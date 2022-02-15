dynaCERT Inc. announces the resignation of Mr. Stephen Kukucha from the Board of Directors of the Company received today, February 15, 2022. dynaCERT thanks Mr. Kukucha for his dedicated service on the Board of Directors.
dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Stephen Kukucha from the Board of Directors of the Company received today, February 15, 2022. dynaCERT thanks Mr. Kukucha for his dedicated service on the Board of Directors.
About dynaCERT Inc.
dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica(TM) Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.
READER ADVISORY
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
Click here to connect with dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) to receive an Investor Presentation
DynaCERT
Overview
dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA,OTCQX:DYFSF,FRA:DMJ) is a Canadian company with a global solution to reduce pollution. The company has developed the next generation of carbon emission reduction technology for diesel engines in the global market, providing significant fuel savings to the operator. dynaCERT’s verified HydraGENTMtechnology uses a proprietary electrolysis system to turn distilled water into hydrogen and oxygen gases on demand.
HydraGENTM is currently sold in North America and Europe for use in on-road applications and diesel generators. Third-party validated testing results show that HydraGENTM is a unique technology with the ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 percent and enhance fuel efficiency by up to 19.2 percent for diesel engines of all sizes. The company’s strategy is to expand internationally while developing numerous applications of its HydraGENTM technology in multiple vertical markets.
“dynaCERT has established a unique and diversified team around the world, in different jurisdictions, aimed at numerous vertical markets,” said dynaCERT President and CEO Jim Payne. “We have prepared for a future of our proud Canadian company based in Toronto to market its revolutionary technology around the world.”
dynaCERT’s technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining equipment, forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Through partnerships with industry leaders, major corporations and government bodies, dynaCERT is strengthening its position in the trucking industry while expanding into the light truck, rail, marine and stationary generator markets.
In April 2018, dynaCERT started the Type Approval under Transport Canada and Lloyds Register policies for equipment on marine vessels under the Safety of Life at Sea rules and regulations.
dynaCERT is also targeting the global mining industry as a key market for its technology. HydraGENTM Technology recently earned approval for underground mining applications in Canada. The mining industry is highly dependent on diesel fuel at a time when many mining firms are looking for ways to be more environmentally sustainable. The company showcased HydraGENTM technology at the 2019 Prospectors and Developers Association Convention (PDAC), one of the world’s largest mining conferences.
dynaCERT is gaining a foothold in the European market with the establishment of a wholly-owned company, dynaCERT GMBH, in Germany. TUV NORD and TUV SUD testing and certification were completed in 2018 and the company recently received its KBA Homologation certification. dynaCERT has secured a dealer in Scotland to distribute the HydraGENTM product line across the UK, and has launched a pilot project in Austria to demonstrate emissions reductions from government diesel-powered vehicles.
In Germany, dynaCERT has partnered with Mosolf SE & CO. AG under an MOU that includes a HydraGENTM technology dealer agreement and a purchase order for 1,000 units in 2020. MOSOLF and its subsidiaries will serve as HydraGENTM dealers with the rights to sell and install the technology throughout the European Union. MOSOLF intends to market the technology to the federal and local government entities in Germany. Due to strong demand, dynaCERTshipped the first of one hundred HydraGENTM units to MOSOLF in November 2019, ahead of the 2020 schedule.
In India, the company already has received iCat certification, earned firm orders, signed LOIs with two provinces and through its dealers is continuing in talks with governments of India about the ways dynaCERT’s technology can help address the nation’s major air pollution problems. In the Middle East, the company has established relationships with distributors in the key markets of Dubai and Israel.
dynaCERT has also established a presence in Mexico, through its partner KarbonKleen Inc. To date, KarbonKleen has ordered 400 HydraGENTM units for its clients who supply trucking equipment to the largest labor union in Mexico.
dynaCERT Inc. Company Highlights
- Patented HydraGENTM technology system supplies engines with pure hydrogen and oxygen gases to generate a cleaner, more efficient burn.
- Third-party validation and testing results show greenhouse gas emissions reduction up to 50 percent and fuel savings up to 19.2 percent.
- Award-winning technology, including 2019 German Innovation Awards for Energy Solutions; first prize at the 2019 Mining Cleantech Challenge in Colorado, Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements and 2019 Gold Certificate Award from the European Society for Quality Research.
- Advancing into European, South Asian and Middle Eastern markets.
- dynaCERT has received approval to market, sell, install and use its HydraGENTM technology in Germany and throughout the European Union.
- Global-scale carbon credit market strategy.
- Establishing market presence in the mining industry with first significant agreement with an original equipment manufacturer.
- HydraGENTM Technology recently earned approval for underground mining applications in Canada.
- R&D facility for large stationary power generator, marine and rail markets.
Key Technology: HydraGENTM
Delivering carbon emission reduction technologies and cutting-edge solutions for a global market.
dynaCERT’s HydraGENTM system is a portable, safe and reliable aftermarket technology that uses distilled water to produce hydrogen and oxygen gases on demand for use in internal combustion engines. The HydraGENTM has the ability to adjust to various concentrations of hydrogen and oxygen mixtures to calibrate the perfect formula for specific engine types, maximizing benefits. The technology is designed with safety features that ensure hydrogen is never stored within the unit nor on board a vehicle.
The system includes a smart electronic control unit (ECU) that reads, collects and stores data pertaining to fuel efficacy and emissions. dynaCERT’s Smart ECU can interface with the onboard computer of any engine and can be remotely accessed by both the company and end-users, allowing for the monitoring of fuel savings, carbon credits and GPS tracking.
“Our team, led by a former RIM technology expert, has developed a smart ECU that is constantly learning, gathering analytics, and using algorithms to modify the flow of gases depending on the condition variables—climate, altitude, hills, torque, humidity, etc.—to find the sweet spot,” said Payne. “That is something that certainly separates us from anything else in the market.”
In May 2019, dynaCERT announced it had received a US patent for its SMART ECU and a second patent in August 2019.
“My team and I worked diligently to build the SMART ECU as a first step to be able to control the HydraGENTM Technology products,” said dynaCERT Senior Technical Advisor David Bridge. “This patent firmly establishes dynaCERT as a Canadian innovator in the field of carbon emission tracking and carbon credit solutions.”
Introducing hydrogen into the air intake of a diesel engine creates a cleaner, more efficient burn.
Conventional emission control solutions treat engine exhaust gases after the burn, at the expense of power and fuel economy. The HydraGENTM system treats toxic emissions at the source.
Benefits of the technology include:
- increased fuel economy
- increased torque
- extended engine oil life
- significant reduction in carbon emissions
dynaCERT announced lab test results for its HG1 unit for class 8 trucks in November 2016. After 20-plus hours of testing, the Automotive Centre of Excellence (ACE) verified HydraGENTM fuel savings and emissions reductions.
“The HydraGENTM’s capability to reach up to 50 percent in the reduction of greenhouse gases and over 19 percent in fuel savings met and exceeded our expectations. Trucks equipped with the HydraGENTM unit can reduce particulate matter by over 65 percent, significantly reducing the black smoke being emitted into the environment,” Payne stated.
In October 2016, dynaCERT also took possession of a new 8,000-square-foot facility. The lease expansion provided the capacity to produce 2,000 HydraGENTM units per shift monthly, at a retail price of US$8,750 or US$10,000 once installed.
In August 2019, dynaCERTlaunched its HydraGENTM HG2 line. The HG2 units are smaller and provide similar advantages to the HG1 model. The HG2 unit is ideal for use in smaller diesel engines used in buses, class 2 and class 7 vehicles, refrigerator trailers and containers, mobile construction equipment, small generators and smaller trucks typically found in Europe and India.
Diesel Trucking Market
Carbon emission reduction and increased fuel economy are the HydraGENTM’s two most critical features for the transportation industry of today and tomorrow.
The US trucking industry represents an estimated 15.5 million trucks with an average of 192,000 new trucks sold each year and accounts for nearly 13 percent of the nation’s total fuel consumption. Fuel is the number one largest fixed cost for the trucking industry.
dynaCERT,’s initial HydraGENTM unit design is targeted at transport trucks and is capable of delivering three liters per minute. The system is powered directly from the vehicle’s power system for high electrical efficiency. The water reservoir and the rest of the system is contained in a lightweight, impact-resistant, Kraton-modified ABS cabinet that is mounted to the outside of the vehicle.
While initial production is expected to focus on sales to the trucking industry, the company is also poised to become a major supplier of carbon emission reduction technology to the automotive, light-truck, rail, marine and off-grid power sectors.
Fleet management system and application
In December 2016, dynaCERT retained Nektar Data Systems, an international fleet management systems consulting group, to create a fleet management system capable of providing real-time tracking, monitoring, analysis and reporting from data collected by the dynaCERT Smart ECU. Using a portal fully controlled and managed by dynaCERT, HydraGENTM technology users can view their performance in real-time.
To supplement its HydraGENTM technology, dynaCERT has launched a vehicle telematics device software called HydraLyticaTM, which provides easy access to fuel savings and carbon emission reduction reports. The telemetry device allows the company, its dealers and clients to monitor truck engine performance, diesel fuel economy and carbon emission reductions. the calculated savings of diesel and carbon emissions as a truck is traveling. HydraLyticaTM is expected to provide the company with proof to the market that the HydraGENTM technology works as stated.
dynaCERT is working with world-renowned data security software company, Cosario Limited to ensure user privacy with its HydraLyticaTM software. Cosario’s management team were pioneers in the same critical data security software which is now used in international payments systems such as Apple Pay and PayPal. By ensuring data security, dynaCERT can stay compliant with the data privacy laws including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.
Carbon Credits
In March 2019, dynaCERT initiated carbon credit applications for its HydraGENTM technology. It is estimated that a Class 8 truck traveling long haul routes can generate up to $1,500 euros per year (C$2,278 per year) in carbon credits based on the current market price of $15 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide. dynaCERT’s goal is to create a world-wide program to enable any earned carbon credits to be shared with end-users of its HydraGENTM technology under a contractual subscription program.
dynaCERT’s innovative proprietary software algorithms in its SMART ECU2 can track the creation of carbon credits. The company has added successful fintech entrepreneur Brian Semkiw to its advisory board. Semkiw recently engaged his organization, 3rdGP, to further develop software that will enable the tracking of carbon credits generated by dynaCERT’s HydraGENTM technology. 3rdGP is the world’s first third-generation processing payments company with an emphasis on blockchain and IoT payments processing solutions.
Large stationary power generator, rail and marine markets
dynaCERT has designed a 300 liter per minute HydraGENTM unit for use in large stationary power generation combustion engines for the utilities, rail and marine industries. Nearly three-quarters of installed generating capacity in the Caribbean is diesel-engine based. Wartsila engines are commonly used on transport shipping vessels. Outfitting just one cargo ship could generate close to $1 million in sales. Globally, there are more than 90,000 commercial cargo ships in operation today.
dynaCERT is currently in discussions with mining producers operating globally to employ the HG145-6C technology on their equipment, machinery and mine-site generating stations. The HG145-6C is a multi-cell unit developed by dynaCERT for installation on larger diesel engines used in heavy industry, construction, ships, rail, mining, oil and gas and stationary generators world-wide.
Through its dealer, H2 Tek, the company received an initial order for three HG145-6C large engine HydraGENTM technology products from an international leader in mining for deployment in a large Brazilian open-pit mine as well as another mining company in Argentina. The client is looking to reduce its environmental footprint by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of its fleet of mining trucks and equipment. H2 Tek is currently in discussions with over 20 large mining companies operating in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the US to further develop a market for dynaCERT’s technology.
In April 2019, dynaCERT entered into an agreement with Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES), an underground mining equipment manufacturer. It is the company’s first significant agreement with an original equipment manufacturer. TES has become a dealer of dynaCERT’s HydraGENTM technology and is expected to market dynaCERT’s HG145 products to its clients in Canada. The companies are also expected to work together to create new markets for dynaCERT’s products and integrate HydraGEN™ technology with equipment manufactured by TES. In November 2019, TES has launched a user case study involving a comprehensive analysis that will track the effectiveness of the HydraGENTM Technology in underground mining operations by measuring the changes in emissions and fuel economy.
KarbonKleen Partnership
In July 2019, dynaCERTreceived an initial purchase order for 100 HydraGENTM HG145B units from KarbonKleen. Prior to the purchase order being placed, KarbonKleen had partnered with Alliance Holdings Group, which supplies trucking equipment to one of the largest labor unions in Mexico.
Shortly after the initial order was secured, KarbonKleen placed an order for an additional 300 HG145B units and provided end-users of dynaCERT ‘s technology with a compelling financing alternative. The new financing alternative falls under a monthly subscription service that KarbonKleen has agreed to facilitate.
Customers who sign onto a two-year subscription through one of the company’s dealers are eligible for the KarbonKleen money-back guarantee if their registered trucks drive at least 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometres) per month. If dynaCERT’s technology doesn’t save the client more than its subscription price, KarbonKleen indicates that it will refund the subscription cost.
In November 2019, dynaCERTcompleted the delivery of the first one hundred and fifty HydraGENTM Technology Units to KarbonKleen for installations in Mexico. KarbonKleen’s clients span five different trade unions under the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), the largest trade union federation in the country. Together these unions control 1 million trucks used for a variety of types of shipments including trans-border to the USA.
“At KarbonKleen, we are very pleased that such a large organization as CTM has placed their confidence in our companies and the HydraGENTM Technology, including our ability to deliver in a timely manner. Such an important project will result in significant fuel savings for workers in Mexico as well as provide a front-line offensive against the grave pollution problem crippling Mexico City, ” said Brian Semkiw, CEO of KarbonKleen.
dynaCERT’s Management Team
Jim Payne - President, CEO and Director
Jim Payne has successfully built and managed his own private companies for more than 38 years. He has years of experience in accounting, business leadership, and the legal aspects of governance. With a strong leadership presence, Payne is leading dynaCERT in a way that has helped to streamline corporate activities, generate growth, form new partnerships, and bring the corporate vision to a reality. Payne also serves as CEO of his privately held consulting, project management and real-estate development company, operating in the GTA and surrounding areas. He graduated from St. Clair College in Construction Engineering, Project Management and Estimating in 1974.
Wayne Hoffman - Chairman
Wayne Hoffman has served as a member of the Corporation’s Business Advisory Committee since October 2007. He is a Chartered Accountant and business executive with one of America’s finest companies, Deere & Company, a corporation that is customer driven and places a heavy emphasis on quality and teamwork. He served as Vice-President, Finance at John Deere Limited for 25 years and President of John Deere Credit for over 8 years. As well, Hoffman spent two years in Deere & Company’s Business Development Dept. responsible for mergers and acquisitions.
Carmelo Marrelli - CFO
Carmelo Marrelli is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CGA) and serves as Chief Financial Officer of a number of other Canadian public companies including some listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Enrico Schlapfer - VP Global Sales
Being Swiss, it is without question that Enrico Schlapfer is a winter sports enthusiast. He has learned there is no such thing as “I can’t” by implementing winter snow sport in the paraplegic and mentally handicapped community. As a result, he brings forward the same mentality “nothing is impossible” to his business protocol. He is a seasoned brand development, sales and marketing professional with over 20 years of experience in multiple industries. His exposure to various business cultures, widely divergent professionals and his fluency in five languages ensures his comfort level in global sales. Before devoting his work full-time to dynaCERT Inc., Sclapfer has had key sales positions in prestigious companies such as Nestle, Traxdata and Targus. In addition, he has served as Sales director and COO in WorldConnect in which he was a business partner.
Khoa Tran - Director of Finance
Khoa Tran, B.A., has over 20 years of financial reporting and accounting experience. This includes over 15 years in management positions in world class global businesses for manufacturing and service environments. He has expertise in cost accounting, financial analysis and reporting, variance analysis and government reporting. Mr. Tran was previously the Director of Finance for a mid-sized manufacturing company and Controller for various mid-sized and Fortune 500 automotive and manufacturing companies with international offices.
Jean-Pierre Colin - Director & Corporate Secretary
Jean-Pierre Colin is a consultant to high-growth publicly listed companies. He has been a recognized senior securities industry executive and effective investment banking professional providing financing and mergers and acquisitions services to numerous prosperous issuers in Canada. As a result of his extensive financial background throughout his career, he has been called to lead teams of corporate finance professionals at national securities dealers, such as Richardson Greenshields, JP Colin Securities, Deacon Capital, Octagon Capital and Desjardins. He has also served as a high-profile corporate board director and C-suite executive of numerous public companies, often chairing audit committees, compensation committees and corporate governance committees, including with Premier Gold Mines; Wolfden Resources, sold to Zinifex for over $350 million; Virginia Gold whose Eleonore property was sold to Goldcorp for over $ 1 billion; and, Pelangio Mines, the former controlling shareholder of Detour Gold, one of Canada’s largest gold mining operations. Mr. Colin holds a DCS from McGill University where he studied Biology & Engineering, an MBA from the University of Western Ontario, a Law Degree from the University of Ottawa and also practiced corporate law prior to his investment-banking profession
Dr. Richard Lu - Director
Dr. Richard Lu has more than 25 years of global experience developing and implementing business strategies for organizations in North America, Europe and Asia. He has extensive experience in the energy industry. He was the President of Sky Solar (Canada) Ltd., and a Managing Director at Sky Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. Dr. Lu was the VP of Business Development at ARISE Technology Corporation, where he was instrumental in securing its long-term supply chain funding of close to $1 billion dollars. He also previously held the position of Chief Conservation Officer and VP of Toronto Hydro Corporation, where he developed and executed a sweeping portfolio ($110 million) of Conservation, Demand Management and Distributed Energy programs and was instrumental in creating an energy conservation culture in Ontario. Prior to that he was the Vice-President of Environment, Health and Safety, ensuring Toronto Hydro Corporation’s commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace for employees and the strategies for achieving sustainable development and growth are successfully met. Lu has held senior positions with Enbridge Gas Distribution, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., and Dillon Consulting.
Ronald Perry - Director
Ronald Perry serves as Vice-President of Metanor Resources and has been its Treasurer and a Director since March 2007. Perry has over 35 years of accounting, financial and entrepreneurial business experience in high technology, venture capital and merchant banking companies. Since the year 2000, he has been the Founder and serves as President of Briolijor Corporation, a financial consulting company to both private and public corporations. Perry has been involved in all facets of business including statutory reporting, internal controls, legal aspects as well as all administrative responsibilities. He serves as a Director of Manitex Capital Inc. and was a Director of Pinetree Capital. Perry is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Business Administration from the Concordia University. He also has a Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from the Concordia University.
Dr. Elliot Strashin - Director
Dr. Elliot Strashin brings with him a wealth of experience across a number of industries. His involvement with public mining companies began with Maple Minerals from 1996 to 2001, where he served as a director. In April of 1999, he joined the board of Canadian Golden Dragon Resources as Corporate Secretary and became President and CEO in January of 2000. He continues to serve Dragon under its new name, Trillium North Minerals, as CEO and President. Dr. Strashin is also CEO and President of Strashin and Sons Limited, a private real estate development company that specializes in LEED1 certified, green building. dynaCERT’s plant and offices are located in one of these buildings. In keeping with his green focus, Dr. Strashin has also involved himself in green technologies as a co-founder of Ellsin Environmental Ltd., which has built a prototype tire recycling plant in Sault Saint Marie and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Environmental Waste International Inc. He is also a 50 percent shareholder and CFO of Puma Hydrocarbons, a company whose purpose is to promote and generate sales for green technologies, including dynaCERT products.
dynaCERT Launches into the FreightTech Industry
dynaCERT Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to the TSX.
The Company is also pleased to report that it has closed its transactions with KarbonKleen Inc. (“KarbonKleen”) and dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (“DISH”), as previously announced on May 11, 2020 (See Press Release dated May 11, 2020).
Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President of dynaCERT, stated, “Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone in our efforts to broaden our appeal to a larger shareholder base, including institutional investors, and raise the Company’s profile among the investment community. We expect this graduation to further enhance the liquidity of our stock and enable us to continue building long-term shareholder value.”
Jim Payne, dynaCERT’s President & CEO, stated, “With the approval of the KarbonKleen Transaction we can now embark on the Subscription Programme. We believe, with the success of the program, it will open the opportunity for DISH to raise debt or equity financings in a non-dilutive fashion to dynaCERT, to assist our entire global channel of dealers and to more easily roll out our HydraGEN™ Technology to end-users world-wide through a Subscription monthly payment basis.”
Final approval of the TSX listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all remaining conditions as required by the TSX, including the completion of a traditional underwritten prospectus offering with a minimum of 50 subscribers, raising a minimum gross proceeds of not less than $5 million and compliance with public distribution and all other standard listing requirements of the TSX on or before August 12, 2020. The Company expects to be able to satisfy all of such requirements prior to such time and will issue a statement once timing for completion of the final listing requirements can be estimated and a final trading date has been confirmed by the TSX.
About dynaCERT Inc.
dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.
READER ADVISORY
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to completion of a $5 million financing, satisfaction of TSX listing conditions, listing on the TSX, expanding the Company’s Subscription programme and having DISH engage in future financing activities. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
On Behalf of the Board
Murray James Payne, CEO
For more information, please contact:
Jim Payne, CEO & President
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2
jpayne@dynaCERT.com
Investor Relations
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1
nmassicotte@dynaCERT.com
Click here to connect with dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA; OTC:DYFSF) for an Investor Presentation.
dynaCERT Invests in the USA and Receives a Purchase Order for 3,000 HydraGEN™ Units
dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has granted to KarbonKleen Inc. (“KK”), dynaCERT’s Preferred Service Provider, the exclusive Dealership rights in the trucking industry in the United States of America until December 31, 2024. The exclusivity granted to KK is subject to certain quotas of a minimum of 150,000 HydraGEN™ Technology Units over a little more than three years. On May 9, 2020, KK has provided the Company with a purchase order for 3,000 HydraGEN™ Technology Units as described below.
Concurrent with this transaction, KK has entered into a strategic partnership with Velociti Inc. (“Velociti”), whereby Velociti will provide installation services for KK throughout the USA and elsewhere where Velociti operates and also to provide HydraGEN™ Technology Units to Velociti’s existing clients.
The pre-existing rights and Dealer relationships that dynaCERT has in the USA continue unrestricted and dynaCERT can continue discussions to add some qualified Dealers in the USA until the latter of November 1, 2020 or the end of USA restrictions due to COVID-19. Such dealers will continue to operate unfettered by the transactions described herein and KarbonKleen’s exclusivity. Pricing of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology in the USA is subject to dynaCERT’s proprietary USA pricing list published exclusively for its Dealers from time to time and remains applicable to KK.
dynaCERT is also pleased to report that it has established a 100%-owned subsidiary called dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (“DISH”) to be used to support sales efforts worldwide with investments in strategically unique and exceptional CleanTech innovators directly related to dynaCERT’s business, including a subscription programme of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology to enhance end-user adoption.
In a series of related transactions with KK, DISH has agreed to provide KK with HydraGEN™ Technology Units until December 31, 2021 in return for subscription revenue whereby KK continues to offer on a back-to-back basis a subscription programme to outfit large Canadian and USA trucking fleets with HydraGEN™ Technology. DISH will be delivering dynaCERT’s new 3,000 Unit purchase order from KK under the terms of this arrangement.
As its first investment, DISH has agreed to invest a total of US $1,092,000 in KK in a transaction whereby the Company will own, indirectly through DISH, twenty percent (20%) of KK and a Promissory Note from KK due December 31, 2021, bearing interest of 10% per annum. The purpose of this investment by DISH is to accelerate its market penetration and sales in the USA market which both dynaCERT and KK have determined is a growing priority in North America.
DISH shall have representation on the board of directors of KK for as long as DISH retains its shares of KK and DISH retains pre-emptive rights on any future financings of KK. The shareholders of KK will also enter into a shareholders agreement which provides for the manner in which shares of the Company may be voted. The Company believes that the aggregate number of shares held, or controlled or directed, by such parties represents less than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.
Brian Semkiw, KarbonKleen’s Chairman & CEO, stated, “In the past few months, some of the largest fleets in North America have been piloting HydraGEN™ Technology. These fleets have been experiencing the benefits of the reduced emissions, increased performance and fuel savings across all users and we expect a vibrant expansion of the pilot programmes to full fleet deployment with the subsiding of the Coronavirus pandemic. This investment by DISH and our partnership with Velociti will enable us to meet the anticipated demand with the delivery and maintenance professionalism that large fleets demand.”
Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President of dynaCERT, stated, “Establishing a long term, “razor-blade” stream of recurring monthly cash flows from large fleets using dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology provides better certainty of share value. The Strategy of setting up dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. or DISH as a finance arm of dynaCERT is beneficial to potential logistics companies and truck owners who can now finance, on a monthly basis, the roll-out of their HydraGEN™ Units on their entire fleets. DISH will be able to greatly reduce the up-front capital costs to end users of our products. As a subsidiary to dynaCERT, as dynaCERT experiences future growth, DISH intends to finance sales growth in such a way that is non-dilutive to dynaCERT.”
Jim Payne, dynaCERT’s President & CEO, stated, “KarbonKleen has proved their capability of connecting and selling to the largest fleets in North America. At our recent international sales meetings in February 2020, dynaCERT invited Velociti to present their unique skills and penetrating reach in the trucking industry in the USA and we were very proud to introduce them to partner with KarbonKleen. Our three-party collaboration results in an unprecedented strategic growth business engine with favourable potential in our own backyard. I feel confident that dynaCERT has found the right solution to deliver both financing and service to our dealer’s clients with such a professional team of high calibre people. In addition to our on-going work to verify future Carbon Credits, residual monthly cash flows from subscriptions benefits our shareholders.”
The transactions described herein are subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing is expected to be completed upon receipt of such approval.
About Velociti Inc.
Based in Kansas City, MO, Velociti Inc. is a global provider of technology deployment services, offering specialized installation and services of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products in 46 countries and all 50 states. Velociti’s experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments including transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues. For more information visit www.velociti.com
About KarbonKleen Inc.
KarbonKleen provides an end-to-end FreighTech solution to improve diesel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Through strong partnerships and innovative technology development, coupled with proprietary service, support, and training methodologies, KarbonKleen helps its clients achieve their primary business goals through the application of technology. KarbonKleen is a Preferred Systems Provider for dynaCERT and is dedicated to the proliferation of dynaCERT technology for the benefit of its customers and the planet. Website: www.karbonkleen.com
About dynaCERT Inc.
dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.
READER ADVISORY
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to potential investment by DISH in cleantech innovators, potential revenue from KK subscription programme, accelerating market penetration in the USA, KK intentions to roll-out 3,000 HydraGEN™ Technology Units, exclusivity granted on the basis of future quotas and potential expansion of pilots fleets to full fleet deployment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
On Behalf of the Board
Murray James Payne, CEO
For more information, please contact:
Jim Payne, CEO & President
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2
jpayne@dynaCERT.com
Investor Relations
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1
nancy@irprocommunications.com
Click here to connect with dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA; OTC:DYFSF) for an Investor Presentation.
dynaCERT Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #610 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 – Monday January 20, 2020.
The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.
Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.
Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.
We look forward to seeing you there.
For further information:
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
604-507-3377
nancy@irprocommunications.com
www.dynacert.com
Click here to connect with dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA; OTC:DYFSF) for an Investor Presentation.
City of High Point Selects Tantalus to Digitize the City's Electric and Water Distribution System
Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce that the City of High Point, North Carolina (the "City" or "High Point"), has selected Tantalus to provide a purpose-built smart grid solution to digitize the City's electric and water distribution system consisting of 80,000 combined meters. The City's decision to upgrade the distribution grid is tied to enhancing system resiliency while laying the foundation to provide enhanced applications and services to its residents.
The utility will deploy the Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet®) over the next two years and will incorporate Tantalus' TRUScan™ communications technology. TRUScan uniquely enables utilities to access and analyze data from a diverse set of endpoints that rely on different protocols across one smart grid network.
The City operates a large multi-commodity public power utility in the center of North Carolina's Piedmont Triad Region. By digitizing the distribution grid, the City will enhance its reliability and efficiency by automating the management of its electric and water meters, identifying water leaks and proactively addressing power quality and outage issues while simultaneously preparing for future adoption of electric vehicles and distributed energy resources.
"After an extensive competitive evaluation, Tantalus' commitment and focus on public power really stood out," said Eric Olmedo, Assistant City Manager, City of High Point. "Tantalus' unique ability to incorporate the City's prior investments in Itron's encoder receiver transmitter (ERT®) technology will save our residents millions of dollars while laying the foundation for advanced applications."
A member of ElectriCities of North Carolina, a not-for-profit membership organization of municipally owned electric utilities, High Point joins a growing number of public power utilities in the region deploying Tantalus' technology.
"Tantalus is digitizing distribution grids and providing interoperability of a diverse set of devices to help utilities improve their operational efficiency and financial performance, reduce carbon emissions and ultimately provide enhanced services to their communities," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus Systems. "We are delighted to further expand our presence with forward-thinking municipalities by working alongside High Point in support of their community."
About Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID)
Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the development, functionality, benefits and effectiveness of TUNet® and TRUScanTM for the City and other Tantalus customers, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this new release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contact Tantalus:
Jacquie Hudson
Marketing Communications Manager
613-552-4244 | jhudson@tantalus.com
Linda Armstrong
Investor Relations
647-456-9223 | larmstrong@tantalus.com
Website: www.tantalus.com
LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus
Twitter: @TantalusCorp
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113867
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Nano One Successfully Completes Phase One of its Co-Development Agreement with Niobium Producer CBMM
- Nano One successfully completed Phase One of its co-develop work with CBMM
- Durability enhanced single crystal coated NMC cathode validated with CBMM's niobium
- One-Pot process enables cost effective single nanocrystal coating
- CBMM is the world's leading supplier of niobium products and technology.
Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One announced today that it has successfully completed Phase One of its advanced lithium-ion battery cathode materials coating development agreement with CBMM, the world's leading supplier of niobium products and technology.
"Nano One has successfully demonstrated the use of CBMM's niobium," said Nano One CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell, "to form a protective coating on our single nanocrystal NMC cathode active material. This coating is designed to enhance durability, and our success on this first milestone strengthens the supply chain relationship between CBMM and Nano One while providing yet another demonstration of the flexibility of Nano One's patented One-Pot process."
Phase One applied the niobium coating technology to NMC811 cathode active material and the next two phases will focus on the niobium coating of even higher nickel NMC. This will include scaling of the One-Pot coating technology to demonstrate commercial viability and validate the supply chain. Together, CBMM and Nano One are developing an integrated and differentiated supply chain for niobium coated single crystal cathode materials.
Nano One's patented One-Pot process adds a cost effective niobium coating on each individual nanocrystal to protect the cathode from deleterious side reactions than can otherwise cause rapid performance degradation. The One-Pot process enables this coating to be formed without adding process steps or costs, and the coating can significantly increase the durability of cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries. The niobium coated single crystal cathode materials are applicable to both conventional liquid electrolyte cells and advanced solid state electrolyte cells.
Nano One CEO, Mr. Dan Blondal said, "CBMM is the world leader in Niobium, and by completing this milestone with them, we have advanced a step closer to our commercialization and supply chain development goals. Successful upstream collaborations, such as this, help us bring strategic value to downstream partners as we progress towards the adoption and commercial application of our technologies."
CBMM's Executive Manager for Battery Products, Rogério Marques Ribas, said that, "The results of this first milestone demonstrate the viability of making niobium enhanced high-energy battery materials using Nano One's ground-breaking process. We look forward to further advancing our collaborative project and its valuable outcomes."
###
About Nano One
Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.
About CBMM
CBMM is the world's leading supplier of niobium products and technology, with over 400 clients in 50 countries. Fully integrated from the mine to the final products, CBMM also provides expert technical assistance to customers around the globe. Based in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States, the company provides cutting-edge products and technology to the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace, healthcare and energy industries. In 2019, CBMM invested in 2DM, a company dedicated to graphene and, in 2021, in startups Echion and Battery Streak. The investments are aimed at new developments in materials for lithium-ion batteries. For more information, visit: CBMM.com.
Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041
Media Contact:
Chelsea Nolan
Antenna Group for Nano One
nanoone@antennagroup.com
(646) 854-8721
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the advancement and completion of the phase 2 and 3 work program, the execution of the Company's development plans which are contingent on such support and awards and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential', 'advance' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the advancement and completion of the phase 2 and 3 work program and any anticipated results thereof, any future collaborations that may happen with the OEM's or other partners in the battery supply chain, the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals, the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 15, 2021, both for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in recent securities filings for the Companies which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113822
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Facedrive Announces Senior Management Transition
Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company "), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, announces a change in its senior management team with Nastassia Law resigning as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective March 4, 2022. Ms. Law will be assisting the Company in transitioning, over a three-week period, to Jason Xie, MBA, CPA, FCPA and AICPA, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer going forward. Currently the Company's Vice President of Operations and Finance, Mr. Xie has become a primary figure in the Company's financial reporting system since joining the Company in 2021, leading the establishment of key new internal financial, regulatory and accounting controls while providing critical operational oversight and data-backed analysis to senior management and the Board. The transition is part of a broader initiative by the Company to better integrate finance with operations with a view to aligning its financial management and reporting systems with evolving applications of conventional accounting standards relative to gig-economy based technology platforms, particularly in the delivery and logistics space.
Mr. Xie has over 15 years of accounting, controlling and financial management experience involving listed multinational enterprises dealing with regulators in the United States, Hong Kong and other regions. Prior to joining Facedrive, Mr. Xie served as Vice President of Miniso, North America, Senior Financial Analyst at University Health Network, Head of Finance at Reflex Winkelmann GmbH, and Partner in Management Consulting at a well-known CPA firm. Mr. Xie is skilled in financial reporting, budgeting, treasury, costing and managerial accounting, auditing, tax planning, M&A, project evaluation, financial modeling, pre-IPO business improvement, and strategy execution in a broad base of industries from the more traditional manufacturing, retail, logistics to new-age ones such as high tech, SaaS, and digital economy.
"We are pleased to have Jason Xie assume the role of Chief Financial Officer at Facedrive. Mr. Xie has already been an indispensable member of the team, demonstrating the skill and dedication we need for this position. We are confident that he will successfully lead our finance team. I look forward to working with him in his new role," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of Facedrive.
About Facedrive
Facedrive is a multi-faceted "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive's vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of services that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business.
Facedrive's service offerings include its: (i) eco-friendly rideshare business, Facedrive Rideshare; (ii) food delivery service, Facedrive Foods; (iii) electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business, Steer; (iv) contact-tracing and connected health technology services, Facedrive Health; (v) e-commerce platform, Facedrive Marketplace; and (vi) e-social platform, Facedrive Social. Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise typically created from sustainably sourced materials and linked to social causes. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers' doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing.
Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.
For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com .
Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events (such as its transition to the new CFO) may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Facedrive's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021) and its interim MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on May 31, 2021) and June 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on August 31, 2021) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005910/en/
Media Contact: Sana Srithas | sana@facedrive.com
Suman Pushparajah
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 1-289-452-0164
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Facedrive Provides Update on Facedrive Foods' Revenue and Expenses
Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem announces that, as part of a comprehensive review of its revenue recognition policies with outside consultants, the Company will be reclassing certain of Facedrive Foods' related Sales & Marketing expenses so as to offset the expenses directly against Facedrive Foods' revenue on a net basis rather than report the expenses separately. The Company anticipates offsetting the following amounts against its revenue throughout 2021: $771,882 in Q1 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $2,772,834; $1,005,977 in Q2 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $4,521,548; and $559,211 in Q3 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $7,811,810. The cumulative result of these revisions is that an aggregate of $2,337,070 has been netted off of revenue (" Offset Amount ") for the first 3 quarters of 2021 and the Company's reported expenses have also been reduced by the exact same amount. Accordingly, the Company's reclassification of certain sales and marketing expenses in 2021 will not result in any changes to Facedrive's balance sheets, reported net earnings or losses, and the reclassification is not a result of, and did not result in, any changes to Facedrive's business, operations or capital.
In December 2021, the Company retained an independent national accounting firm to advise on an internal review of Facedrive Foods' 2021 sales and marketing expenses with a view to bringing the Company further in line with evolving industry application of accounting standards and practices. Among other things, the Company's review focused on whether periodic promotions to customers already on its platform a common practice in the industry could be treated as an expense or whether, alternatively, they should be recorded as an offset against revenue. The review found that, while some existing reporting standards used by the Company's peers remain less than clear (particularly as some new-age Fintech industries wrestle with IFRS-15), it was most appropriate for the Company to deduct the Offset Amount against both revenues and expenses throughout 2021 and progress the Company's accounting processes, controls and data systems with these practices going forward, which it has done. The review also concluded that no similar action was required for any prior reporting period, when the Company's Foods platform remained in nascent stages of its growth.
The review comes on the heels of large well-known industry incumbents also reviewing and revising their revenue recognition policies within the last year, reflecting an industry-wide movement towards clarifying and refining how conventional accounting and IFRS-15 standards apply to modern gig-economy based technology platforms, particularly in the delivery and logistics space.
"With the gig economy being a relatively new phenomenon, many industry standards and practices remain in the process of being fully understood by industry participants and experts alike. Like other established incumbents in our space, Facedrive is going through the important process of better understanding the progressive reporting and compliance standards specific to revenue recognition for gig-economy based delivery. This is an essential step in our maturation as a new-age ESG logistics and mobility platform," said Mujir Muneeruddin, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Director of Facedrive.
Corrected Disclosure
During the course of the Company's engagement of an independent national accounting firm to help with a review of Facedrive Foods' 2021 sales and marketing expenses concurrent with an ongoing Continuous Disclosure Review involving staff of the Corporate Finance Branch of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") which first commenced in 2020, the Company identified certain entries in originally filed continuous disclosure documents that are subject to revision and is, therefore, implementing an accounting or disclosure change on a retroactive basis (each a " Corrective Disclosure "). The Company's Corrective Disclosures involve adjustments to the reporting of the end-user discounts that were initially recorded as sales & marketing expenses by the Company. These adjustments are described below. The Company will also be preparing and filing amended and restated interim financial statements and MD&A for Q3 2021 (which will include all of the Corrective Disclosure below) and the Company will also file new separate interim CEO and CFO certificates for Q3 2021 in Form 52-109F2R on the date that it refiles the interim financial report and MD&A. The amended and restated interim financial statements and MD&A for Q3 2021, as well as the new CEO and CFO certificates, are expected to be filed by the Company prior to the end of February 2022.
Restatement of Previously Filed Financial Information for the Quarter ended March 31, 2021
End-user Discounts and Market-wide Promotions
From time to time, the Company's subsidiary, Facedrive Foods, provides discounts to end users. The Company records these discounts as being either net of revenue or as sales and marketing expenses depending on the nature of the promotion.
The Company applies a similar revenue recognition and expense allocation policy as compared to other companies in its peer group. The Company's revenue recognition policies and its policies regarding accounting for end-user incentives and discounts is described in the Company's Q3 2021 MD&A, which can be summarized as follows:
- Targeted end-user discounts and promotions. These are incentives offered by the Company to acquire, re-engage or generally increase end-users use of the platform (akin to a coupon) offered to end users who are not customers. Targeted end-user discounts and promotions are presented as sales and marketing expenses. For example, if an end user engages the Company for a fare or service that typically would cost an end user $100 and that end user presents or redeems a promotion coupon or promo code for $10 that was specifically issued by the Company to that specific end user, then the Company will account for $100 of revenue and $10 of sales and marketing expenses.
- End-user referrals. These are credits given to existing end-users for referring new end-users to the Company's platform. End-user referrals are accounted for and presented as sales and marketing expenses. For example, if an end user engages the Company for a fare or service that typically would cost the end user $100 and that end user presents or redeems a promotion coupon or promo code for $10 that was specifically issued by the Company to that specific end user as a result of the end user making a referral to a friend and the Company gaining a new customer, then the Company will account for $100 of revenue and $10 of sales and marketing expenses.
- Market-wide Promotions. These are general discounts offered to the members of the public at large that reduce the end-user's costs. Market-wide promotions are presented net of revenue. For example, if an end user engages the Company for a fare or service that typically costs the end user $100 and that end user presents or redeems market-wide promotion coupon or promo code for $10, then the Company will account for $90 of revenue and $0 in sales and marketing expenses.
The table immediately below provides information based on Facedrive's historic accounting estimates for incentives and discounts related to Food Hwy:
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Gross transaction size from food delivery and commissions
10,296,020
13,056,838
13,014,764
Less:
Payout to restaurant merchants & others
(7,666,996)
(9,937,577)
(9,597,463)
Taxes paid
(150,019)
(152,929)
(164,787)
Facedrive Foods' gross revenue generated by food delivery prior to any incentives, discounts or other promotional schemes
2,479,004
2,966,332
3,252,514
Less:
Market-wide promotions
(611,331)
(469,557)
(652,885)
Facedrive Foods' segmented revenue
1,867,673
2,496,775
2,599,629
Less:
Targeted end-user type promotions
(876,716)
(1,213,472)
(1,264,175)
Net cash received
990,957
1,283,303
1,335,454
Subsequently during the past few months, management has worked to collect and data mine additional information about the specific uptake and utilization of the Company's incentives and discounts in order to obtain improved accuracy and statistics regarding the utilization of these programs. Based on the Company's new and improved analysis of the data arrived at with the help of independent consultants regarding the Company's incentives and discounts, the Company has determined that certain discounts previously to have been targeted discounted ought to have been recognized as market-wide promotions. Since these market-wide promotions are to now be presented net of revenue, they no longer appear as an expense, therefore resulting in a dollar-for-dollar corresponding reduction in Facedrive Foods' earlier reported targeted end-user promotion expenses for these quarters. However, there is no change to the Company's net income / loss nor its cash received during these quarters
The figures subject to revision are reflected in the table below. Any figures, tables and disclosures from the Company's previously filed financial statements or MD&A not reflected below are not subject to any revision and can be accurately referenced in the Company's financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR.
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Gross transaction size from food delivery and commissions
10,296,020
13,056,838
13,014,764
Less:
Payout to restaurant merchants & others
(7,666,996)
(9,937,577)
(9,597,463)
Taxes paid
(150,019)
(152,929)
(164,787)
Facedrive Foods' gross revenue generated by food delivery prior to any incentives, discounts or other promotional schemes
2,479,004
2,966,332
3,252,514
Less:
Market-wide promotions
(611,331)
(469,557)
(652,885)
Reclassification from Targeted end-user type promotions (this line is main focus this press release)
(559,211)
(1,005,977)
(771,882)
Food Hwy's segmented revenue as included on Facedrive's revised financial statements
1,308,463
1,490,798
1,827,747
Less:
Targeted end-user type promotions \
(317,505)
(207,495)
(492,293)
Net cash received
990,957
1,283,303
1,335,454
The tables below reflect the impact of the Company's revisions on the previously filed financial statements of the Company. Any figures, tables and disclosures from the Company's previously filed financial statements or MD&A not reflected below are not subject to any revision and can be accurately referenced in the Company's financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR.
Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
As previously filed
Restated
Impact
REVENUE
$
3,544,716
$
2,772,834
$
(771,882)
Cost of revenue
3,370,567
3,370,567
-
General and administration
2,059,249
2,059,249
-
Operational support
2,187,947
2,187,947
-
Research and development
344,435
344,435
-
Sales and marketing
1,629,969
858,087
(771,882)
Amortization
663,690
663,690
-
Depreciation
30,174
30,174
-
Total operating expenses
10,286,031
9,514,149
(771,882)
OPERATING LOSS
(6,741,315)
(6,741,315)
-
Government grants
1,084,882
1,084,882
-
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(49,390)
(49,390)
-
Interest expenses
(187,285)
(187,285)
-
Interest income
9,632
9,632
-
Gain on lease terminations
5,071
5,071
-
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$
(5,878,405)
(5,878,405)
-
Deferred income tax recovery
248,000
248,000
-
NET LOSS
(5,630,405)
(5,630,405)
-
Cumulative translation adjustment
(34,084)
(34,084)
-
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(5,664,489)
(5,664,489)
-
Loss per share
– Basic and diluted
$
(0.06)
$
(0.06)
$
-
Basic and diluted
93,746,852
93,746,852
-
Restatement of Previously Filed Financial Information for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021
As addressed above in the section entitled "End-user Discounts and Market-Wide Promotions", the Company is making corrective disclosure regarding the previously filed financial information for Q2 2021.
The tables below reflect the impact of the Company's revisions on the previously filed financial statements of the Company. Any figures, tables and disclosures from the Company's previously filed financial statements or MD&A not reflected below are not subject to any revision and can be accurately referenced in the company's financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR.
Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
As previously filed
Restated
Impact
REVENUE
$
5,527,525
$
4,521,548
$
(1,005,977)
Cost of revenue
5,346,764
5,346,764
-
General and administration
1,679,591
1,679,591
-
Operational support
3,461,044
3,461,044
-
Research and development
465,113
465,113
-
Sales and marketing
1,944,481
938,504
(1,005,977)
Amortization
695,064
695,064
-
Depreciation
92,004
92,004
-
Total operating expenses
13,684,061
12,678,084
(1,005,977)
OPERATING LOSS
(8,156,536)
(8,156,536)
-
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Government grants
909,373
909,373
-
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(110,245)
(110,245)
-
Interest expenses
(193,782)
(193,782)
-
Interest income
9,260
9,260
-
Gain or Loss on Termination
(17,921)
(17,921)
-
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$
(7,559,851)
$
(7,559,851)
$
-
Deferred income tax recovery
-
-
-
NET LOSS
(7,559,851)
(7,559,851)
-
Cumulative translation adjustment
(39,146)
(39,146)
-
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(7,598,997)
(7,598,997)
-
Loss per share
– Basic and diluted
$
(0.08)
$
(0.08)
$
-
Basic and diluted
93,788,556
93,788,556
-
Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
As previously filed
Restated
Impact
REVENUE
$
9,072,241
$
7,294,382
$
(1,777,859)
Cost of revenue
8,717,331
8,717,331
-
General and administration
3,738,840
3,738,840
-
Operational support
5,648,991
5,648,991
-
Research and development
809,548
809,548
-
Sales and marketing
3,574,450
1,796,591
(1,777,859)
Amortization
1,358,754
1,358,754
-
Depreciation
122,178
122,178
-
Total operating expenses
23,970,092
22,192,233
(1,777,859)
OPERATING LOSS
(14,897,851)
(14,897,851)
-
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Government grants
1,994,255
1,994,255
-
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(159,635)
(159,635)
-
Interest expenses
(381,067)
(381,067)
-
Interest income
18,892
18,892
-
Gain or Loss on Termination
(12,850)
(12,850)
-
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(13,438,256)
(13,438,256)
-
Deferred income tax recovery
248,000
248,000
-
NET LOSS
(13,190,256)
(13,190,256)
-
Cumulative translation adjustment
(73,230)
(73,230)
-
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(13,263,486)
(13,263,486)
-
Loss per share
– Basic and diluted
$
(0.14)
$
(0.14)
$
-
Basic and diluted
94,522,790
94,522,790
-
Restatement of Previously Filed Financial Information for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021
As addressed above in the section entitled "End-user Discounts and Market-Wide Promotions", the Company is making corrective disclosure regarding the previously filed financial information for Q3 2021.
The tables below reflect the impact of the Company's revisions on the previously filed financial statements of the Company. Any figures, tables and disclosures from the Company's previously filed financial statements or MD&A not reflected below are not subject to any revision and can be accurately referenced in the company's financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR.
Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
As previously filed
Restated
Impact
REVENUE
$
8,371,021
$
7,811,810
$
(559,211)
Cost of revenue
7,951,732
7,951,732
-
General and administration
1,703,803
1,703,803
-
Operational support
3,255,501
3,255,501
-
Research and development
668,221
668,221
-
Sales and marketing
1,349,476
790,265
(559,211)
Amortization
698,330
698,330
-
Depreciation
96,092
96,092
-
Total operating expenses
15,723,155
15,163,944
(559,211)
OPERATING LOSS
(7,352,134)
(7,352,134)
-
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Government grants
1,059,351
1,059,351
-
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
132,491
132,491
-
Interest expenses
(209,232)
(209,232)
-
Interest income
9,596
9,596
-
Gain or Loss on Termination
(12,535)
(12,535)
-
Derecognition of long-term investment
(3,489,916)
(3,489,916)
-
Impairment of intangible assets
(67,803)
(67,803)
-
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$
(9,930,182)
$
(9,930,182)
$
-
Deferred income tax recovery
-
-
-
NET LOSS
(9,930,182)
(9,930,182)
-
Cumulative translation adjustment
54,862
54,862
-
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(9,875,320)
(9,875,320)
-
Loss per share
– Basic and diluted
$
(0.10)
$
(0.10)
$
-
Basic and diluted
95,318,111
95,318,111
-
Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
As previously filed
Restated
Impact
REVENUE
$
17,443,262
$
15,106,192
$
(2,337,070)
Cost of revenue
16,668,168
16,668,168
-
General and administration
5,442,643
5,442,643
-
Operational support
8,905,387
8,905,387
-
Research and development
1,477,769
1,477,769
-
Sales and marketing
4,923,926
2,586,856
(2,337,070)
Amortization
2,057,084
2,057,084
-
Depreciation
218,270
218,270
-
Total operating expenses
39,693,247
37,356,177
(2,337,070)
OPERATING LOSS
(22,249,985)
(22,249,985)
-
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Government grants
3,053,606
3,053,606
-
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(27,144)
(27,144)
-
Interest expenses
(590,299)
(590,299)
-
Interest income
28,488
28,488
-
Gain or Loss on Termination
(25,385)
(25,385)
-
Derecognition of long-term investment
(3,489,916)
(3,489,916)
-
Impairment of intangible assets
(67,803)
(67,803)
-
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(23,368,438)
(23,368,438)
-
Deferred income tax recovery
248,000
248,000
-
NET LOSS
(23,120,438)
(23,120,438)
-
Cumulative translation adjustment
(18,368)
(18,368)
-
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(23,138,806)
(23,138,806)
-
Loss per share
– Basic and diluted
$
(0.24)
$
(0.24)
$
-
Basic and diluted
94,790,810
94,790,810
-
The information in this press release and in the tables above were provided in accordance with section 11.5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations . Shareholders and prospective investors in the Company should refer to and utilize the information in the tables above when considering the financial performance and position of the Company during the first nine months of the year ended December 31, 2021, namely Q1 2021, Q2 2021 and Q3 2021. Due to the revisions that were made as described above, the applicable information in the tables above should be relied upon as compared to the information found in the Company's filings for first nine months of the year ended December 31, 2021, namely Q1 2021, Q2 2021 and Q3 2021. As mentioned above, the Company will be preparing and filing amended and restated interim financial statements and MD&A for Q3 2021 (which will include all of the Corrective Disclosure above) and the Company will also file new separate interim CEO and CFO certificates for Q3 2021 in Form 52-109F2R on the date that it refiles the interim financial report and MD&A. The amended and restated interim financial statements and MD&A for Q3 2021 as well as the new CEO and CFO certificates are expected to be filed by the Company prior to the end of February 2022.
About Facedrive
Facedrive is a multi-faceted "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive's vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of services that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business.
Facedrive's service offerings include its: (i) eco-friendly rideshare business, Facedrive Rideshare; (ii) food delivery service, Facedrive Foods; (iii) electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business, Steer; (iv) contact-tracing and connected health technology services, Facedrive Health; (v) e-commerce platform, Facedrive Marketplace; and (vi) e-social platform, Facedrive Social. Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise typically created from sustainably sourced materials and linked to social causes. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers' doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing.
Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.
For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com .
Facedrive Inc.
100 Consilium Pl, Unit 104, Scarborough, ON, Canada M1H 3E3
www.facedrive.com .
Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events (such as the nature and magnitude of the impact of the Offset Amount on the Company's financial position and the expected re-filing of the Company's interim financial statements and MD&A for Q3 2021 prior to the end of February 2022) may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Facedrive's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021) and its interim MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on May 31, 2021) and June 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on August 31, 2021) and September 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on November 29, 2021) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210006079/en/
Media: Sana Srithas | sana@facedrive.com
Suman Pushparajah
Chief Executive Officer and Director
1-888-300-2228
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
NORTHSTAR APPOINTS MS. KELLIE JOHNSTON AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kellie Johnston as the Company's Chief Sustainability Officer ("CSO") and corporate counsel.
Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.
Prior to joining Northstar, Ms. Johnston held the role of Vice President, Sustainability & General Counsel at Certarus Ltd., a North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions and prior to that was a member of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP's global risk advisory practice and led the environment, social and governance (ESG) practice in Canada . She was also Principal with Zoom Strategic Solutions and has held senior ESG-based roles at Total E&P Canada, and Williams Energy ULC. Ms. Johnston holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta , a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and a Master of Laws degree (Distinction), specializing in International Law, from the University of New South Wales in Australia . She holds a certificate in Corporate Citizenship Management from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College . She is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP).
Ms. Johnston stated, "I am thrilled to join Northstar, an emerging enterprise committed to being an environmentally responsible and sustainable clean technology company. Northstar has an incredible opportunity to develop and grow its sustainability agenda to create a more sustainable, circular and inclusive economy. I am very excited to continue my lifelong passion and career focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, helping shape Northstar's commitment to the following key priorities: (i) integrating sustainability objectives, (ii) environment, social and governance processes, and (iii) ESG disclosure strategies. I look forward to working together with my new colleagues and stakeholders to develop and implement a sustainability strategy that creates sustainable value now and into the future."
As the Chief Sustainability Officer, Ms. Johnston will be responsible for the development and execution of Northstar's sustainability strategy and internal and external engagement and reporting. In the near term, this will include exploration of the steps to monetize of Northstar's carbon credit benefits, strategic positioning of Northstar's low carbon footprint asphalt, and leading the effective measurement Northstar's environmental footprint for the Empower Pilot Facility and the new scale up facilities as well as the implementation of sustainable practices in the design and installation of the new scale up facilities.
As the General Counsel for Northstar, Ms. Johnston will lead the legal agenda for the company.
Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO of Northstar, stated, "We are delighted to have Kellie join our team at this important time as we gain momentum with our asphalt shingle recovery process. Her deep experience in leading ESG delivery is exactly what we need as we move the business forward. We are building a strong team of highly experienced, deeply connected individuals to complement the growth of our Company. Kellie's experience and strong leadership skills will be a valuable addition to the team at Northstar."
About Northstar
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.
For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's growth plans, its sustainability and ESG plans, its disclosure strategies, its ability to move an ESG agenda forward. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-appoints-ms-kellie-johnston-as-chief-sustainability-officer-301477540.html
SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/08/c3310.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Tantalus Systems Announces 2021 Business Highlights with Strong Momentum Heading into 2022
Company Forecasts 20% - 25% Revenue Growth in 2022 With Record Revenue Backlog of US$27M for the Year
Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce 2021 operating and preliminary financial results for 2021 along with an improving outlook going into 2022 as utilities accelerate smart grid investments.
"We are extremely pleased to provide this update to our shareholders as Tantalus' business has never been stronger as evidenced by the year-over-year growth in our orders by 27.5%, expansion of our user community by 25 utilities in 2021, accessing over CAD$20 million through two financings as a public company and entering 2022 with our highest level of revenue backlog to commence a year," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Looking forward to this year, we anticipate strong revenue growth with approximately US$27 million in revenue backlog for 2022, coupled with strong secular drivers that are requiring utilities to modernize their distribution grids. Our strong balance sheet enabled us to execute the recently announced acquisition of Congruitive which places Tantalus at the forefront of helping utilities prepare for the significant impact that electric vehicles and distributed energy resources will have on their resiliency and reliability. We believe Tantalus is well-positioned to provide our shareholders with a long trajectory of growth for our business."
2021 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial Success
- The Company delivered US$37.5 million in orders converted from its sales pipeline, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 27.5%, an annual record for the Company.
- Tantalus grew its user community to approximately 210 by securing 25 new utilities in 2021. The Company surpassed the average number of new utilities, 20, secured on an annual basis over the last 7 years.
- The Company surpassed 2.8 million endpoints deployed, collecting more than 30 billion data points related to energy consumption and power quality. Within its existing user community, the Company has over 1.6 million available endpoints to deploy in the future that will drive revenue and additional data for its expanding software and analytics packages.
- Tantalus hosted its largest annual users conference (virtually) with over 400 attendees from more than 100 utilities and gathered valuable insight into the key challenges that will enable the Company to prioritize goals within its strategic plan and solutions roadmaps.
Transformation of Our Capital Structure
- Tantalus went public on the TSX Venture Exchange and commenced trading on February 9, 2021, under the stock symbol "GRID" and graduated to the TSX on May 10, 2021. To support growth initiatives, the Company successfully raised over CAD$20 million in equity financings through its go-public transaction and a subsequent public financing in August 2021.
- With Tantalus' strong investment thesis, 5 analysts commenced coverage of the Company https://www.tantalus.com/why-invest/analyst/.
- Approximately 85% of outstanding shares are owned by institutional investors, which Tantalus believes is a strong indication of the interest in the Company as well as its future growth opportunities.
Technology & Research and Development ("R&D") Enhancements
- Tantalus launched its first artificial intelligence ("AI")-enabled analytics tool in September 2021. The analytics tool, called Tantalus Grid Reliability Analytics ("TGRA"), focuses on power quality data captured by Tantalus' smart grid solution to assist utilities improve their resiliency. The Company secured 6 initial subscriptions under a software as a service ("SaaS") model in Q4.
- The Company also launched its next-generation TRUSenseTM Gateway (anticipated to be available in late 2022) to help utilities address the broadband divide and gain granular control of new technology and devices deployed inside homes and buildings.
Financial Results
Financial information is reported by Tantalus in United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified and is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
- The preliminary revenue estimate for Q4 2021 approximates US$7.6 million to US$7.7 million. The revenue generated in Q4 was impacted by global challenges including supply chain constraints of electronic components and microprocessors, shipping and logistics disruptions and the initial wave of the Omicron variant that directly impacted supply chain vendors. The Company witnessed approximately US$1.2 million of revenue being delayed from Q4 2021 into 2022.
- Annual revenue for the year 2021 is expected to approximate US$32.0 million to US$32.5 million. The global challenges outlined above materially delayed scheduled revenue from 2021 into 2022. In the aggregate, the Company estimates that approximately US$2.5 million to US$3.0 million of revenue was delayed (and not lost) from 2021 and pushed into 2022.
- Gross Profit margin remains strong for the year at approximately 45% despite pricing pressure across the Company's supply chain and shipping/logistics partners. To offset the increased cost of goods sold, the Company implemented a price increase across our customer base.
- The Company anticipates reporting negative Adjusted EBITDA of approximately negative US$0.8 million to US$1.2 million in the fourth quarter and negative US$1.3 million to US$1.7 million for the year. The negative Adjusted EBITDA is tied to increased costs associated with going public and the delay of revenue that was pushed into 2022.
- The Company finished the year with a strong balance sheet that includes US$14.2 million of cash along with positive Adjusted Working Capital of approximately US$13 million. The Company's balance sheet continues to support a net positive cash balance, enabling Tantalus to accelerate strategic growth initiatives moving forward.
- The financial information contained in this press release is preliminary and subject to finalization and audit. The Company anticipates releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, during the week of March 21, 2022.
- In conjunction with issuing its 2021 audited financial statements, the Company will also release its first Environment, Social and Governance report.
STRONG MOMENTUM HEADING INTO 2022
- The Company anticipates growing revenue year-over-year by 20% - 25% in 2022, targeting approximately US$38.5 to US$40.0 million in 2022. This guidance includes revenue contributions from the recent acquisition of Congruitive.
- The Company has approximately US$27 million in revenue backlog for the year.
- Tantalus announced its first acquisition as a public company on February 1, 2022. The addition of Congruitive enhances the Company's position at the forefront of helping utilities modernize their grids to prepare for the impact of electric vehicles ("EVs") and distributed energy resources ("DERs") on the resiliency and reliability of distribution grids. Congruitive translates data across multiple devices and platforms, allowing utilities to operate smart grids as one intelligent system, and the demand for this solution is expected to grow significantly as EV and DER adoption continues to expand rapidly in 2022. Read more at https://www.tantalus.com/2022/02/01/tantalus-acquires-congruitive/.
- Tantalus is witnessing increased activity throughout its pipeline with improving visibility as utilities plan to modernize their grids to support enhanced resiliency and the proliferation of EVs and DERs. Tantalus is actively leading an effort (https://www.tantalus.com/resources/funding/) to support current and prospective utility customers with the submission of applications to access funding across a number of programs being offered by the US federal government, including the ARPA and BRIC programs.
- The Company is actively evaluating several other M&A opportunities along with additional strategic growth initiatives.
About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)
Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.
Non-IFRS References:
This news release includes references to Gross Profit. Gross Profit is a supplementary financial measure and is calculated as revenues less cost of sales.
This news release also includes reference to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Working Capital. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Working Capital are non-IFRS financial measures, which do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of income (loss) less interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other non-core business related income / expenses and is provided as a proxy for the cash earnings from the operations of the business. Management believes Adjusted Working Capital is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, for evaluating the operating liquidity available to the Company. Adjusted Working Capital is comprised of current assets less current liabilities, exclusive of the Company's bank loan.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: we anticipate strong revenue growth with approximately US$27 million in revenue backlog and we continue to witness strong secular drives that are requiring utilities to modernize their distribution grids; our recently announced acquisition of Congruitive will place Tantalus at the forefront of helping utilities prepare for the significant impact that electric vehicles and distributed energy resources will have on their resiliency and reliability; we believe Tantalus is at the right place at the right time to provide our shareholders with a long trajectory of growth for our business; the Company has over 1.63 million available endpoints to deploy in the future that will drive revenue and additional data for its expanding software and analytics packages; preliminary estimated financial results for 2021; the Company's balance sheet continues to support a net positive cash balance, enabling Tantalus to accelerate strategic growth initiatives moving forward; the Company anticipates releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, during the week of March 21, 2022; the Company anticipates growing revenue year-over-year by 20% - 25% in 2022, targeting approximately US$38.5 to 40.0 million in 2022; demand for the Congruitive solution is expected to grow significantly as EV and DER adoption continues to expand rapidly in 2022; and, the Company is actively evaluating several other M&A opportunities along with additional strategic growth initiatives.
To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes a "financial outlook" within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided because management's estimate of the future financial performance of Tantalus is useful to investors, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such information.
In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Tantalus has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the expected impact of COVID-19 and the expected timing of new product introductions. While Tantalus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Tantalus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Tantalus' Annual Information Form dated May 18, 2021, as well as those risk factors included with Tantalus' continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Tantalus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.
Contact Tantalus:
Jacquie Hudson
Marketing Communications Manager
613-552-4244 | jhudson@tantalus.com
Linda Armstrong
Investor Relations
647-456-9223 | larmstrong@tantalus.com
Website: www.tantalus.com
LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus
Twitter: @TantalusCorp
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113084
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.