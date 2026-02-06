Early Warning News Release

Early Warning News Release

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Mr. Ryan Kalt (the "Acquiror") reports that he has divested certain securities of Red Lake Gold Inc. (the "Issuer"), being represented by the sale of 2,049,800 common shares (the "Divested Securities"), on an indirect basis, during the period of February 4, 2026 to February 6, 2026, inclusive (the "Sale Period"). Within the Sale Period, a sub-total of 1,148,800 common shares were divested on February 6, 2026 triggering the report herein referenced.

As of this news release, the Acquiror owns and controls, on an aggregate direct and indirect basis, a total of 27,335,500 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 54.09% of the Issuer's presently issued and outstanding common shares, plus certain other convertible instruments (being common share warrants and common share stock options), all of the same being further described in the Form 62-103F1 filed today as relates to this news release.

The Divested Securities in the Sale Period were sold through the open-market facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other broker-routed public exchange) at an aggregate approximate average price of $0.0358 per common share.

The Acquiror is an approved Control Person (as that term is defined by the Canadian Securities Exchange) of the Issuer.

The Acquiror may sell securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future or acquire securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending on market conditions, the Acquiror's investment objectives and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, the Acquiror does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In the alternate, to obtain a copy of the report, please contact Mr. Kalt at 1.403.454.2984.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283074

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

red-lake-gold-incrgld-cccnsx-rgldgold-investing
RGLD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Red Lake Gold Inc.

Red Lake Gold Inc.

Keep Reading...
Gold bars with stock chart overlay, "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Is Gold and Silver's Price Correction Over?

It's been a wild couple of weeks for gold and silver. After surging to record highs at the end of January, prices for both precious metals saw significant corrections, creating turmoil for market participants.This week brought some relief, with gold bouncing back from its low point and even... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Andrew Pollard, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks showing a picture of gold bars and the year 2026.

Experts: Gold's Fundamentals Intact, Price Could Hit US$7,000 in 2026

Gold took center stage at this year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), coming to the fore in a slew of discussions as the price surged past US$5,000 per ounce. Held from January 25 to 26, the conference brought together diverse experts, with a focus point being the "Gold... Keep Reading...
Person pointing at "IPO" text on a chart with fluctuating lines.

Barrick Advances North American Gold Spinoff After Record 2025 Results

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) said it will move ahead with plans to spin off its North American gold assets after a strong finish to 2025.The Toronto-based miner said its board has authorized preparations for an IPO of a new entity that would house its premier North American gold operations,... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the agreement between San Maurizo Mines Ltd. ("San Maurizo"), a private Manitoba company which holds a 100% direct interest in the Mercedes Property, and Comunidades... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Borehole EM Survey Confirms Berrigan Deep Zone

TomaGold Borehole EM Survey Confirms Berrigan Deep Zone

Survey also validates significant mineralization and unlocks new targets Highlights Direct correlation with mineralization : The modeled geophysical plates explain the presence of semi-massive to massive sulfides intersected in holes TOM-25-009 to TOM-25-015. Priority target BER-14C :... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

Related News

copper-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Giant Mining Gains 70 Percent

silver-investing

After Major Gold Payout, Bian Ximing Turns Bearish Sights on Silver

base-metals-investing

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

battery-metals-investing

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services