Spartan Metals (TSXV:W) is a US-focused explorer advancing its high-grade tungsten and rubidium Eagle Project in Nevada. The company is unlocking critical minerals essential to US defense, technology, and energy independence, supporting onshoring goals under the Defense Production Act.
The Eagle tungsten-silver-rubidium project in eastern Nevada spans 4,936 acres across three historic mine areas — Tungstonia, Rees, and Antelope. With historic production of 8,379 units of WO₃ grading 0.6–0.9 percent, Eagle ranks among the highest-grade past-producing tungsten systems in the US, enriched with rubidium and other defense-critical metals including antimony, bismuth, indium, and arsenic. Spartan is advancing an exploration program to validate and expand this potential using modern geochemistry, geophysics, and tailings drilling.
With multiple mineralized zones, district-scale potential and strong alignment with US strategic metal initiatives, the Eagle project is the cornerstone of Spartan’s growth strategy.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Eagle Project: One of the highest-grade, past-producing tungsten mines in the US.
- Multi-metal Exposure: Targets tungsten, rubidium, antimony, bismuth, and silver – all listed as US critical minerals.
- Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction: Located in eastern Nevada, a world-class mining state with established infrastructure and regulatory clarity.
- Strong Management and Technical Team: Led by a CEO and VP of exploration with proven discovery track
- Alignment with US Critical Minerals Strategy: Positioned to benefit from Department of Defense and US government initiatives supporting domestic critical mineral supply chains.
- Attractive Capital Structure: Tight share strucuture with management and board holding ~42 percent of shares outstanding, ensuring strong alignment with investors.
10h
Spartan Metals
Advancing US critical minerals resource through a high-grade past-producing tungsten-rubidium project in Nevada
16 October
Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, October 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce, it has initiated an exploration program (" Program ") at its Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada (Figure 1). The focus of the... Keep Reading...
14 October
Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, October 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Ball as Vice President of Exploration. Ms. Ball has over 10 years of exploration and operations experience covering... Keep Reading...
08 October
Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, October 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) announces it has engaged Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor awareness programs and has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.... Keep Reading...
06 October
Spartan Metals Announces Director and Officer Changes
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) announces the resignations of William Pettigrew as CEO and director and Ryan Chueng as director of the Company effective October 3, 2025. The Board wishes to thank... Keep Reading...
26 September
Spartan Metals Closes Private Placement of $2.25M
(TheNewswire) All dollars are Canadian unless otherwise noted Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - September 26, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W ) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement ( see news release... Keep Reading...
16 September
