Group Announces Expansion of Mighty Kingdom Partnership

 East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has expanded its publishing and Game Kit partnership agreement with Mighty Kingdom Games PTY Ltd (" Mighty Kingdom "), based in Australia for the world-wide release of three additional free-to-play mobile game on iOS and Android (the " Partnership ").

East Side Games Group logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

One of the additional games is planned to be based on popular licensed IP, while the remaining two games are in early stage design. These games will utilize ESGG's proprietary Game Kit platform, utilizing Game Kit-Idle and other Kits that are currently in development. The games are expected to launch during 2022 and 2023 and will be published by East Side Games. Terms of the partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

"This expanded partnership with Mighty Kingdom is a testament to the quality and performance of our Game Kit technology that allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of East Side Games Group. "Having Australia's largest independent game developer join us for an additional three games speaks volumes about our platform. We couldn't be more excited to expand our relationship with Mighty Kingdom and can't wait to see the finished product!"

Managing Director and CEO of Mighty Kingdom, Philip Mayes commented, "Our work with ESGG has been fantastic thus far, and we're excited to strengthen our relationship with additional co-development contract. Between our combined pools of creativity, experience and technology, we know that with ESGG, we'll deliver rich experiences to players for years to come – both original stories and well-known universes."

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Since its formation in 2010, Mighty Kingdom has released over 50 games that have been downloaded more than 50 million times. Mighty Kingdom is one of the largest independent game developers in Australia . A growing team of more than 140 staff with significant experience across mobile and console platforms supports its clients to develop high-quality, successful games whilst driving Mighty Kingdom's internal IP development.

Our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information please visit: www.mightykingdom.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINAL BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINAL BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

LEAF Mobile Inc. (dba "East Side Games Group") (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company ") announces the filing of a final base shelf prospectus (the " Final Shelf Prospectus ") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada excepting Quebec with a view to providing the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward, but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any Securities (as defined below) at this time. The Final Shelf Prospectus has been filed further to the preliminary base shelf prospectus, which was previously announced December 6 2021.

When made final or effective, the Final Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to undertake offerings of its common shares, warrants, debt securities, subscription receipts and units (collectively, " Securities "), or any combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of $200 million from time to time during the 25 month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective.  The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at the market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments.  The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplement(s) to be filled with applicable securities regulators.

"The filing of the Final Shelf Prospectus gives us enhanced flexibility and the ability to move quickly as we continue to assess opportunities while executing on our M&A growth strategy," said Darcy Taylor , CEO of ESGG.

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus and any supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

