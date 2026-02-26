DLP Resources Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2745

DLP Resources Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2745

Visit DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP,OTC:DLPRF) at Booth #2745 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF, and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

DLP Resources Inc.
Mr. Ian Gendall/CEO
604-897-7436
iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com
www.dlpresourcesinc.com

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

