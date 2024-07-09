Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Culpeo Minerals

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Culpeo Minerals Limited (Culpeo or the Company) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce that additional results returned from drillhole CMLCD014 have increased the intersection of near-surface, high-grade copper mineralisation to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq. This significant intersection includes several wide zones of high-grade molybdenum mineralisation. Drilling in CMLCD014 continues, targeting the potential for further porphyry- hosted copper mineralisation at depth at Culpeo’s Lana Corina Project (Lana Corina)1, Chile.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Additional assay results returned from drillhole CMLCD014 increase the copper intersection to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq from 90m (Figure 1, 3, 4, and Appendix B and C).
  • This intersection now includes the following high-grade zones:
    • 78m @ 1.24% CuEq from 200m2 (previously announced); and
    • 68m @ 1.14% CuEq from 320m2 (previously announced); and
    • 40m @ 1.20% CuEq from 394m.

Figure 1: Example of high-grade copper mineralisation in hole CMLCD014, 1.74% CuEq (416m to 418m).

Table 1: CMLCD014 Significant Copper Sampling Results“The reported composite intersections for the drilling are generally calculated over intervals >0.2% CuEq and where zones of internal dilution are not weaker than 2m < 0.1% CuEq, no top cut has been applied. Bulked thicker intercepts may have more internal dilution between high-grade zones. Isolated mineralised intersections less than 2m in downhole length have not been reported”.

  • Additionally, three zones of associated high-grade molybdenum mineralisation have been delineated within drill hole CMLCD014 (Figure 2, 3, 4 and Appendix C):

Table 2: CMLCD014 Significant Molybdenum Sampling Results“The reported composite intersections for the drilling are generally calculated over intervals >100ppm Mo and where zones of internal dilution are not weaker than 2m <50ppm Mo, no top cut has been applied. Bulked thicker intercepts may have more internal dilution between high-grade zones. Isolated mineralised intersections less than 2m in downhole length have not been reported”.

Figure 2: Example of high-grade molybdenum mineralisation in hole CMLCD014, 4,350ppm Mo (1.70% CuEq) (498m to 500m).

  • The mineralised zone has expanded the known surface-projected footprint to 600m x 400m and to a depth of 800m and remains open in all directions.
  • Drilling at Lana Corina continues, with hole CMLCD014 currently at a depth of 870m. Assays are outstanding for 96m, with further results expected within four weeks.

Culpeo Minerals’ Managing Director, Max Tuesley, commented:

“These latest drill results, along with the 13 previous holes, confirms the presence of a high- grade breccia and porphyry hosted mineralised system of significant scale at Lana Corina.

The Culpeo team is very excited by the results so far, demonstrating the existence of a large Cu-Mo porphyry system, which remains open in all directions.

With further assay results expected at Lana Corina, more drilling planned at Vista Montana and Fortuna to commence in the coming months, we look forward to rapidly defining additional high grade copper mineralisation across our highly prospective projects.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:cpocopper stocksculpeo mineralscopper investingCopper Investing
CPO:AU
Culpeo Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Culpeo Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Senior Management Position in Baker Lake, Nunavut for the Aberdeen Uranium Project

Forum Announces Senior Management Position in Baker Lake, Nunavut for the Aberdeen Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that long-time Baker Lake community leader, Richard Aksawnee has accepted the new role as Manager of Nunavut Affairs.

"We are excited to welcome Richard Aksawnee to the Forum team," affirmed Allison Rippin Armstrong, Vice President, Nunavut Affairs. "Richard's extensive experience and demonstrated leadership will help guide our engagement strategy, workforce development and community investment. This senior position will bring a focus to community priorities and perspectives during our exploration activities on our Aberdeen Uranium project near Baker Lake."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Extension of Closing Date

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) refers to the non-renounceable entitlement issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for every one Share held be eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.008 per Share together with one free attaching option to acquire one Share (exercisable at $0.018 on or before the date that is three years from the issue date) (Option) for every one Share applied for and issued to raise up to $1,625,589 (Entitlement Offer), as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release Second Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results on August 1, 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its second quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 2, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper Strengthens Management and Leadership Team

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") Interra Copper is pleased to announce the following additions and changes to the management and leadership team.

Interra appoints Brian Thurston, PGeo. to the Board of directors and as CEO, effective July 1st. Brian holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Thurston has over 32 years' geological experience working on projects from grass roots to feasibility level including in North and South America, Africa and India. As Country Manager he was instrumental in the initial exploration, land acquisition and development of Aurelian Resources in Ecuador which was acquired in 2008 by Kinross for $1.2B. In 2004, Mr. Thurston transitioned from geologist to corporate positions and has founded several public companies and held positions of director and officer, as well as served on multiple committees including audit and corporate governance. Mr. Thurston was President and CEO of Lion Energy Corp. from 2007 to 2011 before takeover was successfully completed by Lundin's Africa Oil Corp.

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources

Firetail Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Firetail Resources Limited (Firetail or the Company) (ASX:FTL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Poole as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, to be effective from 8 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars getting larger as price chart with arrow goes higher.

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Copper is the third most-used metal in the world, and experts believe demand for this important commodity is set to rise in the coming years. At the same time, the supply situation is expected to tighten up.

For that reason, market watchers may be asking, “When will copper go up?” The general consensus is that while prices may not break out in the near term, they will rise once the market truly starts to enter a deficit.

In Q2 2024, copper prices swung upwards more quickly than anticipated. The Comex price climbed as high as US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, a new all-time high, and the LME three month price set an all-time high of US$11,104 per metric ton the same day. They have since pulled back as of June, but the fundamentals remain.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Culpeo Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Culpeo Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project WA

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

NextSource Materials Appoints Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer

Related News

Lithium Investing

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Gold Investing

Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project WA

Uranium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Appoints Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer

rare earth investing

Aclara Announces Strategic Alliance with VAC to Develop Permanent Magnet Supply Chain

×