Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
 Harvest Gold Corporation
 
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 24, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed all aspects of preparation for a diamond drilling program slated to begin in early August 2025 at its 100%-owned Mosseau Gold Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec (Figure 1). This follows an extensive regional data compilation, high-resolution magnetic survey, and encouraging results from recent fieldwork, including reconnaissance mapping, prospecting, soil sampling.

 

  The present financing announced July 3, 2025 is expected to close on or about July 31, 2025 and, once closed, the funds will be released immediately to the related exploration contractors.  

 

Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold states: "I want to thank Louis Martin and the entire geological team for their excellent and extensive work in preparing for drilling at Mosseau. The quality and scale of the targets identified across this large property provide a strong foundation for what we believe is a significant discovery opportunity. We will also fly a magnetic survey on Labelle and execute a regional till sampling program on Urban Barry, both largely unexplored until now."

 

  Phase I of the diamond drill program is expected to consist of approximately 5,000 metres of drilling and will test the highest-priority targets in both the Northern and Central portions of the property to evaluate their gold potential (Figure 2).  

 

  The Company has now identified approximately 23 priority drill targets, located in the Northern and Central parts of the Mosseau property (Figure 3), as a result of its integrated exploration efforts. These targets exhibit strong geological, geochemical, and geophysical signatures consistent with orogenic gold mineralization (Figure 4).  

 

  In addition to the Mosseau drill program, Harvest Gold will be launching two key regional exploration initiatives this summer:  

 
  •  

      A high-resolution magnetic survey over the LaBelle property, and  

     
    •  
  •  

      A property-wide till sampling survey over its Urban Barry properties.  

     
    •  

  These programs are designed to expand the Company's exploration pipeline and support future drill targeting across its Quebec project portfolio.  

 

    
Click Image To View Full Size  

 

  Figure 1: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt  

 

    
Click Image To View Full Size  

 

  Figure 2: Magnetic Domains across the Northern and Central Target Areas of Mosseau  

 

    
Click Image To View Full Size  

 

  Figure 3: Drill targets on the Mosseau property (magnetics)  

 

    
Click Image To View Full Size  

 

  Figure 4: Compilation and Drill targets in the Central Part - Mosseau (magnetics)  

 

  Qualified Person Statement  

 

  All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.  

 

  About Harvest Gold Corporation  

 

 Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

 

  Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha , located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit (Figure 1).  

 

  Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories.  Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.  

 

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.

 

  ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS  

 

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

 

  For more information please contact:  

 

  Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or     info@harvestgoldcorp.com    

 

  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

  Forward Looking Information  

 

  This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.  

 

  Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and   actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.  

 

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

 

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Harvest GoldHVG:CCTSXV:HVGPrecious Metals Investing
HVG:CC
Harvest Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Harvest Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing the large-scale Mousseau Gold Project in Quebec’s World-class Abitibi Region

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
 Harvest Gold Corporation
 
 

  NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Harvest Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
 Harvest Gold Corporation
 
 

  Vancouver, British Columbia /   June 13,   2025 ‑   TheNewswire -   Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest   Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on June 12, 2025.  All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 99% of votes cast being in favour of each resolution.  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Identifies 15 Primary And 10 Secondary Targets For Its Diamond Drill Program At Its Mosseau Project In Quebec

Harvest Gold Identifies 15 Primary And 10 Secondary Targets For Its Diamond Drill Program At Its Mosseau Project In Quebec

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
 Harvest Gold Corporation
 
 

  Vancouver, British Columbia /   June 12,   2025 ‑   TheNewswire -   Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest   Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the finalization of drill targets for its planned diamond drill program at the Company's Mosseau Project, located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt of Quebec (Figure 1).  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

 

Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

 

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) , a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold assets in Québec's Abitibi region.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Hammerdown Gold Project, located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador ("Hammerdown"), near the towns of King's Point and Springdale, including its Pine Cove milling facility located near the towns of Baie Verte and Ming's Bight.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

 
 
  •   2024's drill program was highly successful at converting Inferred resources, upgrading and expanding Indicated resources – meeting the key objectives and providing a foundation for Pre-Feasibility activities.  
    •  
  •   Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 17.2 Moz at 1.24 g/t Au, a 42% increase in ounces and 15% grade increase from our Sept/24 resource estimate.
    •  
  •   Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 11.9 Moz at 1.04 g/t Au, a 11 % increase in ounces, at the same grade
    •  
  • Cut-off grades are unchanged at 0.50 g/t Au.
    •  
  •   The 2025 Program will consist of infill and expansion drilling. Infilling is expected to continue the trend of enhancing grade and ounces, while converting Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources.
    •  
  •   Ongoing Metallurgical Work has demonstrated >90% recoveries with sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™. Additional test work is ongoing for these and conventional processing methods.
    •  
 
 
 

   2025 PROGRAM   

 
  •   Drilling in progress with four rigs, 30,000m planned.

       Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

          
    •  
  •   Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource
    .      
    •  
  •   Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in late 2025.  
    •  
 
 

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its Golden Summit Project, located near Fairbanks, Alaska . In line with the results from our 2023 drill program, the 2024 program has significantly increased the number of ounces and improved Indicated grades, all while maintaining finding costs below US$4 per ounce. This new estimate incorporates data from drilling conducted in 2024 and includes metallurgical recoveries from our extensive metallurgical program. This represents another critical milestone in our ongoing exploration and development efforts.

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

 

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX - V: WLR) (F r ankfurt:6YL ) ("WLR" o r t h e " Comp a ny") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of June 10, 2025, that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to close the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). On July 23, 2025, the Company issued 2,508,335 non-flow through Units (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $301,000, and 607,143 flow-through Units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $85,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of $386,000. Each NFT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " NFT Warrant "). Each FT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " FT Warrant "), each NFT Warrant and each FT Warrant are exercisable for two (2) years at $0.16 per common share.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Announces Up to 92% Antimony Recovery From Positive Metallurgical Testwork Program at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

NevGold Announces Up to 92% Antimony Recovery From Positive Metallurgical Testwork Program at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

 

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce extremely positive antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") metallurgical testwork results at its oxide gold-antimony Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

 

The positive antimony metallurgical recovery results, that have minimal to no impact on gold recoveries, are a key development in unlocking the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Landholdings Increased to 1,000km² Over Two Belt-Scale Projects in Laverton Gold District

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the “Transaction”) of a majority interest(1) in the under-explored, belt-scale 420km² Mt Venn Project (the “Project”)(2), located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Harvest Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Harvest Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia Announces Private Placement

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Related News

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

lithium investing

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour

Critical Metals Investing

Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placement

uranium investing

Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed

×