Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada, October 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce, it has initiated an exploration program (" Program ") at its Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada (Figure 1). The focus of the Program will be characterizing the tailings at the historic Tungstonia millsite and completing extensive surface exploration at the Tungstonia and Rees claim blocks.
This Program will execute the entire Phase 1 of the recommended work program from Spartan's July 31, 2025, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Eagle Project and will be expanded to include the Surface Geology Program component of Phase 2. Results acquired from this campaign will be used to support future work plans and drill target generation.
Tungstonia Mill Tailings Characterization
The characterization of Tungstonia Millsite tailings will be the primary focus of the exploration activities and drilling will begin on October 20, 2025 . Drilling at the historic tailings site will use a hollow stem auger to collect samples. All samples collected will be used for thorough geochemical and metallurgical analysis, as well as to define the overall geometry for tonnage calculations, 3D modeling, quantitative assessment, resource estimation, and economic evaluation.
Surface Geology Program
The surface geology program will encompass both Tungstonia and Rees Claim blocks, with an emphasis on comprehensive soil sampling at an approximate 100 m x 100 metre (" m ") grid (Figures 2 and 3), expanded rock and outcrop sampling, geologic mapping, and geophysical investigations—including Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotellurics (CSAMT) and/or Magnetotellurics (MT)—at Tungstonia. These efforts aim to more accurately define the lateral and vertical extent of existing tungsten-silver-rubidium veins, identify new vein occurrences (Figure 4), and determine high-potential drill targets.
Figure 1 Location map of Eagle Project showing the Tungstonia and Rees areas, located in White Pine County, Nevada
Figure 2 Planned soil sampling locations at the Tungstonia Claims.
Figure 3 Planned soil sampling locations at the Rees Claims
Figure 4 Potential tungsten vein extensions and potential new veins in area of interest for geophysics. The assay information shown were previously reported on August 7, 2025.
About The Eagle Project
The Eagle Project ("Project") presents a unique opportunity to delineate one of the largest and highest-grade Tungsten and Rubidium districts in the United States. The Project consists of the past-producing high-grade Tungstonia (W) and Rees/Antelope tungsten (W-Cu-Ag) mines. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these two mines totaled 8,379 units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO 3 (1).
The Project is ~20 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 4,936 acres consisting of 244 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.
Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Ag-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.
(1) Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology (1988), Bulletin 105 p213-217
The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.