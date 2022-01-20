Bausch Health Companies Inc. has announced that Dr. Yehia Hashad will join Bausch + Lomb Corporation as executive vice president of Research & Development and chief medical officer effective Jan. 31, 2022 . Dr. Hashad will join Bausch + Lomb from AllerganAbbVie, where for the past 11 years he held various roles, including leading Allergan's global clinical development program for its eye care portfolio. Prior to ...

