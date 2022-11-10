GamingInvesting News

Q3 revenue of $25.0M , an increase of 32% over the same period last year

Q3 YTD revenue of $90.4M , an increase of 40% over the same period last year

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an IFRS basis unless otherwise indicated.

east side games logo (CNW Group/Leaf Mobile Inc.)

The launch of Star Trek, in the last few days of Q3, has us well positioned for Q4 and the end of FY2022. Doctor Who: Lost in Time will be our next major IP-based title, currently in soft launch and slated for worldwide launch. We have also soft launched titles in three new genres, Trailer Park Boys Merge, Bud Farm Munchie Match and Milk Farm Tycoon, all of which are showing solid engagement metrics. This will bring our total games launched in 2022 to 11 titles, one more than our goal of 10 titles.

Three of ESGG's top five games launched in the past 12 months. RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, The Office: Somehow We Manage, and Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive. These titles prove out the product market fit for GameKit, our proprietary software framework that allows developers to build faster, cheaper, and with a higher chance of success. It also proves our focus on IP-driven games is a solid model in a post Ad Tracking Transparency ("ATT") world.

For 2023 we will have a tighter focus on large IP-driven games, which is where we have found the most success. We will be investing in our winners as well as betting smart about what is working in the new market dynamics. We have signed deals for new IPs and games for next year with NBCUniversal, Creative Artists Agency, Jazwares, All Elite Wrestling, Diggital Dogg and others. We have also signed numerous development partnership deals with leading studios all over the world.

"We anticipate being EBITDA positive for the year while maintaining year over year growth. We remain focused on our goal of providing creators the tools to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that engage players every day," said Jason Bailey , CEO of East Side Games Group.

Three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 Highlights:
  • Q3 2022 revenue was $25.0 million , a 32% increase vs Q3 2021 revenue of $19.0 million . For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , revenue was $90.4 million , a 40% increase vs the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .
  • Cash for the Company at September 30, 2022 was $5.2 million compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2021 . The Company had $0.8 million in debt. During 2022, the Company expanded its operating credit facility from $3.5 million to $7.1 million increasing its overall credit facilities to $17.1 million .
  • Daily Active Users in Q3 were 298K (Q3 2021 – 244k ) and Monthly Active Users were 1.0M (Q3 2021 – 871k ). Average Revenue per Daily Active User was $0.94 (Q3 2021 - $0.85 ).
  • Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.0) million (Q3 2021 - $1.1 million ) and year to date Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million (YTD 2021 - $6.3 million ).
  • Q3 2022 net loss was $3.5 million (Q3 2021 – net loss of $1.4 million ) and year to date net income was $14.4 million (YTD 2021 – net loss of $1.1 million ). Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a $19.5 million income item for the reversal of the contingent payment.
  • Launched Star Trek Lower Decks and soft launched Doctor Who, Milk Farm Tycoon, Trailer Park Boys Merge, Bud Farm Munchie Match, and others.
  • On August 11, 2022 , the Company announced its intention to buy back up to 4,076,819 shares under its NCIB. Through September 30, 2022 , the Company purchased 98,139 shares.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT today. Related earnings release materials can be found on East Side Games Group website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:
Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/vxV0plML4mb

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 886-7786

Local Dial-In Number:

+1 (416) 764-8658

Conference ID:

11113306

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT November 11, 2022 until December 10, 2022 by dialing +1 (877) 674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692 and entering the conference ID 113306.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group. Through our proprietary Game Kit software platform, we enable creators to successfully deliver memorable mobile gaming experiences that engage players everyday. We publish a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Star Trek : Lower De cks - The Badgey Directive, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money and other IP based and wholly owned properties.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/10/c4515.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CGMagazine Celebrates the Gods with God of War Ragnarök Feature Issue

CGMagazine Publishing Inc. November 2022 has been a long-awaited month for many a gamer. The highly anticipated sequel to 2018's God of War draws many eyes, hungry for more after the universally-acclaimed phenomenon that was its predecessor. CGMagazine has had the privilege to experience its glory through early access, and have quite a few thoughts to follow. This month, CGMagazine released The God of War Ragnarök print issue, a spotlight on the titular Ragnarök, as well as all things God of War.

Issue 48 Cover (CNW Group/Comics Gaming Magazine)

The foray into the fantastical world conceived by Santa Monica Studio starts with an in-depth review of God of War Ragnarök . There have not been many games the CGM team found difficult to put down, but this one easily tops the list. Gamers will be happy to find out the game is available across multiple generations of the PlayStation, including PS4 and PS5.

In remembrance of the franchise's legacy, the issue takes a retrospective dive into a title that still divides fans to this day. God of War: Ascension will forever be remembered as the battered prequel that ended God of War's Greece saga on a controversial note. Fortunately, the franchise has since recovered from such grim days, with Ragnarök seeing much praise even before its official release.

CGMagazine had the opportunity to discuss the game's accessibility with UX Designer Mila Pavlin. God of War: Ragnarök boasts nearly 70 accessibility features, compiling visual, audial, motor, and cognitive aspects. The interview's most striking moments will be available on the CGMagazine website, while the exclusive full version can only be found in the November issue, which can be purchased from the CGMagazine online store.

In addition to God of War Ragnarök content, this issue features a variety of game reviews like Modern Warfare II alongside film reviews like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

About CGMagazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada , originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada , CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group. CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally-distributed digital magazine, as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

SOURCE Comics Gaming Magazine

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/10/c8594.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Marathon Twitch Streamer iiTzTimmy Joins 100 Thieves as First-Ever Creator for Higround

100 Thieves, the leading gaming organization and lifestyle brand, announced today that Twitch streamer and former pro-Apex Legends player Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An will join its roster of top gaming stars including Valkyrae, Kyedae, Vinnie Hacker and more. As part of 100 Thieves, Timmy will be the first-ever creator for the team's gaming hardware brand, Higround, and will have an impact on future products from the brand.

Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An (@iiTzTimmy)

As a respected voice in the gaming community and boasting regular play time with celebrities like Post Malone, CouRageJD, and Nadeshot, Timmy's work as a creator with Higround is a reflection of the progressive capabilities of both parties.

Timmy boasts a combined 4 million followers on Twitch and YouTube and is known for his mastery of many first-person and tactical shooter video games including Apex Legends, VALORANT, CS:GO, Call of Duty, and more. Notorious for his marathon-long live streams, Timmy's dynamic gameplay and entertaining personality is complimented by his keen fashion and design sense, often sporting looks from top brands, such as Balenciaga.

Being a Higround creator allows Timmy to join the hardware scene and have a hand in peripheral product creation. Higround as a brand aims to push the limits on functionality and creative expression, pairing graphic keycap designs with internal components that rival custom mechanical keyboards. Timmy will now have multiple opportunities to present the flashy, maximalist designs of Higround keyboards to his large, passion-driven gaming community.

"Working with a peripheral company has always been a goal of mine since I started gaming. To create something unique under my thought process or design is a dream on its own. I love the 100 Thieves brand and the art style of Higround boards. Being a part of both brands now means I get to show my community what high-tier gaming products should look and feel like." - Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An

Following this first creator announcement, Higround will seek to sign more influencers to be the faces of the brand. This follows the precedent set by the brand's parent company 100 Thieves, whose organization is creator-driven with over 20 top gaming and lifestyle creators signed with the brand.

Higround's first creator announcement will be featured on the 100 Thieves YouTube channel .

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to be the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu , Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with famed brands such as Attack on Titan, SEGA, and Beats by Dre. In 2020 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles , the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, Kyedae, and Vinnie Hacker . With over 100M fans worldwide in just three years, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-twitch-streamer-iitztimmy-joins-100-thieves-as-first-ever-creator-for-higround-301673800.html

SOURCE Higround

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GCN Introduces ESPN's Tiffany Green and XSET's Erin Ashley Simon as Hosts for the 3rd Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament

New way to enter contest expands opportunity for HBCU student participation with video submission entry for "Experienceship" during Super Bowl LVII Week

Student finalists will receive a ticket to Super Bowl LVII

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Color Star and Banger Have Reached a Strategic Cooperation Agreement Involving Game Development and Technical Maintenance

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, has announced that its subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. ("Color Metaverse''), officially reached a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Banger Games S.L. ("Banger"). In the future, the two parties will cooperate closely on metaverse game development, digital copyrights and related technologies.

Banger is a gaming platform that empowers gamers to monetize their time, challenge themselves, trade, improve their skills, and take full advantage of their gaming experience, in addition to developing a module for in-game achievement management, a cloud gaming platform and an anti-cheat platform. As a social platform with "artificial intelligence + celebrity entertainment" at its core, Color Star's ColorWorld Metaverse platform ("Color World") also has a game development segment.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person with Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the Rocky Mountain Area

National hot dog brand Nathan's Famous is taking its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, beyond the screen. Since 2020, Nathan's Duos has matched gamers to play side-by-side to create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program is transforming from online livestreams to in-person events to give back locally.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talking Tom & Friends is the #1 Mobile Game IP Worldwide By Downloads

The latest blog from data.ai which was released today, reveals that Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide a title it has retained for 10 consecutive years (2013-2022). Outfit7's brand also had seven of its games in the Top 100 Monthly Active Users chart in 2021, more than any other publisher globally.

Outfit 7's Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide

The first game in the Talking Tom & Friends universe was an instant hit, and the brand has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2010. Outfit7 strategically expanded the brand's gaming portfolio over the years, choosing to focus on developing the IP, introducing new mechanics, gaming experiences, and new characters to evolve the franchise.

Today there are 20+ Talking Tom & Friends games and the most recent release, My Talking Angela 2, was the hit mobile game of summer 2021, achieving 120 million downloads in its first month alone.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done over the past decade," said Xinyu Qian , CEO of Outfit7.  "We started with one character in one game and we've developed that into an entire Talking Tom & Friends universe. As we continue taking the brand into its next decade, we will remain dedicated to innovation and revolutionizing our user experience, delivering the best possible products we can."

The data.ai blog on the success of Outfit7's Talking Tom & Friends games can be read here: (LINK)

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 19 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943017/Outfit_7_TTF.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talking-tom--friends-is-the-1-mobile-game-ip-worldwide-by-downloads-301673365.html

SOURCE Outfit7

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×