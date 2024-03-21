Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Mountain

Down Under Project Update: GMN Observes Rocks Prospective for REE

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is pleased to announce it has visually identified numerous occurrences of both leucogranites and of charnockite in five of its tenements and silicified and sheared rocks that are often associated with good REE values.

Highlights

  • Charnockite and leucogranites identified as well as sheared and silicified rocks
  • Stream sediment sampling and mapping progressing well
  • Favourable weathering profiles present
  • Satellite imagery interpretation is in progress at present

GMN is delighted to announce that it has identified widespread charnockite and leucogranites in the five tenements in which stream sediment sampling is progressing. Charnockite is widespread and leocogranites have been identified at three locations in three separate tenements.

Sheared and silicified rocks have also been identified. The sheared rock found is a type that is often associated with high REE values according to one of our personnel with over 4 years experience working on REE in the region. Channel sampling of those exposures has been undertaken and samples are being prepared for dispatch.

Figure 1. Boulders of charnockite and a broken face showing bluish grey charnockite under a weathered outer skin.

Figure 2. Outcrop and broken face of undeformed leucogranite with cream coloured weathered outer skin.

The silicified rocks will also be sampled as they are also can be associated with high grade REE values.

Figure 3. Silicified charnockite and a quartz vein or layer in the silicified charnockite.

Sampling commenced in tenements that are within 1.4 km of high-grade mineralisation drilled and reported by Brazilian Rare Earths in their Prospectus (lodged ASX 13 November 2023). There is no guarantee that GMN will have similar levels of results to results achieved by BRE, however they do assist in forming a basis for planned and targeted exploration.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Gold Mountain, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Gold Pours Successfully Conclude with Cashflow to Significantly Exceed Budget

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that following on from the maiden and second gold pours announced 07/03/20241 and 12/02/20242, all processing of the ore from the Selkirk joint venture has successfully been completed at Genesis Minerals’ Gwalia processing plant.

Keep reading...Show less
"Fed" written in gold font, American flag, gold coins.

Gold Price Hits New Record of Over US$2,200 as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent at this week's meeting.

The widely anticipated move came after the central bank's second gathering of 2024, held from Tuesday (March 19) to Wednesday (March 20). The Fed has hiked rates 11 times since March 2022, but this is its fifth pause in a row.

Looking forward, investors are watching closely to see if the Fed will be able to engineer a soft landing. Although inflation ticked up slightly in February, job growth is looking solid, so many market participants believe it's feasible.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Hunts New Gold and Copper Prospects in DRC From Kibali Base

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – Based on the success of Kibali, which Barrick has built into Africa's largest gold mine, the company is ready to invest in new gold and copper opportunities in partnership with the government of the DRC, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

More Strong Drill Hits Across Key Prospects Paves the Way for Mid-Year Resource Update

High-grade intercepts both inside and outside existing Resource’s points to expanding high-grade underground potential at Dalgaranga

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) (Spartan or the Company) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Thom Calandra, truck at mine site.

Thom Calandra: Gold's "Stealth Rally" Already Starting to Move Stocks

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report shared his thoughts on the resource sector, focusing first on gold and gold stocks.

He pointed to the ongoing strength in the gold price, and said gold stocks are finally beginning to respond.

"When we see more momentum as we're seeing in the physical price, that will translate (to the gold stocks)," he said. "It's already started translating into the gold equities. It's a stealth gold rally, as my friend Simon Catt in London says."

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Agreement Signed for the Sale of up to a 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has now signed a formal share sale and purchase (SPA) agreement for the sale of up to 75% of the company’s 100% Commonwealth project in New South Wales in respect of the previously announced Revised Term Sheet (ASX Release August 16th 2023).

Keep reading...Show less

×