Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Element 25 Limited

December 2023 Quarterly Report

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Butcherbird Manganese Operations, Western Australia

  • Butcherbird Expansion Feasibility Study targets 1.1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) manganese production.
  • Study demonstrates strong fundamentals, with robust economic returns and rapid capital payback:

  • Expansion envisages expanded open-cut mining methods, modified primary comminution circuit and dense media separation (DMS) back-end solution to optimise grade and recoveries.
  • Expanded operation will establish Butcherbird as a low-cost Mn operation with a US$2.76/dmtu C1 FOB cost – which will ensure sustainable profitability at lower manganese prices compared to the current pilot operation.
  • Low capital cost of A$49.8M with annual operation cashflow of A$57.3M at full production – payback period of 14 months from start of operations.
  • Study used all available Measured and Indicated Resources within the mine plan to support a 7.2-year mine life – which represents 36% of the total mineral resource inventory within granted mining lease M52/1074.
  • E25 plans to undertake infill drilling in areas containing Inferred Resources, outside the current mine plan, within the next 12 months targeting an additional 20-25 years of mine reserves at the proposed production levels.
Battery Grade High Purity Manganese (HPMSM) Development – Louisiana USA
  • E25 approved for US$57 million of tax incentives under Louisiana State’s Industrial Tax Exempt Program (ITEP).
  • Two key international patents lodged under the Patent Co-Operation Treaty, expected to be processed in 2024.

Corporate

  • Non-Executive Director John Ribbons was appointed Chairman following Seamus Cornelius’ decision to step down from E25 Board.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:e25manganese explorationmanganese investingmanganese miningmanganese stocks
E25:AU
Element 25 Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Element 25 Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

E25 Commences Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) announces it will immediately commence detailed design, planning and procurement for expansion of manganese ore production at its 100%-owned Butcherbird Mine in WA in line with the expansion Feasibility Study (FS) released earlier in January 20241.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Case for Expansion

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a Feasibility Study (Study or FS) to investigate the potential to expand the production of manganese concentrate at the Company’s 100% owned Butcherbird Project (Project), located in the southern Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
piece of manganese ore

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Manganese in 2024

Caught up in the same volatility impacting many metals in 2023, manganese prices have trended downward on China’s slowing economic recovery and worsening global inflationary pressures.

Despite not being widely known, manganese is an important raw material for the steel industry. In fact, it is the fourth most common metal by tonnage, just after iron, aluminum and copper. It also has growing applications as a battery metal.

With those factors in mind, what will happen to manganese in 2024? To find out, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to analysts who cover the market to get their take on what’s next for the manganese.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce it has achieved all milestones for the Louisiana State Industrial Tax Exempt Program (ITEP) incentive package to support E25’s planned lithium-ion battery grade high purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) processing facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana (Facility or Project). Governor Jon Bel Edwards has now approved the incentive agreement between E25, the Louisiana Department of Economic Development, and the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited AGM Investor Update

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

E25 Identifies High-Priority Lithium Pegmatite Targets at Lake Johnson, WA

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in WA.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Element 25 Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Nickel Investing

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report December 2023

Cleantech Investing

Appendix 4C

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited – December 2023 Quarterly Update

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×