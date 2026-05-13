DIAGNOS Announces Amendment to Convertible Debentures

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a company dedicated to the early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, announces that it intends to extend the maturity date of an aggregate amount of $300,000 of unsecured convertible debentures (each, a Debenture) issued as part of a non-brokered private placement of units initially announced on May 18, 2023, and subsequently amended on May 18, 2025 (pleaser refer to the press release dated May 20, 2025). The amended maturity date set for May 18, 2026, is extended to May 18, 2027 (the "Amendment").

All other provisions of the Debentures will remain unchanged and fully in effect during the extended period.

One insider of the Corporation, Mr. Michael Braeuel, indirectly through a holding company, is the beneficial owner of Debentures for an aggregate nominal value of $100,000. The insider is considered a "related party" of the Corporation within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Amendment is exempt from the valuation requirement and the minority approval requirement prescribed in MI 61-101, based on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the related party participation in the amendment to convertible debentures does not exceed 25% of the Corporation's current market capitalization. The board of directors of the Corporation has reviewed and approved the Amendment to ensure that it was in the best interest of Diagnos and its shareholders.

The Amendment remains subject to the TSX Venture Exchange acceptance as well as execution of formal documentation. All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

About Diagnos

Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission of developing software tools for the early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@Diagnos.ca

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