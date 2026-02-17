Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results and Declares Quarterly Fixed Dividend

Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results and Declares Quarterly Fixed Dividend

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2025. The company also declared its quarterly dividend and provided a 2026 outlook. Devon's earnings release, supplemental financial tables, guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon's website, www.devonenergy.com.

The company's fourth-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

Bragason has held senior leadership roles in 650 mW+ of Geothermal Energy Infrastructure Deployment Totalling ~$3.3b, Including the World's Largest Geothermal Power Plant, Hellisheidi in Iceland.Syntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene"), announces... Keep Reading...
