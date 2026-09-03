Early Warning Press Release - Jeremy Gillis Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Northern Lights Resources Corp.

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario September 2, 2026 TheNewswire - Jeremy Gillis (the "Acquiror") announces that on August 17, 2026, 11661728 Canada Inc., a private company controlled by the Acquiror, acquired 387,500 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Issuer") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $31,000 (the "Acquisition").
Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror, together with 11661728 Canada Inc. and 1302580 B.C. Ltd., each a private company controlled by the Acquiror (collectively, the "Joint Actors"), beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 6,887,381 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.
Following completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror and the Joint Actors beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 7,274,881 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.30% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.
Subsequent to the Acquisition, on August 21, 2026, 1302580 B.C. Ltd. acquired an additional 1,200,000 Common Shares through the facilities of the CSE at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $96,000.
As of the date of this news release, the Acquiror and the Joint Actors beneficially own or exercise control or direction over an aggregate of 8,474,881 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. In addition, the Acquiror holds an aggregate of 1,815,000 stock options of the Issuer.
The Acquisition and subsequent acquisition were completed for investment purposes. The Acquiror has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Issuer, either on the open market or through private acquisitions, or may sell securities of the Issuer on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
An early warning report relating to the Acquisition will be filed under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+. A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting the Acquiror at the contact information below.
For further information, please contact:
Jeremy Gillis
Tel: +1 (236) 232-0988
Email: Jeremy@theia.gold
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