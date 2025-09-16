Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals: Advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in BC

Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE,FSE:966) is an emerging gold exploration company leveraging a data-driven strategy to unlock significant upside in a tier-one Canadian jurisdiction. The company is advancing its Iron Range project in southeastern British Columbia—a district-scale land package with geological analogues to some of North America’s most prolific polymetallic systems.

Earthwise Minerals is pursuing a measured growth strategy that blends investor outreach with disciplined exploration. By integrating over $8 million of historic data with modern techniques, the company is advancing the Iron Range Gold Project efficiently and cost-effectively. A staged four-year option agreement provides a low-entry framework for exploration and supports a clear path toward drilling.

Close-up of a dark rock sample with visible gold mineral deposits from Earthwise Minerals' Iron Range property

The Iron Range Gold Project is Earthwise Minerals’ flagship asset, spanning 21,437 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, just northeast of Creston. The property sits along the Iron Mountain Fault Zone (IMFZ), a major regional structure within the Purcell Supergroup that also hosts the world-class Sullivan SEDEX deposit. Earthwise controls over 50 kilometres of strike length along the IMFZ and its associated splays. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including Highway 3 crossing the property, Canadian Pacific rail access, and nearby BC Hydro power, natural gas, and water. Exploration is further streamlined by a multi-year area-based (MYAB) permit, enabling trenching, geophysics, road access, and drilling without the need for annual approvals.

Company Highlights

  • Tight Capital Structure: Only 37.2 million shares fully diluted, providing strong leverage to exploration success without heavy dilution
  • Flagship Iron Range Gold Project: District-scale property covering 21,437 hectares, strategically located along the Iron Mountain Fault Zone, within the same stratigraphy as the legendary Sullivan SEDEX deposit
  • Strong Geological Foundation: Over $8 million of historical exploration, including geophysics, geochemistry, and drilling, provides a data-rich base for new high-impact targeting
  • Low-cost Option Agreement: Earthwise can earn up to 80 percent of Iron Range from Eagle Plains Resources through staged payments and exploration commitments totaling $4 million over four years
  • World-class Infrastructure: The project is road accessible, bisected by Highway 3 and Canadian Pacific rail, with nearby power, natural gas and water resources
  • Proven Leadership: CEO Mark Luchinski and VP exploration George Yordanov bring capital markets expertise and technical discovery experience, supported by a well-rounded board with financial and digital strategy capabilities

This Earthwise Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:wisefse:966gold investinggold stocksGold Investing
WISE:CC
Earthwise Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Earthwise Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

From Data to Discovery: Advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in BC

Chen Lin, silver bars.

Chen Lin: Gold, Silver Prices Breaking Out, My Stock Strategy Now

Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management discusses what's behind gold's latest price move.

"Recently the stock in China's gold futures market just went parabolic — that actually preceded the recent gold breakout ... both had been rangebound for a long, long time, and then suddenly started breaking out two weeks ago," the expert explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:ANKOF

Angkor Resources: Unlocking Cambodia’s Resource Potential through Energy and Minerals Assets

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

MBK Due Diligence Completed & Whiteheads Drilling Commencing

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) announced on 10 September 2025 that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Download the PDF here.

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Next Gold, Silver Price Targets, 11 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver prices in 2025. His next target for gold is US$3,800 per ounce, and he still expects US$50 per ounce silver by the end of the year.

He also discusses the potential he sees in junior miners.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Earthwise Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Earthwise Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy CEO Targets 50,000 BOE/Day as Montney Resource Expands

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

uranium investing

Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

Energy Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Closing of $23 Million Brokered LIFE Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

nickel investing

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

×