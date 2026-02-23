Early Warning News Release

Early Warning News Release

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Mr. Ryan Kalt (the "Acquiror") reports that he has divested certain securities of Red Lake Gold Inc. (the "Issuer"), on an indirect basis, being represented by the sale of 2,479,000 common shares (the "Divested Securities") during the inclusive period of February 20, 2026 to February 23, 2026 (the "Sale Period"). Within said Sale Period, a sub-total of 1,629,000 common shares were sold today, February 23, 2026, resulting in the herein referenced Form 62-103F1 and this related news release.

As of this news release, the Acquiror presently owns and controls, on an aggregate direct and indirect basis, 23,356,500 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 46.21% of the Issuer's presently issued and outstanding common shares, plus certain other convertible instruments (being common share warrants and common share stock options), all of the same being further described and referenced hereby through the Form 62-103F1 filed today (on SEDAR+) as relates to this news release.

The Divested Securities represent 4.91% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer (based on the Issuer having 50,539,169 common shares issued and outstanding as at the date hereof).

The Divested Securities were sold in the Sale Period through the open-market facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), or such other broker-routed public exchange, at an approximate average sale price of $0.0184 per common share.

The Acquiror may sell securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future or may acquire securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending upon market conditions, the Acquiror's investment objectives and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing and/or as publicly filed, the Acquiror does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In the alternate, to obtain a copy of the report, please contact Mr. Kalt at 1.403.454.2984.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285013

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

red-lake-gold-incrgld-cccnsx-rgldgold-investing
RGLD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Red Lake Gold Inc.

Red Lake Gold Inc.

Keep Reading...
Closeup of wooden gavel on a sound block, dark background.

Brazilian State Firm Seeks Injunction to Block Equinox Gold-CMOC Asset Sale

A Brazilian state-run mining company is seeking an emergency court injunction to block the sale of one of Equinox Gold's (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Brazilian assets. Bloomberg reported that Companhia Baiana de Produção Mineral (CBPM) has asked the Bahia State Court of Justice to immediately... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR,OTC:HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 2, 2026, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption ("LIFE") (the... Keep Reading...
High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at MillenniumDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

Related News

oil and gas investing

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

base metals investing

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

nickel investing

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

silver investing

Stefan Gleason: Silver Wakeup in the West — What's Happening, What's Next

PDAC 2026: Here's What You Need to Know

copper investing

ASX Copper Mining Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2026

copper investing

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?