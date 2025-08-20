Domestic Metals Announces Corporate Update Webinar

Domestic Metals Announces Corporate Update Webinar

TSXV: DMCU,OTC:DMCUF; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces an upcoming corporate update webinar, scheduled for August 28 th 2025 at 1:15pm PDT.

Corporate Update Details

Date: August 28 th , 2025
Time: 1:15pm PDT / 4:15pm EDT / 10:15pm CET
Speakers: Gordon Neal, President
Dan MacNeil, Advisory Board Member
John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc
Registration: https://domestic-metals-corporate-update.eventbrite.com

Shareholders and attendees are encouraged to submit questions and comments for management review to info@domesticmetals.com prior to the webinar date.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO of Domestic Metals, stated : " The Company believes that with the current needs in the United States for critical minerals and in particular the shortage of domestic internal production of copper coupled with new tariffs on copper imports, it is an opportune time for Domestic to share with shareholders and other interested parties recent developments and plans for the Smart Creek Project."

Mr. Varas further stated that: ‎‎ "The State of Montana is an excellent mining jurisdiction to explore for copper and the Smart Creek Project has key attractive exploration characteristics, including, a large copper and gold endowed footprint, alluring previous drilling data, including an intercept of 109 meters of 0.75% copper, which support the Project's potential to host a major bulk mineable orebody that warrants commensurate exploration investment. We look forward to share further details during our webinar on August 28th."

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas , Chairman and CEO
(604) 831-9306

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's continued stock exchange listings and the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.


Primary Logo

