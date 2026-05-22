Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 22, 2026

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares
Currency EUR
Price €37.170105
Volume 40,000
Total €1,486,804.20
Aggregated information:
Price €37.170105
Volume 40,000
Total €1,486,804.20
Date of transaction May 22, 2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shellshelnyse:sheloil and gas investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy

Keep Reading...
QIMC Reports 10.77% Hydrogen Mud-Gas Reading at West-Advocate - Five Stacked %-Level Readings in a 69-Metre Methane-Free Hydrogen-Rich Interval in Hole DDH-26-03, West Advocate, Nova Scotia

QIMC Reports 10.77% Hydrogen Mud-Gas Reading at West-Advocate - Five Stacked %-Level Readings in a 69-Metre Methane-Free Hydrogen-Rich Interval in Hole DDH-26-03, West Advocate, Nova Scotia

102 IsoJar mud samples return peak 10.77% H₂ at 848 m, five readings ≥5% H₂ in the 779-848 m interval, three readings ≥7% in a 33-metre sub-interval (815-848 m); methane and CO2 at or below detection Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Block VIII Drilling Program, Cambodia

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Block VIII Drilling Program, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - May 19, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam"), has completed the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") covering... Keep Reading...
Valeura Announces Voting Results

Valeura Announces Voting Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation") reports the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on 14 May 2026. Shareholders voted on and approved the following... Keep Reading...
Westport Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Westport Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

~Strong demand for the LNG HPDI trucks drives significant Q1 revenue growth for Cespira; Showcasing the high-pressure CNG storage solution at ACT Expo a defining step towards the North American market ~ Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

Mr. Lee Served as Contract Director of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, One of the Very Few Modern Nuclear Projects to Meet its Original Schedule and Cost TargetsSyntholene Energy Corp (TSXV: ESAF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) announces today that HY Lee has been appointed to the Company's Advisory... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell Presentations Highlight Positive Clinical Data for Bria-IMT at ASCO 2026

Lithium Africa Strengthens Technical Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Advertising and Investor Awareness Contract

New Break Announces Receipt of DTC Eligibility in the United States

Related News

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Strengthens Technical Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration

battery metals investing

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Advertising and Investor Awareness Contract

gold investing

New Break Announces Receipt of DTC Eligibility in the United States

gold investing

Allegiance Gold: America’s Leading National Physical Precious Metals Dealer and Gold IRA Specialist

precious metals investing

More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project

battery metals investing

Trading Halt

battery metals investing

Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint