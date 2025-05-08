Errawarra Resources

Drill Contract Awarded for Elizabeth Hill. Technical Visit Completed to Define Drill Targets

Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX: ERW) is pleased to advise that it has awarded its inaugural drilling contract at the high-grade Elizabeth Hill Project, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Inaugural Drilling Contract awarded for Elizabeth Hill.
  • West Core Drilling has been awarded the diamond drilling contract under a partial drill for equity arrangement. Drilling is anticipated to commence imminently post EGM.
  • Drill targeting currently being finalised following site visit by Errawarra’s Management to ground truth targets.
  • Regional Soils program targeting regional structures with associated historical silver in soil anomalism is almost completed with 1,766 soils samples and 89 rock chip samples having been collected.
  • Rock chip sampling is aided using pXRF technology to qualitatively assess with the samples in the field.
  • Laboratory results are expected in 6-8 weeks.

Following a competitive tender process, the Company has awarded the diamond drilling contract to West Core Drilling. The upcoming drill program will be completed under a partial drill-for-equity arrangement and will focus on high-priority mine and near-mine targets. These include:

  • Near-surface mineralisation,
  • Down-plunge extensions, and
  • Strategic drill holes to enhance the geological understanding and structural orientation of the mineralised system.

Drilling is anticipated to commence in the week following the Company’s upcoming General Meeting (GM) planned for 19 May 2025.

Executive Director Bruce Garlick commented:

“We are delighted to partner with West Core as part of our inaugural drilling program. This contract award demonstrates our continued progression of the project, and we look forward to testing the asset with the drill bit in the coming weeks. It was also fantastic for the board to recently visit site and see all the readily available nearby infrastructure that could potentially feed into our development planning.”

Targeting for the drill program is currently being finalised, with active involvement from the Board of Errawarra and technical consultants ERM Consulting. A recent site visit completed by management has enabled ground-truthing of the high-priority targets.

Figure 1 – Errawarra’s Management visiting Elizabeth Hill

As part of Errawarra’s ongoing project development and planning, management visited the Radio Hill processing plant, approximately 15 kilometres to the north which is owned by Artemis Resources (ASX: ARV) and currently in care and maintenance.

Figure 2 – Errawarra’s Management inspecting the Gekko Gravity processing area at the Artemis Resources (ASX: ARV) owned Radio Hill plant

During the same site visit, the team also observed the almost completed regional soil sampling campaign which is targeting regional structures with associated historical silver in soil anomalism. A total 1,766 soil samples and 89 rock chips samples have been collected to date during this program which is anticipated to be completed in the coming week.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Errawarra Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q1 2025 with Record Cash Position and Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The full version of the financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

"Our robust production for Q1 has yielded strong financial performance for the quarter," said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. "We have hit multiple record financial metrics including a record $110 million in cash flow from operations and the highest treasury balance in the Company's 21+ year history, our balance sheet has never been stronger, and we are on track to have a stellar year. Our focus remains to deliver on our commitments in producing safe and profitable ounces."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

