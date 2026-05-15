Drilling Underway at NAK: 2026 Season Has Begun

Drilling Underway at NAK: 2026 Season Has Begun

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE,OTC:AMEGF) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") confirms that drilling is now underway at its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in central British Columbia. Two diamond drill rigs are on site and turning, with the first holes of the 2026 campaign already in progress. A third rig is expected to be mobilized to site on or about May 25, 2026.

With more than 50,000 metres planned across the current drill season, which is expected to run through into 2027, this is the largest exploration program the Company has ever undertaken. The program is fully funded from American Eagle's cash on hand and is designed to support a future maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and subsequent economic studies.

CLICK HERE to View May 8, 2026 News Release Outlining 2026 Drill Plan

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle is advancing the NAK copper-gold porphyry project in British Columbia's Babine district, supported by approximately $55 million in cash and cornerstone shareholders South32, Teck, Eric Sprott, and Ore Group.

Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer
416.644.1567 | amoreau@oregroup.ca | www.americaneaglegold.ca

Q.P. Statement

Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and independent "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the scope, scale, timing, and progress of the Company's current drill program at the NAK project, which is expected to run through into 2027; the planned completion of more than 50,000 metres of drilling; the expected mobilization of a third drill rig on or about May 25, 2026; the program being fully funded from cash on hand; the use of drill results to support a future maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and subsequent economic studies; the anticipated flow and timing of results through the balance of 2026 and into early 2027; the Company's cash position; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "potential," "will," "may," "could," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks related to mineral exploration and development activities; the interpretation of exploration and drill results; uncertainty as to whether exploration results will lead to the delineation of a mineral resource or support a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate or economic studies on the anticipated timeline or at all; commodity price fluctuations, in particular for copper and gold; financing risks; permitting and regulatory approvals; environmental and First Nations consultation risks; operational and logistical challenges, including weather, wildfires, and site access; availability of drill rigs, equipment, contractors, and personnel; changes in laws and regulations; market conditions; and general economic, market, or business conditions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297622

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Eagle Goldtsxv:aegold investing
AE:CC
The Conversation (0)
American Eagle Gold

American Eagle Gold

Exploring a World-Class Gold Deposit in Nevada’s Cortez Trend

Exploring a World-Class Gold Deposit in Nevada’s Cortez Trend Keep Reading...
Gold and silver coins.

Precious Metals News: Silver and Platinum Prices Decouple from Gold

Silver and platinum decoupled from gold this week, rallying on supply side challenges as the US-Iran War continues.With the price for energy metal copper hitting a fresh high this week, silver and platinum shook off their precious metals mantles and took a walk on the industrial side. Gold is... Keep Reading...
Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Q1 2026 Interim Financial StatementsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & Analysis

Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & Analysis

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & AnalysisDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

Keep Reading...
A smartphone displays a yellow eagle logo and text reads: AGNICO EAGLE, over a background of stacked gold bars.

Agnico’s US$14 Billion Ontario Bet Anchors Canada’s Push to Deregulate Mining

Canada’s aggressive push to deregulate its mining sector has landed a US$14 billion commitment from Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) in Ontario.Agnico Eagle will deploy approximately US$12 billion by 2030 across its existing portfolio, while an additional US$2 billion is earmarked for the... Keep Reading...
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold is for War — But That's Not What I'm Buying Now

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, explains how he's adjusted his strategy since the Iran war began, emphasizing that what works during "normal" times won't work now. "The best protection for what's coming up ... is to be economically active in some way or other — as much as you can — because... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell Expands Pipeline to Include an Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy Candidate, Bria-OVA+

Anteros Metals Reports Gas Occurrence in Drill Hole WM08-27EXT at Seagull Property

Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & Analysis

Related News

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Reports Gas Occurrence in Drill Hole WM08-27EXT at Seagull Property

oil and gas investing

Valeura Announces Voting Results

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Launch Of New Website

oil and gas investing

Westport Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Canadian Mining Reforms Fuel Surge in New Investment

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Receives RIGI Approval for Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary