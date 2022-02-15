Cleantech Investing News

dynaCERT Inc. announces the resignation of Mr. Stephen Kukucha from the Board of Directors of the Company received today, February 15, 2022. dynaCERT thanks Mr. Kukucha for his dedicated service on the Board of Directors.

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Stephen Kukucha from the Board of Directors of the Company received today, February 15, 2022. dynaCERT thanks Mr. Kukucha for his dedicated service on the Board of Directors.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica(TM) Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Overview

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA,OTCQX:DYFSF,FRA:DMJ) is a Canadian company with a global solution to reduce pollution. The company has developed the next generation of carbon emission reduction technology for diesel engines in the global market, providing significant fuel savings to the operator. dynaCERT’s verified HydraGENTMtechnology uses a proprietary electrolysis system to turn distilled water into hydrogen and oxygen gases on demand.

HydraGENTM is currently sold in North America and Europe for use in on-road applications and diesel generators. Third-party validated testing results show that HydraGENTM is a unique technology with the ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 percent and enhance fuel efficiency by up to 19.2 percent for diesel engines of all sizes. The company’s strategy is to expand internationally while developing numerous applications of its HydraGENTM technology in multiple vertical markets.

