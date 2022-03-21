DOGAMÍ, a play-to-earn platform that allows players to enter the "Petaverse," is launching its native $DOGA token on Gate.io on March 22, 2022 . This will expand the platform's network by giving several exchange holders access to its native tokens, which can be used as a golden ticket to the Petaverse and a means of payment to buy NFTs, accessories, and consumables within the DOGAMÍ ecosystem. The upcoming launch ...

