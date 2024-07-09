Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Culpeo Minerals Limited (Culpeo or the Company) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce that additional results returned from drillhole CMLCD014 have increased the intersection of near-surface, high-grade copper mineralisation to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq. This significant intersection includes several wide zones of high-grade molybdenum mineralisation. Drilling in CMLCD014 continues, targeting the potential for further porphyry- hosted copper mineralisation at depth at Culpeo’s Lana Corina Project (Lana Corina)1, Chile.
HIGHLIGHTS
Additional assay results returned from drillhole CMLCD014 increase the copper intersection to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq from 90m (Figure 1, 3, 4, and Appendix B and C).
This intersection now includes the following high-grade zones:
78m @ 1.24% CuEq from 200m2 (previously announced); and
68m @ 1.14% CuEq from 320m2 (previously announced); and
40m @ 1.20% CuEq from 394m.
Figure 1: Example of high-grade copper mineralisation in hole CMLCD014, 1.74% CuEq (416m to 418m).
Table 1: CMLCD014 Significant Copper Sampling Results“The reported composite intersections for the drilling are generally calculated over intervals >0.2% CuEq and where zones of internal dilution are not weaker than 2m < 0.1% CuEq, no top cut has been applied. Bulked thicker intercepts may have more internal dilution between high-grade zones. Isolated mineralised intersections less than 2m in downhole length have not been reported”.
Additionally, three zones of associated high-grade molybdenum mineralisation have been delineated within drill hole CMLCD014 (Figure 2, 3, 4 and Appendix C):
Table 2: CMLCD014 Significant Molybdenum Sampling Results“The reported composite intersections for the drilling are generally calculated over intervals >100ppm Mo and where zones of internal dilution are not weaker than 2m <50ppm Mo, no top cut has been applied. Bulked thicker intercepts may have more internal dilution between high-grade zones. Isolated mineralised intersections less than 2m in downhole length have not been reported”.
Figure 2: Example of high-grade molybdenum mineralisation in hole CMLCD014, 4,350ppm Mo (1.70% CuEq) (498m to 500m).
The mineralised zone has expanded the known surface-projected footprint to 600m x 400m and to a depth of 800m and remains open in all directions.
Drilling at Lana Corina continues, with hole CMLCD014 currently at a depth of 870m. Assays are outstanding for 96m, with further results expected within four weeks.
Culpeo Minerals’ Managing Director, Max Tuesley, commented:
“These latest drill results, along with the 13 previous holes, confirms the presence of a high- grade breccia and porphyry hosted mineralised system of significant scale at Lana Corina.
The Culpeo team is very excited by the results so far, demonstrating the existence of a large Cu-Mo porphyry system, which remains open in all directions.
With further assay results expected at Lana Corina, more drilling planned at Vista Montana and Fortuna to commence in the coming months, we look forward to rapidly defining additional high grade copper mineralisation across our highly prospective projects.”
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO,OTCQB:CPORF) is a copper-focused Australian exploration and development company with a portfolio of Chilean assets. The company’s projects are focused on Chile’s Coastal Cordillera Belt, where the Lana Corina, Culpeo’s flagship asset, presents significant opportunities for further exploration with high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization. ’–– The recent acquisition of the Fortuna Project just 10 kilometres north of Lana Corina has increased the company's exploration tenure by 400 percent and has enabled the company to identify multiple out-cropping copper targets.
Exploration work at Lana Corina, to date, has returned high-grade assay results for both copper and molybdenum. Assays have indicated a grade of over 1 percent copper equivalent, and up to 15,000 parts per million (ppm) molybdenum. The presence of molybdenum creates an additional future revenue source and increases the value of the project.
Molybdenum is roughly ten times the value of copper by weight as it is a strategic metal used in industries that require durable steels, such as catalytic converters on vehicles and various military applications.
Lana Corina contains higher-than-average molybdenum grades, as is typically seen when co-occurring with copper, further enhancing the asset's potential. The company has already completed 7,000 meters of drilling on the project, with additional opportunities to increase the footprint of known mineralization.
Much of the company’s portfolio is within the Coastal Cordillera Belt, which hosts medium-sized, high-grade copper deposits estimated at 50 to 100 million tonnes at 1 percent copper equivalent. The copper within this belt is typically higher grade than the prolific copper porphyry deposits in the Andes.
A management team with expertise throughout the mining industry leads the company toward fully exploring its promising portfolio and increasing shareholder value.
Company Highlights
Culpeo Minerals is an Australian exploration and development company focusing on its copper assets in underexplored copper districts in Chile.
Chile is the world’s number one copper producer and also contains the highest copper reserves.
The company’s flagship Lana Corina asset is a recent copper discovery and diamond drilling results include 257 meters @ 1.10 percent copper equivalenrt (CuEq) (refer ASX announcement 11 May 2022).
The company holds 80 percent interest in the Fortuna project, located 10 kilometers north of Lana Corina, where seven outcropping prospects have been identified. Recent drilling at El Quillay North returned a near surface intercept of 26 meters @ 0.81 percentCuEq (ASX announcement 17th January 2024) El Quillay North is hosted within the larger El Quillay Fault which is over 3 kilometers long and hosts significant potential to expand on the success of this recent drilling.
A management team with decades of experience throughout the natural resources industry in particular South America, leads the company towards fully capitalizing on its prospective assets.
Key Projects
Lana Corina Copper-Molybdenum Project
The Lana Corina project is within the Coastal Cordillera region in Chile. This past-producing asset is highly prospective to become a world-class project as exploration continues. Culpeo has already completed its maiden drill campaign and is now moving towards its Phase 2 drill campaign.
Project Highlights:
High-grade Results: The inaugural drill campaign at the Lana Corina project indicates high-grade copper and molybdenum. The company is now moving towards its Phase 2 drill campaign. Assays from the maiden campaign include:
○257 meters @ 1.10 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) in CMLCD002 from 170 meters
173 meters @ 1.09 percent CuEq in CMLCD003 from 313 meters
169 meters @ 1.21 percent CuEq in CMLCD010 from 239 meters
104 meters @ 0.81 percent CuEq in CMLCD001 from 155 meters
81 meters @ 1.16 percent CuEq in CMLCD005 from 302 meters
72 meters @ 0.91 percent CuEq in CMLCD013 from 352 meters
Historic Production: The project has historically produced 1 million tonnes of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent copper. This significant production indicates what’s possible as Culpeo further explores the assets.
Targets for Future Exploration: The company’s exploration campaigns and historical data have identified 18 additional regional targets for follow-up exploration and potential drilling.
Fortuna Project
Spanning 4,025 hectares, the Fortuna Project tenements are located 10 kilometers north of Lana Corina consisting of seven additional groups of prospects: La Florida, El Quillay North, El Quillay Central, Elquillay South, Vaca Muerta, Piedra Dura and Lucero. Extensive outcropping copper mineralisation and historic mining operations are present throughout the project area.
Historic channel sampling at drill-ready Vaca Muerta returned with 150 meters @ 1.31 percent copper equivalent (CuEq); 102 meters @ 1.25 percent CuEq; and 173 meters @ 0.86 percent CuEq. Fortuna also has four high-priority outcropping targets: Vaca Muerta, Piedra Dura, La Florida and El Quillay. Mine records show approximately 200,000 tonnes @ 2 percent copper extracted historically.
Management Team
Max Tuesley - Managing Director
Max Tuesley is a geologist with 30 years of experience in base metal/gold exploration and mining. He has a proven track record of successful project and team management, both within Australia and Internationally, working on projects in Mongolia, Sudan, Laos, and the Philippines. Tuesley spent seven years with Xstrata in senior management roles with a focus on its Australian Copper Operations, including the Ernest Henry IOCG project.
He holds a Bachelor of Science from The Queensland University of Technology and an Honors Degree in economic geology from James Cook University. He is a member of the AusIMM.
Geoff McNamara - Non-executive Chairman
Geoff McNamara has 30 years of international resource sector experience as a geologist, project manager, and fund manager. He previously worked in private equity (FUM US$800 million) and was director of Societe General’s mining finance team in New York. Operational roles included project manager, senior mine geologist, and mine geologist for Ivanhoe Mines, Lion Ore International, and Western Mining Corporation. McNamara is the co-founder of Tesoro Gold, where he also currently sits as non-executive director. Tesoro Gold discovered the El Zorro Gold Project in Chile.
Zeffron Reeves - Non-executive Director
Zeffron Reeves is a geologist with over 20 years of experience in the resource sector working on projects from greenfields exploration, discovery, definition and feasibility, construction, and production to closure.
Reeves is currently co-founder and managing director of Tesoro Resources, which recently discovered the highly prospective El Zorro gold project in Chile. He was also managing director of ASX-listed Kopore Metals (previously, Metallum), which also had some development and operational projects in Chile. He has held senior management positions with Cleveland Mining and Ashburton Minerals, developing projects in Brazil.
Reeves has a Bachelor of Applied Geology (Honors), and a Master of Business Administration from Curtin University, and is a member of the Australia Institute of Geoscientists.
Paul Schmiede - Non-executive Director
Paul Schmiede is a mining engineer with over 25 years experience in mining, exploration and business and corporate development. He has had direct exposure to gold and base metal commodities in a range of jurisdictions, including Australia, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He is currently vice-president of corporate development for TSX-V-listed Sarama Resources, which has development-stage gold assets in Burkina Faso. Prior to that, he was vice-president of operations and project development at Moto Goldmines, where he managed the pre-feasibility, bankable and definitive feasibility study for the more-than-22-million-ounce DRC-based Moto Gold Project (now Kibali Gold). Before joining Moto Goldmines, he held senior operational and management positions with Gold Fields Ltd and WMC Resources Ltd where he was responsible for underground and open pit operations as well as project development and planning.
Schmiede holds a first-class mine managers certificate (Western Australia), a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree, and is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Sergio Uribe - Country Manager
Sergio Uribe is an administrative, management and development professional with experience in Chile. He has worked on numerous resource projects from greenfield exploration, discovery, production, closure, retreatment, and tailings reclamation. Part of the development team with Fortescue Metals Group during the development of its Pilbara mining operations, he has 10 years of resource sector experience. Uribe has represented numerous foreign companies investing in resource projects in Chile and was the commercial manager of Metallum Chile, where he was involved in the acquisition and development of their operation in Chile. Before this, he was general manager of Acorn Mining Chile and country manager for Cleveland Mining Chile.
Uribe has a business management degree from Universidad del Desarrollo and is a member of the civil police and a military reserve officer.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that long-time Baker Lake community leader, Richard Aksawnee has accepted the new role as Manager of Nunavut Affairs.
"We are excited to welcome Richard Aksawnee to the Forum team," affirmed Allison Rippin Armstrong, Vice President, Nunavut Affairs. "Richard's extensive experience and demonstrated leadership will help guide our engagement strategy, workforce development and community investment. This senior position will bring a focus to community priorities and perspectives during our exploration activities on our Aberdeen Uranium project near Baker Lake."
"This role is my way of aligning my commitments, championing the environment and wildlife while pursuing opportunities for the community," stated Richard Aksawnee. "I believe that you need to plant the seed during exploration to fully maximize education, training, employment and community investment benefits for future development."
Richard Aksawnee is deeply integrated in the community. Born and raised in Baker Lake, he was inspired by his late father, David, who also served as mayor, to pursue leadership roles. Richard served as mayor from 2019 to 2023 and has chaired the Hunter and Trappers' Organization for 20 years. His commitment to community service is further demonstrated by his active involvement in search and rescue operations and youth sporting activities.
As Manager of Nunavut Affairs, Richard's priorities include championing local involvement and ensuring that the community benefits from industry opportunities. He sees this as an ideal time to get involved and help people access the industry, reinforcing his commitment to the well-being and development of Baker Lake.
The Aberdeen Uranium Project
Forum staked over 95,000 hectares of highly prospective land formerly held by Cameco Corporation adjacent to Orano Canada's 133-million-pound Kiggavik* uranium deposit in 2021. During Cameco's 8-year exploration program from 2005 to 2012 culminating in 36,000 metres of drilling, two significant deposits- Tatiggaq and Qavvik and 20 other high priority exploration targets were identified. In 2023, Forum drilled four holes into the Tatiggaq deposit and intersected 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 metres, 1.01% over 6.2 metres and 0.40% over 12.8 metres in three holes. Forum is currently drilling on the Tatiggaq deposit located five kilometres west of two of Orano's largest deposits on the Kiggavik project containing 93 million pounds uranium*.
*(Source: Areva Resources Canada Inc., The Kiggavik Project, Project Proposal, November 2008 and Kiggavik Popular Summary, April 2012 submission to the Nunavut Impact Review Board).
Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D., P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) refers to the non-renounceable entitlement issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for every one Share held be eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.008 per Share together with one free attaching option to acquire one Share (exercisable at $0.018 on or before the date that is three years from the issue date) (Option) for every one Share applied for and issued to raise up to $1,625,589 (Entitlement Offer), as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 June 2024.
The Company advises that the Closing Date of the Entitlement Offer has been extended to 5:00pm (WST) on Thursday, 18 July 2024.
The Closing Date has been extended to ensure all eligible shareholders have an opportunity to participate in the Entitlement Offer, having regard to the delayed mailing process in Australia and New Zealand, and the impact this may have on eligible shareholders accessing physical documentation.
The revised timetable for the Entitlement Offer is shown below:
Further details of the Entitlement Offer, including details on how to accept the Entitlement Offer and key risks associated with an investment in the Company are set out in the Prospectus. Applications for new Shares and free attaching Option under the Entitlement Offer may only be made by completing the Entitlement and Acceptance Form which accompanies the Prospectus. Shareholders eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer should read the Prospectus carefully and consult their professional advisers as necessary.
This announcement has been authorised for release by Mr Allan Kelly, Executive Chairman, on behalf of the Board of Miramar Resources Limited.
Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its second quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 2, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Date:
Friday, August 2, 2024
Time:
11:30am Eastern Time (8:30am Pacific Time)
Dial In:
Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274, International: +1-647-484-8814 Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or pre-register using this link to bypass the live operator queue
Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658, International: +1-412-317-0088 For country-specific dial-in numbers, click here
Replay Passcode:
6135252
ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP
Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) . The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO".
Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") Interra Copper is pleased to announce the following additions and changes to the management and leadership team.
Interra appoints Brian Thurston, PGeo. to the Board of directors and as CEO, effective July 1st. Brian holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Thurston has over 32 years' geological experience working on projects from grass roots to feasibility level including in North and South America, Africa and India. As Country Manager he was instrumental in the initial exploration, land acquisition and development of Aurelian Resources in Ecuador which was acquired in 2008 by Kinross for $1.2B. In 2004, Mr. Thurston transitioned from geologist to corporate positions and has founded several public companies and held positions of director and officer, as well as served on multiple committees including audit and corporate governance. Mr. Thurston was President and CEO of Lion Energy Corp. from 2007 to 2011 before takeover was successfully completed by Lundin's Africa Oil Corp.
Interra appoints Dong Shim as new CFO. Mr. Shim has led a successful accounting and finance career in both the US and Canada. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the team with his expertise in auditing publicly traded junior mining companies and high-tech industries. Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois, United States. Mr. Shim also assisted various start-up companies in achieving public listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Market. The appointment of Mr. Shim will be effective August 1st to allow for a smooth transition.
Interra appoints Janet Francis as Corporate Secretary, effective July 1st. Janet Francis brings over 20 years of experience in the public company sector, having served as either a director, Corporate Secretary, or corporate secretarial services provider to a number of companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange, Cboe Canada and/or NYSE American. She is the founder and principal of a private company providing regulatory compliance and corporate governance services to primarily public companies and other reporting issuers.
Interra appoints Dave McMillan as Board Advisor. Mr. McMillan has been involved in the mining and financial markets for over 40 years and has, since his retirement from the securities industry in 2000, held numerous director and executive roles in public and private companies. During his 17 years in the securities industry, Mr. McMillan was an investment advisor, vice president, director and senior partner in one of the top private brokerage firms in Canada. During this time, Mr. McMillan was instrumental in the financing of many junior exploration companies in North and South America, including the junior exploration companies that originally discovered the mineral resources that led to the development of the Kemess and the Mount Milligan mines, both of which are located in the same geological trend as the Company's Thane Project, in British Columbia.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to close an insider led non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$750,000. The non-brokered private placement is almost fully allocated to insiders, existing shareholders, and new strategic shareholders of the company.
Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant, whereby each whole Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") shall be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.15 per Warrant Share. Each Warrant shall expire on the date that is twelve months following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration in the event the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than C$0.35 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.
Proceeds from the Private Placement are intended for exploration activities and general working capital purposes. Closing of the Private Placement, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, is anticipated to occur in the coming weeks.
On behalf of the Board of Interra Copper Corp. For further information contact:
Experienced exploration & mining geologist Glenn Poole to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer from 8 July 2024.
Prior appointments include Northern Star (ASX:NST), Greenstone Resources (ASX:GSR), Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR; now ASX:SPR)
On commencement, Glenn to assume all responsibilities with respect to planning the maiden exploration program at the York Harbour Copper Zinc Silver Project in Newfoundland, Canada, including:
First property wide EM Survey to be conducted at York Harbour (est. Aug)
Property wide LiDAR Survey (est. Aug)
Field based reconnissance mapping and sampling (est. August to Sept)
Review of recent and historical drill core (underway)
Planning of Initial drill program (est. Aug/Sept), including submission of plan to expand current permitted drilling locations
Firetail to greatly benefit from Glenn’s wealth of expertise going forward.
Glenn brings a wealth of experience as a technical geologist and a proven track record in developing and rejuvenating mineral assets with numerous ASX listed companies. Most recently, Glenn was Technical Director and Chief Geologist at Greenstone Resources (ASX:GSR) prior to the merger with Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ). During his time, Glenn delivered significant increases in resources to the Coolgardie Gold and Norseman base metal Projects. Prior to this, he was technical lead for Firefly Resources and developed the maiden resources for the Yalgoo Project prior to the merger with Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR). Glenn has also held senior positions within Northern Star (ASX:NST) and Superior Gold (TSX- V).
Glenn’s combination of advanced technical and corporate experience will expedite the exploration and development of the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Mr. Poole will also be managing Firetail’s existing portfolio including its Peruvian copper assets and the Australian mineral assets. Glenn holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Otago and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from La Trobe University.
The key terms of Mr. Poole’s employment are detailed in Annexure 1.
Incoming Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Poole, commented:
“It is an honour and pleasure to have the support of the board in assuming the role of CEO within the Firetail team. The existing asset base, along with the pending York Harbour acquisition is an enviable portfolio of future facing metals, located in some of the best operating jurisdictions.”
“These assets, backed by a highly regarded board and technical support team, provide a robust platform to unlock significant potential for the Company and generate value for shareholders.”
“I look forward to expediting the exploration efforts across the York Harbour Project. York Harbour has both existing substantial drill intercepts requiring follow up, and large scale prospectivity which has never been evaluated. These high impact programs are only the first steps in the process that l will lead to unlock the potential of this Project and wider portfolio.”
Executive Chairman, Brett Grosvenor, commented:
"Glenn will bring valuable technical and management expertise to Firetail that is complementary to the Company’s strong portfolio of assets. With the pending closure of the York Harbour deal, it has enabled Firetail to attract strong talent like Glenn to reinforce our team and lead Firetail into its next phase.
The Board is excited to welcome Glenn and we are very confident in his ability to progress these projects and ultimately, unlock value for our shareholders.”
Copper is the third most-used metal in the world, and experts believe demand for this important commodity is set to rise in the coming years. At the same time, the supply situation is expected to tighten up.
For that reason, market watchers may be asking, “When will copper go up?” The general consensus is that while prices may not break out in the near term, they will rise once the market truly starts to enter a deficit.
In Q2 2024, copper prices swung upwards more quickly than anticipated. The Comex price climbed as high as US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, a new all-time high, and the LME three month price set an all-time high of US$11,104 per metric ton the same day. They have since pulled back as of June, but the fundamentals remain.
“Most analysts are modeling growing deficits in the copper market balance by 2027-2028, with a near-term forecast (2024-2026) hinting at surpluses until then; however, recent developments suggest a shift toward deficits by late 2024 due to production shortfalls by large producers," Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights said via email.
These concerns have driven copper to highs several times in recent years. A copper supply/demand imbalance sparked a record-breaking rally in 2021, pushing prices to a then all-time high of US$10,724.50 per metric ton (MT) — a record that the metal broke in March 2022, when it hit US$10,730.
Copper had pulled back to about US$8,000 by mid-August 2022 on growing fears of a global recession. In early 2023, prices mounted a campaign to breach the US$9,300 level, once again giving market watchers a reason to believe highs for the metal would soon to be retested. However, that reason soon faded as rising interest rates dampened the outlook for copper-dependent industries globally. China's ongoing real estate crisis also hit copper demand hard in 2023.
With the demand picture unclear, copper couldn't hold above the US$9,000 level. As a result, it went on a slide, reaching US$7,910 as of early October 2023. Copper managed to close the year close to the US$8,500 mark.
This trajectory continued into the first quarter of 2024, keeping copper trading in a range of US$8,000 to US$8,500. Recent production curbs out of top Chinese copper smelters are also helping to support prices.
The closure of First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) Cobre Panama copper mine last year and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) revised 2024 copper production target were also significant factors behind copper's price momentum.
It began climbing in earnest in Q2 on building anticipation that the Federal Reserve may soon launch its rate cut cycle alongside a worsening supply side picture. On May 20, 2024, the price of copper reached its highest recorded price of US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per MT.
However, the price of the base metal moved back under US$10,000 by the end of the month.
Is the optimism of an impending bull market for the red metal still warranted? Let’s look at the current supply and demand factors that could influence copper prices to the upside.
Green energy in driver’s seat for copper demand
Copper’s many useful properties have translated into demand from diverse industries. Construction and electronics have long been the main drivers for copper demand, and with a conductivity rating that's second only to silver, it’s no wonder copper is also an ideal metal for use in energy storage, electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging infrastructure.
Energy storage may prove to be one of the most copper-intensive markets in the 21st century. According to a 2022 report on the future of copper by S&P Global Market Intelligence, “The rapid, large-scale deployment of these technologies globally, EV fleets particularly, will generate a huge surge in copper demand.”
The firm is projecting that global refined copper demand will nearly double from 25 million MT in 2021 to about 49 million MT in 2035. Energy transition technologies are expected to account for nearly half of that demand growth. “The world has never produced anywhere close to this much copper in such a short time frame,” the firm notes in its report.
China is the world's largest consumer of the metal, and unsurprisingly its zero-COVID policy wreaked havoc on its economy and demand for copper. When China ended that policy in early 2023, it contributed to the boost seen in copper prices at the time. However, repercussions continue to be seen in the country, particularly in its real estate market.
China's property sector turmoil is in its third year, with housing starts down by more than 60 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, as per the International Monetary Fund. However, analysts are starting to call for a bottom as China's aggressive efforts to energize the sector slowly right the ship — property investment in China fell by just 9 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2024, compared with a 24 percent fall in December 2023, reported Reuters.
Property sector aside, copper demand out of China is likely to get a boost from the Chinese government's commitment to investing in its electrical infrastructure and green energy economy.
This push can be seen in ongoing structural reforms intended to secure the nation's place as a global economic powerhouse — these include the Made in China 2025 and China Standards 2035 initiatives. A part of the country's 14th five year plan, these policies target sectors that are heavily reliant on copper, such as 5G networks, robotics, electrical equipment, EVs, industrial internet, intercity transportation and rail systems, ultra-high-voltage power transmission and EV charging stations.
While the next five-year plan is still in the works, there are indications that measures to achieve carbon neutrality and increase renewable energy consumption are still very much a part of China's long-term economic objectives.
On the EV side, S&P Global projects that sales in China will reach 11.5 million units in 2024, up 22 percent from 2023. The country's photovoltaic market is also expected to remain strong in 2024.
The EV market is a growing global source of demand for copper outside China as well. As the Copper Alliance has noted, EVs can use three to four times as much copper as an internal combustion engine passenger car.
Automakers are making large investments in growing their EV production capacity, with some even looking to secure copper supply. Last year, McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), received a US$155 million investment from Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), the fourth largest carmaker in the world.
Watch the full interview with Rob McEwen and Michael Meding above.
In a recent interview, Rob McEwen and Michael Meding discussed McEwen Copper's plans to release a feasibility study for the company's Argentina-based Los Azules copper project by the first quarter of 2025.
Companies struggling to keep copper supply coming
Of course, demand is just one side of the story for copper prices. For more than a decade, the world’s largest copper mines have struggled with steadily declining copper grades and a lack of new copper discoveries.
The alarm bells have been ringing for a few years now. In a mid-2020 report, S&P Global Market Intelligence metals and mining analyst Kevin Murphy painted a “dismal” picture for copper mine supply. He stated that out of the 224 copper deposits discovered between 1990 and 2019, a mere 16 were discovered in the last decade. These circumstances have led to questions about whether peak copper has arrived.
The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated challenges in the global copper supply chain as both mining and refining activities in several top copper-producing countries were slowed or halted altogether. The economic uncertainty also led miners to delay further investments in copper exploration and development — a complicating factor given that it can take more than 15 years to develop a newly discovered deposit into a producing mine.
Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in March 2024, Murphy discussed another factor influencing new copper supply coming to market: inflation. He presented data highlighting how inflation has hamstrung the mining sector. In 2023, exploration budgets for all metals totaled US$12.8 billion, down 3 percent over the previous year.
Murphy also suggested that current economic trends are not only preventing projects from entering the pipeline, but also sandbagging current projects.
“Drilling has been in a downtrend as well, and it’s a bit worse than budgets in 2023, which indicates some inflation has hit the mark," he stated. "It’s a hard industry. The standard is about 3 percent, (and) at the moment we’re thinking that budgets are probably down 5 percent (in 2024)."
Supply instability out of the world’s largest copper-producing countries, Chile and Peru, has also weighed heavily on the market in the past few years. Together, they represent a combined 40 percent of global output.
In Chile, some of the world’s biggest copper miners, including BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF), are facing royalty rate increases due to a tax reform bill. The country is also dealing with water woes as drought intensifies, causing tension for miners that rely on water to pump copper to the surface, and for the smelting and concentration processes.
To the north, in Peru, copper miners have been nervous about the sociopolitical unrest following the impeachment and jailing of former President Pedro Castillo in December 2022, including protests against the mining industry.
However, mining investment is still alive and well in Peru, especially when it comes to copper, and current President Dina Boluarte supports the industry. According to EY, "Of the new mining investments, US$38.5 billion is expected to be allocated to mining projects in Peru, with copper projects accounting for 72 (percent) of the total."
The supply side of the copper market is also being impacted by production challenges out of some of the world’s major producers. Facing sociopolitical pressure, First Quantum Minerals had to shut down its Cobre Panama mine in late 2023; it accounted for about 350,000 MT of annual global copper production.
Furthermore, Anglo American revised down its 2024 copper production target to a range of 730,000 to 790,000 MT of copper compared to the previous guidance of 1 million MT. This was due in large part to production shortfalls at its Los Bronces copper mine, which is expected to continue into 2025.
Bull market for copper or bust?
So when will copper go up? Together, strong demand and tight supply can create the right market environment for higher prices.
Copper’s strong rally in recent years has encouraged the idea that even higher copper prices are ahead, which could be a golden opportunity for junior copper companies in the long-term. At a Vancouver Resource Investment Conference copper panel, one speaker explained why this segment of the metals market has piqued his interest.
“I’m a copper bull, it’s a long-term performing asset, but 'quality' is what you have to add to the phrase, and I think copper is essential. As we all see the population growth, modernization, electrification, it’s going to be a key metal going forward,” said panelist Ivan Bebek, chairman of Torq Resources (TSXV:TORQ,OTCQX:TRBMF).
"Copper is the new oil," declared Jeff Currie, chief strategy officer of Energy Pathways at Carlyle, during his mid-May Bloomberg TV interview. The analyst is pointing to the explosion of AI technology, the energy transition and military spending as top drivers of copper demand that could push prices for the red metal up to US$15,000 per MT in the near future.
The Bank of America sees potential for copper prices to reach US$12,000 per MT for 2026. As demand is set to increase, the bank's analysts have said the severe lack of new copper projects is "finally starting to bite."
For its part, Citigroup (NYSE:C) is also projecting a copper price of US$12,000 by 2026 in its base-case scenario on higher demand for the red metal from the green energy revolution. The firm's analysts do see a more bullish case for US$15,000 copper over the next two to three years in the event of a strong economic recovery.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
