Drilling Contract Executed - Diaguili Drilling to Commence

Drilling Contract Executed - Diaguili Drilling to Commence

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Drilling Contract Executed - Diaguili Drilling to Commence

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Zeus Resources Limited

Zeus Resources Limited

Unlocking Morocco’s high-grade antimony in a tightening supply market Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in MauritaniaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR,OTC:HAMRF) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to provide the following update on its projects in Nevada and Idaho, as well as its recent corporate developments.Peter A. Ball, President and CEO of Silver Hammer Mining... Keep Reading...
Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked 44 additional quartz claims (the "Mila Claims") along the northern portion of its Sixtymile Gold Project (the "Project") in western Yukon. The staking concludes an aggressive land acquisition... Keep Reading...
New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resumption of drilling by Enviro North Exploration Inc. at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") located 49 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver Appoints Patrick Toth as Vice President, Exploration and Announces Investor Relations Engagement

Prince Silver Appoints Patrick Toth as Vice President, Exploration and Announces Investor Relations Engagement

Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) (the "Company" or "Prince Silver") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Toth, B.Sc., P.Geo., as Vice President, Exploration, effective October 22, 2026. Mr. Toth previously served as the Company's Exploration Manager and has... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold Announces $3.0 Million Private Placement With Ocean Partners

Blue Jay Gold Announces $3.0 Million Private Placement With Ocean Partners

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (OTCQB: JAYGF) (FSE: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement financing with Ocean Partners UK Limited ("Ocean Partners"), an... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Receives Permit for Surface Drilling Program at El Potrero and Provides Update on Other Permits for Production Restart

Pinnacle Receives Permit for Surface Drilling Program at El Potrero and Provides Update on Other Permits for Production Restart

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - October 26, 2026 (TSXV: PINN, OTCQB: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a permit from the Secretaría del Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales... Keep Reading...

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