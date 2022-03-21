Gaming Investing News
DOGAMÍ, a play-to-earn platform that allows players to enter the "Petaverse," is launching its native $DOGA token on Gate.io on March 22, 2022 . This will expand the platform's network by giving several exchange holders access to its native tokens, which can be used as a golden ticket to the Petaverse and a means of payment to buy NFTs, accessories, and consumables within the DOGAMÍ ecosystem. The upcoming launch ...

DOGAMÍ, a play-to-earn platform that allows players to enter the "Petaverse," is launching its native $DOGA token on Gate.io on March 22, 2022 . This will expand the platform's network by giving several exchange holders access to its native tokens, which can be used as a golden ticket to the Petaverse and a means of payment to buy NFTs, accessories, and consumables within the DOGAMÍ ecosystem. The upcoming launch of $DOGA follows a highly successful launch of DOGAMÍ's avatars which have become the most sought-after NFTs on Tezos. The DOGAMÍ collection reached 1 million XTZ in volume in less than three weeks of trading on OBJKT .

DOGAMI has been serving its purpose by giving players access to a digital pet world where they can experience augmented reality (AR), just like what other players experience from Pokemon Go and other similar mobile games. DOGAMI will be available on iOS and Android. Through its AR pet simulation, players can train, nurture, and use their dog NFTs to earn from the game.

"We are strong believers in the value proposition of NFTs & crypotokens in gaming. Following the strong first sale of our DOGAMí avatar NFTs, the listing of DOGAMÍ $DOGA token is the next logical step in building the foundation for the Petaverse. In the token design, we stressed simplicity so that our community of 100,000+ members can have a frictionless & straightforward user experience. The result is a multipurpose token that is supercharged with utility within our ecosystem." says Max Stöckl, the CEO of DOGAMI.

DOGAMI has been working and collaborating with its partners and investors such as Animoca, Ubisoft, Tezos, and Venture Capital Blockchain Founders Fund to develop a strongly compelling experience for its players. Soon, $DOGA's utility will include governance, staking, and farming.

According to Aly Madhavji , the Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund, Dogami has the potential to lead the blockchain gaming space, especially because it continuously catches the passion of pet lovers who are also venturing into NFT games. "Dogami is leading the way to bringing mainstream users into NFT based games. We're thrilled to support DOGAMI's journey since inception."

About DOGAMI

DOGAMI is a play-to-earn decentralized game that uses NFT dogs as its main characters. Each player will have full ownership of their NFTs while they interact virtually through augmented reality (AR). The players will earn $DOGA tokens by simply training, customising, and playing the game.

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) is a Singapore -based early-stage Venture Capital Fund that invests in top-tier Blockchain startups globally. Their industry-leading go-to-market focused Venture Program aids seasoned and first-time entrepreneurs across key business functions to fast track growth. BFF has scaled many of the leading Blockchain startups and is always looking to connect with exceptional founders across the industry, including Web3, metaverse, gamefi, DeFi, and NFT.

SOURCE DOGAMI

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c8594.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Pixelmax and Hadean are collaborating to develop highly scalable, interactive multiplayer experiences in the metaverse

Tech startup Hadean are working with PixelMax to develop highly scalable multiplayer experiences within bespoke and interactive 3D virtual worlds.

Keep reading... Show less

BSN SPORTS PARTNERS WITH GENERATION ESPORTS TO OUTFIT HIGH SCHOOL ESPORTS TEAMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets has partnered with Generation Esports (GenE), a global community-focused esports organization and tournament platform, as a uniform and apparel partner of GenE's High School Esports League (HSEL). Through the agreement, BSN SPORTS will provide preferred partner pricing on esports products across their brand partner selection - including Nike, Under Armour, Puma, Logitech, Dream Seats, Gamer Advantage, All-Pro Tactical Sports Bags and more - to outfit esports teams at GenE's more than 5,000 affiliate schools. Additionally, the partnership provides custom Championship Ring opportunities through Herff Jones the achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services.

Keep reading... Show less

Parsec Partners with Microsoft Azure to Give Gaming Creators One-Click Remote Access for Building Real-Time 3D Applications

Game developers and studios can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through Microsoft Azure

Parsec today announced it is partnering with Microsoft to provide game creators building and using real-time 3D applications (RT3D) with one-click deployment of their industry-leading remote access technology through Azure.

Keep reading... Show less

C2X Announces Public Listing of Token on FTX and Huobi

The platform recently launched a digital wallet, C2X Station

MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X ("the Platform"), today announced that the Platform's governance token, $CTX (C2X), has publicly listed on FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Huobi, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. In addition to the public listing, C2X also disclosed that they have recently launched C2X Station, a digital wallet native to the Platform that will allow developers and users to take full advantage of C2X's services in a transparent and secure manner. C2X provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and wallets.

Keep reading... Show less

LootMogul expands its strategic partners and ambassadors group

LootMogul forms strategic partnership with:

  • Optima Sports Group , world's premier sports analytics with predictive data intelligence. Partnering with Troy Brazell , CEO of Optima Sports Group, gives LootMogul access to collegiate athletes incl. eSports players. These groups of athletes can build their metaverse profile, create personalized lands, avatars and sell NFT Trading cards for boosting their global metaverse presence.
  • Deborah Sawaf , The Power of Words by Thale Blanc Designer NFT clothing line inside LootMogul metaverse available to all avatars & celebrities with  real-world access to the physical products and premier red carpet events in Los Angeles , Bel Air & Beverly Hills. THE POWER OF WORDS is a collection that not only comes from inspiration, but was founded to inspire others to action, which in turn will help to shed much needed light on the issues around mental illness in our society.
LootMogul Logo

LootMogul expands its VIP ambassador program with inclusion of the following celebrities:

Keep reading... Show less

Agora to Showcase Live Audio and Video Technology For Gaming at Gamer Developer Conference 2022

Agora will demonstrate how real-time engagement technology increases interactivity and will power the metaverse

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2022 Game Developer Conference (GDC), the game industry's premier event that brings together the game development community to exchange ideas, solve problems and shape the future of the industry. GDC which will have more than 25,000 participants takes place from March 21-25 both virtually and in-person in San Francisco, CA.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×