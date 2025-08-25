Earthwise Minerals Completes Phase 1 Field Program at Iron Range Gold Project, BC

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
August 25, 2025
Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") has completed the first part of its two-phase 2025 field program at the Iron Range Gold Project ("the Project") in southeastern British Columbia. The program, led by TerraLogic Exploration Inc., included the collection of 538 soil samples over 13.5 line-km and 15 rock samples, along with structural mapping and prospecting across key target zones. Analytical results are pending and will be released once received, compiled, and interpreted.
Earthwise holds the exclusive option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Iron Range Gold Project, which is 100% owned by Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains"), with part of the property subject to an underlying 1.0% Net Smelter Royalty.
The 2025 field program advanced geochemical and mapping work across multiple targets at Iron Range:
- Sampling: A total of 538 soil samples were collected along 13.5 line-km, together with 15 rock samples.
- Soil Coverage: Tight-spaced grids were completed within known geochemical anomalies and extended into new areas, including fault splays and gold-in-till anomalies identified by Eagle Plains.
- Mapping & Prospecting: Geological mapping and prospecting were carried out at the Pyromorphite Zone and DIP Zone, with additional sampling at Golden Cap and Star West.
- Next Steps: All samples have been submitted for analysis, with results to be disclosed once received, compiled, and interpreted.
EXPLORATION ZONES - 2025
Pyromorphite Zone (BC MinFile 082FSE141): Mineralization was first discovered in 2009 when logging road construction exposed sheared and brecciated sediments hosting cm-scale quartz veins bearing pyromorphite (lead) mineralization. No significant work has been carried out at the zone since its initial discovery by the previous tenure holder. Historic rock (grab) samples include SK10-207, which reported 27.0 g/t Au, 173.0 g/t Ag, and 13.4% Pb, and MK10-170, which reported 54.7 g/t Au, 42.2 g/t Ag, and 2.8% Pb (BC Assessment Report 31659).
Golden Cap (BC MinFile 082FSE014): Tight-spaced soil sampling in 2025 was designed to test cross-fault intersections along the main Iron Range Fault Zone. Historical soil sampling by Eagle Plains at this area returned values up to 230 ppb Au.
DIP Zone (Dakota - BC MinFile 082FSE023; Idaho - BC MinFile 082FSE024; Pacific - BC MinFile 082FSE025): Soil sampling in 2025 was conducted over an area with a historical multi-element soil geochemical anomaly that had not previously been analyzed for gold.
Star West (BC MinFile 082FSE089): Soil sampling in 2025 was conducted over an area with a historical multi-element soil geochemical anomaly that had not previously been analyzed for gold.
HISTORIC DRILLING & PROJECT OVERVIEW
Drilling at Iron Range in 2010 resulted in the discovery of the Talon Zone, where drill-hole IR10-010 intersected 2 intervals of strong and continuous mineralization including 14.0m grading 5.1g/t gold, 1.86% lead, 2.1% Zinc, 75.3g/t silver and 7.1m grading 8.13g/t gold, 2.84% lead, 3.07% zinc, 86.6g/t silver (Eagle Plains news release December 21st, 2010). Previous drilling 10km north of the Talon Zone in 2008 by Eagle Plains intersected gold mineralization in drill-hole IR08006 which assayed 7.0m grading 51.52g/t (1.50 oz/ton) gold (Eagle Plains news release dated April 20th, 2009).
All of the exploration data collected by Eagle Plains since 2001, as well as all of the available historic data, has been integrated into a GIS database, which is used to prioritize areas for ground follow up. Drill targeting at the Talon Zone discovery in 2010 was based on the presence of an extensive multi-element soil geochemical anomaly associated with a structural splay from the regional Iron Range Fault System. Drill hole locations and depths were successfully refined using Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics.
The 21,437ha Iron Range Project is considered by management of both Eagle Plains and Earthwise to hold excellent potential for the presence of structurally controlled gold-silver mineralization, iron-oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") and Sullivan-style lead-zinc-silver sedimentary-exhalative ("sedex") mineralization. The property is owned 100% by Eagle Plains, with a portion of the property subject to an underlying 1.0% Net Smelter Royalty held by a third party.
IRON RANGE GOLD PROJECT SUMMARY
The Iron Range Project, located near Creston, B.C., is owned 100% by Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., subject to a 1% NSR on a portion of the claim group. A well-developed transportation and power corridor crosses the southern part of the property, including a high-pressure gas pipeline and a high-voltage hydro-electric line, both following the CPR mainline and Highway 3. The rail line provides efficient access to Teck's smelter in Trail, B.C. The project is fully permitted under a Multi-Year Area Based (MYAB) permit issued by the B.C. Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals. The permit allows for geophysical surveys, mechanical trenching, access trail construction, and diamond drilling.
The property covers an area of approximately 10 km x 32 km, overlying the regional Iron Range Fault System (IRFS). Prior to Eagle Plains' acquisition in 2001, the ground had seen little systematic exploration aside from iron resources documented since the late 1800s. Since 2001, Eagle Plains and its partners have completed:
- 21,593 m of diamond drilling in 87 holes
- 2,482 line-km of airborne and surface geophysical surveys
- 10,053 soil geochemical samples
- 495 rock samples
- 6,955 drill core samples
Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property. Some of the above results were taken directly from MINFILE descriptions and assessment reports (ARIS) filed with the BC government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.
Qualified Person
Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and an officer and director of Eagle Plains, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.
About Earthwise Minerals
Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE: WISE; FSE: 966) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the fully permitted project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.
For more information, review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.
EARTHWISE MINERALS CORP.,
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Mark Luchinski"
Contact Information:
Mark Luchinski
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: (604) 506-6201
Email: luch@luchccorp.com
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") including, without limitation, statements respecting the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the various risks and uncertainties facing the Company are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
For more information, please contact Mark Luchinski, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at luch@luchccorp.com or (604) 506-6201.
18h
Reward Gold Mine Production Update
Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Reward Gold Mine Production Update
19h
Drilling Commences at Mt Hope Project
Mount Hope Mining Limited (ASX: “MHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its maiden drill program has commenced at its 100%-owned Mt Hope Project in New South Wales (Figure 1).
Highlights:
- Inaugural drill program comprises ~4,800m of Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and Air Core (“AC”) drilling across four priority targets.
- Drill campaign includes high-confidence infill and extensional drilling at Mt Solitary, which boasts an Exploration Target range of 1.32 to 1.87Mt of 1.0 to 1.35 g/t Au for 42.5 to 81.4 Koz (Table 1).
- The new Blue Heeler prospect, hosting coincident MLTEM conductors, is located approximately 200m west of historical drill hole GCS-1, which included a historical intercept of 31m @ 0.42% Zn, 0.26% Pb, 117 ppm Cu and 4.8 ppm Ag from 56m
- The Mt Hope East and Black Hill prospects, hosting coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies, have never been tested by drilling.
The inaugural drilling campaign will test four priority targets for a total of ~4,800m of Reverse Circulation (RC) and Air Core (AC) drilling, including the recently added Blue Heeler target (see ASX announcement, 15 July 2025 &22 August 2025).
Mount Hope Mining Managing Director & CEO Fergus Kiley commented:
“Mount Hope Mining is excited to commence its maiden drill program at the Mt Hope Project - a significant milestone in our journey towards unlocking the potential of the southern Cobar Basin.
“Each priority prospect represents a high conviction drill target, backed by high-quality geological science, and we look forward to exploring these areas further.
“We believe these four priority areas represent a good opportunity to create shareholder value via true greenfield exploration success or by delineating valuable ounces for future development.
“We look forward to keeping shareholders updated with strong news flow throughout the remainder of Q3 and into Q4 with the results from the exploration drilling, along with the metallurgical test work for Mt Solitary, and with our other early-stage exploration programs.”
Figure 1: RC Drill rig commences drilling the Mt Solitary Program
Mt Solitary Exploration Target
Table 1: Mt Solitary Exploration Target2
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. As such, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared by the JORC Code 2012.
Maiden drilling campaign at the Mount Hope Project
The inaugural Mt Hope maiden drill program has commenced drilling, starting at the Mt Solitary prospect to convert the existing Gold Exploration Target (Table 1) to a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).
The initial phase 1 RC program at Mt Solitary will consist of ~1,500m (Figure 2). The drill rig will then mobilise to test the greenfield polymetallic drill targets at Blue Heeler and Black Hill before finishing the program at Mt Hope East.
The Company has engaged ALS Laboratories in Orange, NSW, for analytical work. Samples from the maiden drilling campaign will be sent to Orange throughout the program, with sample preparation analysis to be completed at the same facility.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Mount Hope Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Keep reading...Show less
22 August
Gold Price Rises as Powell Boosts Rate Cut Expectations in Jackson Hole Speech
Citing a shifting economic situation in the US, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank is ready to adjust interest rates during his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
Powell indicated that the Fed’s dual mandate goal is essentially in balance, saying the labor market remains close to maximum employment and that inflation has eased from post-pandemic highs, although it remain elevated.
However, the Fed head also noted that “the balance of risks appears to be shifting,” with significant uncertainty in the economy as a result of higher tariffs, tighter immigration and a slowdown in the pace of growth in the labor market.
“Over the longer run, changes in tax, spending, and regulatory policies may also have important implications for economic growth and productivity,” Powell added in his Friday (August 22) address.
The biggest challenge for the Fed is maintaining its dual mandate of ensuring too much slack doesn’t enter the labor market, which Powell said could happen quickly, while also attempting to ease inflation to the target 2 percent.
In an email to the Investing News Network (INN), Blerina Uruci, chief economist with T. Rowe Price, suggested that the unemployment rate, rather than the employment rate, may be a key indicator that dictates the Fed's direction.
“A material slowing in employment growth may not be a signal that the economy is entering a downturn, but a symptom of structural shifts in the economy. For this reason, Powell and others in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) have pointed to the unemployment rate as a more useful indicator of the health of the labor market,” she said.
Although tariffs are likely to take some months to work their way through the economy, with Powell suggesting there is still high uncertainty, he also indicated that “the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”
His remarks are in line with analysts' expectations of a 25 basis point cut to the benchmark rate in September.
“The FOMC will vote to cut rates by 25 basis points in September and cut 50 basis points in total this year. With regards to the next meeting, we could get a hawkish outcome (no cut) if inflation surprises significantly to the upside and or the labor market rebounds sharply,” Uruci commented to INN. She also suggested that the Fed could make a more dovish 50 basis point cut if August payroll growth slows below 50,000 per month and unemployment increases.
In 2024, the Fed made three cuts: a 50 basis point cut in September, followed by two 25 basis point cuts in October and November. So far, it has not made reductions in 2025; however, it faced dissent from two committee members at its July meeting, the first time more than one member has voted against the committee since December 1993.
The gold price jumped following Powell’s remarks on Friday, gaining nearly 1 percent in morning trading, reaching US$3,370 per ounce by 1:00 p.m. EDT. Silver rose more than 2 percent to hit US$38.94 per ounce.
Equity markets were also in positive territory during morning trading.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) climbed 1.49 percent to 6,465 points, and the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) rose 1.48 percent to 23,485 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) surged 2 percent to trade in record territory at 45,687 points.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Keep reading...Show less
22 August
OPINION — Goldenomics 104: Trump’s Tariffs and Gold
This opinion piece was submitted to the Investing News Network (INN) by Darren Brady Nelson, who is an external contributor. INN believes it may be of interest to readers and has copy edited the material to ensure adherence to the company’s style guide; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported by external contributors. The opinions expressed by external contributors do not reflect the opinions of INN and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
By Darren Brady Nelson
One of former President Ronald Reagan’s most famous quotes is “trust, but verify.” He made that remark on December 8, 1987, to then-Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev as the audience gathered on that historic day for a nuclear arms treaty.
In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s April “Liberation Day” tariffs, it is time once again to “trust, but verify.” That is, that the economy is still on track for a new “golden age of America.” And that we will continue in a “golden age,” pun intended, for investing in gold.
Source: the White House.
Tariffs are not inflation
Trump’s tariffs have added to uncertainty, but they are not inflationary per se. The famous Nobel Prize-winning monetary economist, Milton Friedman, summarized what he had learned from the most comprehensive empirical study ever undertaken on inflation in the following quote:
“Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output. A steady rate of monetary growth at a moderate level [may allow] little inflation and much growth.”
Another monetary economist of the 20th century, but not quite as famous as Friedman, was Ludwig von Mises. He agreed with the first half of the quote above, but not the second. He also supported a gold standard, as seen below, as protection from inflation and accompanying boom-bust cycles:
“All economic activity is based upon an uncertain future. It is therefore bound up with risk.” Thus: “There is no such thing as a safe investment.” But: “The…gold standard alone is a truly effective check on the power of the government to inflate the currency.”
Tariffs are just taxes
A student of Mises was Murray Rothbard. The latter wrote in Power and Market that the burden of a sales tax falls entirely on the supplier and supply chain, not the consumers, yet tariffs inexplicably do the opposite. The former is closer to the truth, depending on elasticities.
Media pundits often claim that businesses pass forward tax increases, like tariffs, to consumers. This is a half-truth. The other half of this half-truth is that businesses take a hit, so that they invest and hire less. This means foreign businesses, more than American consumers.
And rather than just a 50/50 split between supply and demand, as per the graph below, economics and history show it is more like an 80/20 situation. That 80 includes a pass backward in the supply chain. This means foreign supply chains, more than American supply chains.
Source: SlidePlayer.
Rationale for Trump’s tariffs
Trump’s tariffs have created extra uncertainty, but not nearly as much as the neoliberals, on the left or right, would suggest by their outrage and alarm. Firstly, imports and import elasticities are relatively low in the US.
Secondly, Trump’s strategy is consistent with the same three exceptions to free trade, and in the same order, as did the classical liberal, and godfather of free trade economics, Adam Smith.
The first exception is not only about directly decoupling from communist China, for targeted defense purposes, but also indirectly, for broader strategic purposes, by weakening the Communist Party of China to the point of regime change, as Reagan did to the USSR.
The second and third exceptions, of reciprocity and retaliation, are part of the “art of the deal.” This three-pronged strategy, despite the outcry as being anti-free trade, is not only trying to put America first, but also to restore genuine free trade. It is a well-calculated risk.
Impact of these tariffs
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in its press release of July 17: “Import prices ticked up 0.1% in June, following a decrease of 0.4% in May, and an advance of 0.1% in April.”
The BLS added that: “Prices for US imports fell 0.2% from June 2024 to June 2025, matching the 12- month decline for the year ended May 2025. Those were the largest annual decreases since the index fell 0.9% for the year ended February 2024.”
The BLS also provided an interactive chart of the Import Price Index (IPI). Highlights from the Trump 47 era for “all imports” include: IPI increased, but at a declining rate, by 1.7 percent in February, 0.8 percent in March and 0.1 percent in April; then decreased by -0.2 percent in May and -0.2 percent in June.
“Consumer goods” are also illuminating: IPI dropped from 1.2 percent in November 2024 to -0.8 percent in March 2025; then sunk further to -1.2 percent in May before rising to -0.6 percent in June, but still negative.
The story with “industrial supplies and materials” was that: IPI grew at 5.7 percent in February, then plunged to 1.9 percent in March; followed by shrinking down into negative territory of -2 percent in April, -3.6 percent in May and -3.2 percent in June.
Source: BLS.
Conclusion
Many Main Street investors, and even those on Wall Street, are aware that gold is a great hedge against both inflation and uncertainty; and it is. But few on either streets also know that it is a great investment that outperforms the S&P Index; and it does.
Gold is very rare indeed, and not just in terms of its physical scarcity, but in its unique ability to be both a safe-haven investment and a performance investment as well. The two charts at the end demonstrate gold’s protection and gold’s growth over the decades.
Therefore, for American investors it is still the right time to “trust” in gold growth to come, “but verify” through gold protection in the meantime. Thus, when one has gold, “heads” you win and “tails” you don’t lose.
About Darren Brady Nelson
Darren Brady Nelson is chief economist with Fisher Liberty Gold and policy advisor to The Heartland Institute. He previously was economic advisor to Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts. He authored the Ten Principles of Regulation and Reform, and the CPI-X approach to budget cuts.
Read the rest of the series: Goldenomics 101: Follow the Money, Goldenomics 102: The Shadow Price of Gold, Goldenomics 103: Gold Protects and Performs.
Keep reading...Show less
22 August
Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results (Updated)
Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results (Updated)
21 August
Alice Queen: Exploring High-grade Epithermal Gold with Near-term Production Potential
Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale discoveries and near-term production opportunities. Its flagship asset is the Viani Gold Project in Fiji, where early drilling indicates a major epithermal gold system, comparable to other systems along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Fiji itself hosts the 10 Moz Vatukoula Gold Mine, underscoring the region’s proven prospectivity. With a portfolio spanning both the Pacific Ring of Fire and Australia’s most prolific gold belts, Alice Queen combines strong geological potential with strategic access to capital.
The company’s secondary asset, Horn Island, hosts over half a million ounces of gold in a JORC-compliant resource. A 2021 scoping study indicated an NPV of more than AU$500 million, based on an internal update using AU$5,000/oz gold. Ongoing discussions with development partners aim to unlock value from this project, which has the potential to generate over AU$800 million in free cash flow across an eight-year mine life.
Alice Queen’s shareholder base is anchored by Gage Resource Development (51 percent) and supported by significant, well-funded Australian investors with a long-term outlook. The company is advancing a balanced strategy focused on drilling success, strategic partnerships, and asset-level monetization.
Company Highlights
- High-impact Discovery at Viani in Fiji: Drilling at the Viani project has confirmed a significant low-sulphidation epithermal gold system with mineralization over a ~5 km strike, with assay results from recent drilling expected imminently.
- Established Gold Resource at Horn Island: The Horn Island project hosts a 524,000 oz JORC-compliant gold resource and is being advanced through potential development partnerships, offering near-term monetization opportunities.
- Strategic Financial Backing: Backed by major shareholder Gage Resource Development, a subsidiary of Beijing-based Gage Capital (US$1.6 billion AUM), ensuring access to growth capital and long-term support.
- Exceptional Leadership: Led by a highly experienced management team with a successful track record in global business and resource development.
This Alice Queen Limited profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
