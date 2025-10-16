Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, Canada, October 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce, it has initiated an exploration program (" Program ") at its Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada (Figure 1). The focus of the Program will be characterizing the tailings at the historic Tungstonia millsite and completing extensive surface exploration at the Tungstonia and Rees claim blocks.

This Program will execute the entire Phase 1 of the recommended work program from Spartan's July 31, 2025, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Eagle Project and will be expanded to include the Surface Geology Program component of Phase 2. Results acquired from this campaign will be used to support future work plans and drill target generation.

Tungstonia Mill Tailings Characterization

The characterization of Tungstonia Millsite tailings will be the primary focus of the exploration activities and drilling will begin on October 20, 2025 . Drilling at the historic tailings site will use a hollow stem auger to collect samples. All samples collected will be used for thorough geochemical and metallurgical analysis, as well as to define the overall geometry for tonnage calculations, 3D modeling, quantitative assessment, resource estimation, and economic evaluation.

Surface Geology Program

The surface geology program will encompass both Tungstonia and Rees Claim blocks, with an emphasis on comprehensive soil sampling at an approximate 100 m x 100 metre (" m ") grid (Figures 2 and 3), expanded rock and outcrop sampling, geologic mapping, and geophysical investigations—including Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotellurics (CSAMT) and/or Magnetotellurics (MT)—at Tungstonia. These efforts aim to more accurately define the lateral and vertical extent of existing tungsten-silver-rubidium veins, identify new vein occurrences (Figure 4), and determine high-potential drill targets.

Figure 1 Location map of Eagle Project showing the Tungstonia and Rees areas, located in White Pine County, Nevada


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 Planned soil sampling locations at the Tungstonia Claims.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 Planned soil sampling locations at the Rees Claims


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 Potential tungsten vein extensions and potential new veins in area of interest for geophysics. The assay information shown were previously reported on August 7, 2025.


Click Image To View Full Size

About The Eagle Project

The Eagle Project ("Project") presents a unique opportunity to delineate one of the largest and highest-grade Tungsten and Rubidium districts in the United States. The Project consists of the past-producing high-grade Tungstonia (W) and Rees/Antelope tungsten (W-Cu-Ag) mines. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these two mines totaled 8,379 units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO 3 (1).

The Project is ~20 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 4,936 acres consisting of 244 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.

Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Ag-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.

(1) Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology (1988), Bulletin 105 p213-217

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

Further Information:

Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG

President, CEO & Director

1-888-535-0325

info@spartanmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Spartan MetalsW:CCTSXV:WManganese Investing
W:CC
The Conversation (0)
Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, October 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Ball as Vice President of Exploration. Ms. Ball has over 10 years of exploration and operations experience covering... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, October 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) announces it has engaged Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor awareness programs and has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Announces Director and Officer Changes

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) announces the resignations of William Pettigrew as CEO and director and Ryan Chueng as director of the Company effective October 3, 2025. The Board wishes to thank... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Closes Private Placement of $2.25M

Spartan Metals Closes Private Placement of $2.25M

(TheNewswire) All dollars are Canadian unless otherwise noted Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - September 26, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W ) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement ( see news release... Keep Reading...
Three pieces of manganese ore on black background.

How to Invest in Manganese Stocks

Manganese is an important industrial metal with applications in both the fabrication of steel and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems.Lithium-ion batteries are the fastest growing segment for the manganese market, and one that is expected to play a much... Keep Reading...
Electric Metals

Electric Metals Announces Positive PEA for the 100% US Domestic North Star Manganese Project Providing 100% U.S. Domestic Supply of HPMSM, Post-Tax NPV10% of US$1.39 Billion, IRR of 43.5%, and 23-Month Payback

Keep Reading...
Manganese periodic symbol, black and gold design.

Element 25 Secures AU$50 Million Debt Facility for Butcherbird Manganese Project

The Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility is providing a senior debt facility of up to AU$50 million for Element 25’s (ASX:E25,OTCQX:ELMTF) Butcherbird manganese expansion project. Element 25 announced on Tuesday (June 17) that it will receive AU$42.5 million in senior debt funding, with an... Keep Reading...
Manganese ore in the foreground at an open-pit manganese mine.

Top 5 Manganese Reserves by Country

Manganese, a key ingredient for the steel market, is also seeing growth in demand from the electric vehicle battery sector, particularly when it comes to high-purity manganese chemical products.Manganese investors are often interested to hear which countries produce the most of the metal. After... Keep Reading...
Drill in dirt at mine site with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Euro Manganese Surges 82 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping round of tariffs on Wednesday (April 2),... Keep Reading...
3D periodic table block for Manganese (Mn), with atomic number 25 and details.

Element25 Completes Scoping Study for Tokyo Bay HPMSM Facility

Element25 (ASX:E25,OTCQX:ELMTF) said on Wednesday (April 2) that it has finished a scoping study for its planned Tokyo Bay high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) facility in Japan.The study was completed as part of Element25's memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Nissan Chemical... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Reports High Grade Gold along with Silver, Copper and Zinc Mineralization at Ripsey Mine

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt