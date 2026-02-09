Dolly Varden Silver Corporation to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11th

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11th

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSX-V: DV | NYSE American: DVS | FSE: DVQ) based in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water, today announced that Shawn Khunkhun, President & CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 11th, 2026.

DATE: February 11th      
TIME: 3:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Contango ORE and Dolly Varden Silver Announce Merger to Create a New North American High-Grade, Mid-Tier Silver & Gold Producer and Developer
  • Dolly Varden Silver Intersects 467 g/t Silver over 15.32 meters, including 1,309 g/t Silver over 2.32 meters at Wolf Vein
  • Dolly Varden Silver Intersects 4.66 g/t Gold over 48.49 meters, including 52.15 g/t Gold and 306 g/t Silver over 1.01 meters at Homestake Silver Deposit

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water. Including the Kitsault Valley Project, the Company has consolidated approximately 100,000Ha of prospective tenure in the Golden Triangle with five past-producing high-grade silver mines including Dolly Varden, Torbrit, Porter Idaho, Mountain Boy and Esperanza historic mines. The 163 sq. km. Kitsault Valley Project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


CONTACTS: For further information: Shawn Khunkhun, CEO & Director, 1-604-609-5137, www.dollyvardensilver.com. Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

dolly-varden-silverdv-cctsxv-dvsilver-investing
DV:CC
The Conversation (0)
Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver

Keep Reading...
Silver bars, silver bull and stock chart.

After Major Gold Payout, Bian Ximing Turns Bearish Sights on Silver

A Chinese billionaire trader known for profiting from gold’s multi-year rally has turned sharply bearish on silver, building a short position now worth nearly US$300 million as the metal's price slides. Bian Ximing, who earned billions riding gold’s multi-year rally and later turned aggressively... Keep Reading...
Mani Alkhafaji, silver bars.

Silver Supply Tight, Demand Rising — What's Next? First Majestic's Mani Alkhafaji

Mani Alkhafaji, president of First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG), discusses silver supply, demand and price dynamics, as well as how the company is positioning for 2026.He also shares his thoughts on when silver stocks may catch up to the silver price: "You've got to give it a couple of... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver President and CEO Chris Verrico.

Rio Silver’s Path to Near-Term Cashflow

Rio Silver (TSXV:RYO,OTCPL:RYOOF) President and CEO Chris Verrico outlines the company’s transition into a pure-play silver developer. With the silver price reaching historic highs, Rio Silver is capitalizing on its strategic position in Peru — the world’s second largest silver producer — to... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals

Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Silver bars with charts and graphs related to the silver price.

When Will Silver Stocks Catch Up to the Silver Price?

The silver price remains historically high despite a recent pullback, and many silver stocks haven't kept pace. Silver's strong performance over the past year is the result of a perfect storm of factors, including an entrenched supply deficit, growing industrial demand, a weakening US dollar and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

The $30 Billion Shift: Critical Minerals Enter a New Era

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNKR

Bunker Hill Announces C$30 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Units & Warrant Exercise, and Reverse Stock Split

Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

Related News

precious-metals-investing

The $30 Billion Shift: Critical Minerals Enter a New Era

base-metals-investing

Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Extends Gold Mineralisation at Depth and Further Defines the Contact Zone Fault Target

precious-metals-investing

RUA GOLD Provides Outlook and Growth Catalysts for 2026

rare-earth-investing

ReeXploration Commences Exploration Drilling at Eureka Uranium Target

gold-investing

Armory Mining To Conduct a Series of Airborne Geophysics Surveys at the Ammo Gold-Antimony Project

precious-metals-investing

Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave