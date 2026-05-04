Discovery Announces Details of First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV,OTC:DSVSF, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2026 prior to the market open on Thursday, May 14, 2026, Eastern Time ("ET"). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results later that day, at 2:00 pm ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.discoverysilver.com.

Details

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time: 2 pm ET
Conference ID: 4823292
Canada – Toronto: (647) 932-3411
Canada - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
USA / International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963
USA - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Webcast url: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/749292221

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to both gold and silver. The Company's silver exposure comes from its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In April 2025, Discovery acquired the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tony Makuch, P. Eng
President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:         
Mark Utting, CFA
SVP Investor Relations
Phone: 416-806-6298
Email: mark.utting@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com


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