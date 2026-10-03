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Stock Preachers News Commentary - Global Market Insights valued the e-brokerage market at $14.1 billion in 2024 and projects $34.6 billion by 2034, a compound annual growth rate of 9.4% from 2025 to 2034. The firm says retail investors hold 68% of the market and mobile-based platforms account for around 44%. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Stock Preachers (stockpreachers.com), Quote Daddy (quotedaddy.com), Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW).
An earlier report from the same firm covers the app layer. Global Market Insights' stock trading and investing applications report, published in September 2023, valued that market at $24.1 billion in 2022 and projected $126 billion by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of over 19% from 2023 to 2032, with the mobile-based segment holding over 60% of the market in 2022. That report predates this year's results and uses a different market definition from the e-brokerage figure above, so the two should be read as separate forecasts, not one trend line.
Reported activity this year is consistent with the direction of those forecasts. Schwab's second quarter daily average trades reached a record 11.9 million, up 57% from a year earlier. Robinhood reported equity trading volume of $335.4 billion for August, up 68% from August 2025. Webull reported second quarter revenue up 51% year over year, and SoFi reported member growth of 35%. Each figure is company-reported and detailed below.
Activity growth and share-price performance are not the same thing, and this commentary does not suggest that any company named here is a buy. Public equities in the group have moved unevenly this year, and the companies below are included as sector context. What the activity data does show is that more individual investors are placing more trades, and that raises the value of the information that sits around a trade: live quotes, company filings, insider activity and institutional holdings. That information layer is where two free resources, both covered below, are positioned: Stock Preachers for market news, technical analysis and chart setups, and Quote Daddy for live quotes, filings and institutional holdings.
Stock Preachers and Quote Daddy Pair Chart Reading With a Free Quote, Filings and 13F Dashboard as Retail Trading Volumes Climb
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- U.S. stocks and ETFs on NYSE and Nasdaq stream live during market hours.
- Canadian coverage across TSX, TSX-V and CSE, with Canadian listings delayed by 15 minutes or more, per the FAQ.
- SEC filings and Form 4 insider activity appear on stock pages.
- 13F filings from top investors and disclosed congressional trades are on the Top Investors page.
Stock Preachers is a market news and commentary site. Its sections include The Roadmap, a weekly market analysis series, Technical Analysis, Market Recaps, a Newswire section, Lessons and StockTalk. The site describes its coverage as "market news, technical analysis, chart setups and small-cap stock commentary," and its About page and homepage attribute commentary to "the Stock Preacher." The content is informational and educational and is not investment advice, and the site warns that investing in penny stocks and small-cap stocks is highly speculative.
The two products cover different parts of the same job. Stock Preachers is built around reading the chart and the news. Quote Daddy is a stock-tracking application owned and operated by Market Equities Limited. It is available on the web at app.quotedaddy.com and through iOS and Android apps. The site describes it as "Every quote that matters, in one clean dashboard." It states plainly that it is not a broker-dealer and does not execute trades, so it does not compete with the brokerages below for order flow. It competes for the screen an investor checks before and after a trade.
The brokerages in this sector bundle research and charts into their own apps. Independent trackers such as Quote Daddy sit alongside them. Per its site, Quote Daddy covers interactive candlestick charts, live bid and ask spreads for U.S. stocks, key fundamentals, watchlists that sync across devices, portfolio profit and loss, a markets section for indices, futures, crypto and top movers, and AI-written summaries of daily market movement. Its Top Investors section publishes the latest 13F filings from major fund managers alongside disclosed trades by members of Congress.
Quote Daddy is open about the limits of that data. It says 13F filings and congressional disclosures are reported on a delay of roughly 45 days, that the one-year return figures shown on investor profiles are rough, illustrative and unverified, and that AI briefings "can occasionally get something wrong" and are not financial advice. Market data is supplied by third parties, including Finnhub. In a sector where record volumes are being reported, those caveats matter as much as the features.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news from Stock Preachers at: stockpreachers.com and don't forget to sign-up for your free account with Quote Daddy at: quotedaddy.com
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL)
Webull reported second quarter 2026 results on August 19. Total revenues increased 51% year over year to $198.8 million, and net income attributable to the Company was $24.4 million. Registered users increased 13% to 28.2 million, funded accounts increased 8% to 5.13 million, and customer assets totaled $28.5 billion, a 79% increase.
Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO, said in the release: "Webull's advanced technology platform enabled eligible customers to fully leverage the new trading environment from day one, contributing to record trading volumes and strong customer engagement." On September 17, the Company announced its 2026 general meeting of shareholders for October 30, with a record date of September 25. Shareholders will vote on amended articles and a 2026 Employee Share Purchase Plan reserving 5,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares. Stock Preachers' Newswire section collects company news of this kind. This article does not include a technical read on Webull.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
Robinhood's August 2026 operating data, released September 10, showed 28.6 million Funded Customers and Total Platform Assets of $383.7 billion, up 8% from July and 26% from a year earlier. Net deposits were $4.0 billion for the month. Equity volumes were $335.4 billion, up 68% year over year, options contracts traded were 292.5 million, up 50% year over year, and event contracts traded were 4.7 billion.
In its second quarter 2026 results on July 29, the Company reported total net revenues of $1.31 billion and net income of $573 million, with 4.8 million Robinhood Gold subscribers. Chairman and CEO Vlad Tenev said: "Whether it's the Robinhood Chain, Robinhood Ventures, or Trump Accounts, our product velocity is focused on one goal: making everyone an owner." On October 1, Robinhood said it will report third quarter results on October 27. Readers who track earnings dates alongside price charts can find Market Recaps at Stock Preachers.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)
SoFi's second quarter 2026 earnings release on July 29 was headlined "Record Net Revenue of $1.2 Billion, Record Member and Product Growth, Net Income of $157 Million." Members grew 35% to a record 15.8 million and products grew 42% to a record 24.4 million. CEO Anthony Noto said: "2026 is shaping up to be a defining year, and our second quarter results mark a clear inflection point for SoFi."
On September 3, SoFi and Payward announced a partnership that adds Payward to the SoFi Exchange Network, lists SoFiUSD on Kraken and has SoFi use Kraken Prime for digital asset liquidity and trade execution. On August 5, SoFi expanded private markets access with funds from CAZ Investments and AngelList Asset Management, with minimums starting at $500 for the USVC fund and $2,500 for the CAZ funds. Questions about stocks and funds like these are the kind readers raise in StockTalk at Stock Preachers.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW)
Schwab's second quarter 2026 release, filed July 21, reported net revenues of $7.1 billion, up 21%, and GAAP net income of $2.8 billion, or $1.54 per diluted share. Investors opened 1.4 million new brokerage accounts, bringing total client accounts to 48.0 million, and total client assets rose 22% year over year to $13.08 trillion.
Daily average trading volume reached a record 11.9 million, up 57% from the second quarter of 2025. The release was headlined "Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Earnings," with record June core net new assets of $62.7 billion, up 47% year over year. Schwab's third quarter results had not been released as of this writing. For readers newer to reading earnings and charts together, Stock Preachers' Lessons section is a starting point.
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