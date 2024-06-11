Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Element 25 Limited

E25 Investigates Butcherbird Restart Options Amid Record High Manganese Ore Prices

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update on activities to investigate the potential to recommence operations at the Company’s 100%-owned Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia (Butcherbird) to take advantage of recent upward movement in manganese ore prices caused by market factors including disruptions at South 32 Limited’s Groote Eylandt (GEMCO) operations1. This may include the sale of stockpiles and or recommencing processing of run-of mine (ROM) stockpiles.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Manganese ore prices rise to four-year highs to U$8.30/dmtu for 44% cif Tianjin, China1.
  • E25 operations team and Board investigating opportunities to process ROM and low-grade stockpiles at Butcherbird.
  • If operationally feasible, ore production at current prices presents an opportunity to generate short-term cash flow.

GEMCO’s Groote Eylandt Mine typically produces more than 6M tonnes of high-grade manganese ore a year, and damage to the mine’s haul road and ship loading facilities from Tropical Cyclone Megan in March 2024 has resulted in a forecast supply disruption of up to twelve months. GEMCO is currently targeting a production restart in Q3 2025.2

Figure 1: Manganese ore index – Yuan/dmtu Tianjin Port1. Butcherbird Expansion Feasibility Study parameters also shown3.

The loss of GEMCO supply coupled with political instability in South Africa has resulted in a significant and rapid increase in manganese ore prices due to increased competition for available supply. This presents an opportunity to potentially sell stockpiles that are of a lower grade, preventing their previous sale at lower prices but which may be profitable to ship now.

Additionally, ROM stockpiles that have been mined but not yet processed are available at site. The cost structure of a restart is not currently defined, however E25’s Board recognises the potential opportunity of selling existing product stockpiles and/or recommencing the processing of ROM stockpiles at Butcherbird to produce material for sale at current elevated prices. If viable, these activities will occur in parallel with and will not impact the expansion plans for the Butcherbird Project. E25 suspended Butcherbird production in early 2024 during a period of depressed ore prices while readying for an upgrade of facilities to achieve a nominal 1.1Mpta manganese concentrate production, as outlined in a Feasibility Study completed on January 20243.

The expansion of Butcherbird production aligns with E25’s strategy to produce high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) at a facility planned to be built in Louisiana, USA, in partnership with global automakers General Motors LLC and Stellantis NV4.

Element 25 Managing Director Justin Brown said:

“A potential restart of Butcherbird’s processing operations at these increased manganese ore prices on a de-risked basis may be an ideal opportunity to monetise existing stockpiles and generate short-term cashflow. E25 looks forward to updating the market further as these investigations are completed and we will continue to monitor ore markets in the meantime to optimise any potential opportunities that may arise.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Miramar Resources

Goldfields Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of manganese ore from mines.

Manganese in Australia (Updated 2024)

Manganese is a hard, silvery metal with many uses in the world driving demand today. Manganese mines in Australia are working to meet that demand.

Despite being brittle, it adds strength and wear-resistance to metals like iron. It can be used to make glass and ceramics, and manganese sulphate is even used as a fungicide. Manganese is also an essential mineral in our diets, and is found in bones as well as organs like the kidneys, liver and brain.

But most substantially, manganese is used in the Australian and global industrial metals sector. Right now, about 85 to 90 percent of manganese demand comes from the steelmaking sector, including ironmaking.

Keep reading...Show less
Manganese ore in the foreground at an open-pit manganese mine.

Top 5 Manganese Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Manganese, a key ingredient for the steel market, is also seeing growth in demand from the electric vehicle battery sector, particularly when it comes to high-purity manganese chemical products.

Manganese investors are often interested to hear which countries produce the most of the metal. After all, if a nation is producing a lot of manganese, many companies are likely operating there — and investment opportunities may thus be available. However, what investors sometimes fail to consider is manganese reserves, or how much economically mineable manganese a country holds, and what companies are working to bring those reserves into production.

CPM Group told the Investing News Network that there are about 60 development-stage manganese ferroalloy projects scheduled to start production by 2027. If all of these new projects in the pipeline are brought online, the impact on the global market would be about a 6 percent increase in manganese ferroalloy production capacity.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 SPP Investor Presentation May 2024

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Share Purchase Plan Opens

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce the opening of the E25 Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Announces Share Purchase Plan

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) will offer eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP), targeting to raise $5 million (before costs).

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

E25 Secures Key Permit for USA HPMSM Site

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise it has been issued with a Title V Air Permit for the construction of an Electric Vehicle (EV) battery grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) refinery in Louisiana, USA (Project) via subsidiary Element 25 (Louisiana) LLC (E25LA).

Keep reading...Show less

Critical Metals Corp. to Acquire Tanbreez, One of the World's Largest1 Known Rare Earths Assets

SPP Shortfall Placement Completed

Historical Drill Core from Ivigtût Project to be Tested to Extend Resource Estimation

Tundulu Licence Granted Initial Met Test Work Underway

