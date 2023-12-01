Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Developments in Panama

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the " Company ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "), has provided a further update in respect of recent comments made by the President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo regarding a transition process for the closure of the Cobre Panama mine.

For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's news release dated December 1, 2023 .

Franco- Nevada also reports that, on November 23, 2023 , the Company notified the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Panama of its intent to initiate arbitration to enforce its rights under international law pursuant to the Canada-Panama Free Trade Agreement. Similar to the notice filed by First Quantum on November 14, 2023 , the Company's notice facilitates consultations between the Government of Panama and the Company under the Free Trade Agreement in order to avoid the need to file any such arbitration.

Forward- Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the transition process for the closure of the Cobre Panama mine and potential international arbitration under the Canada-Panama Free Trade Agreement. The outcome of these matters, the failure to restart production from the mine, the inability to achieve agreement on appropriate mining concession arrangements, and further steps in respect thereof by the Panamanian government and courts could have a material adverse impact on the revenue Franco-Nevada derives from its streaming arrangements relating to Cobre Panama and on Franco-Nevada's results of operations and financial condition. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Franco-Nevada's business and assets, please refer to Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedarplus.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/developments-in-panama-302003192.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Franco-Nevada Gold Investing
FNV:CA
john feneck, gold bars

John Feneck: Gold Setup is "Beautiful," New All-time High to Come

Gold is above US$2,000 per ounce again, and John Feneck of Feneck Consulting believes it's set to move higher.

"I think the gold setup here is beautiful ... I've been very guarded on the price of gold — I've never talked new highs ever, I've never said US$2,500 this or US$5,000 that," he told the Investing News Network. "(But) we are saying as a result of what happened October 7 that you are going to see a new all-time high in gold next year, which is new for us."

Keep reading...Show less

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Committed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.33 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company  at a price of C$0.30 per common share (each a " Common Share "), and for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5,116,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very appreciative for the continued support for our exciting and impactful exploration activities to advance our significant gold deposit and other recent high-grade gold discoveries on our district scale land package in the prolific and under explored White Gold District." stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cobre Panama Additional Operations Update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "), has issued an update reporting that due to the continued illegal blockades at the Punta Rincon port and roads to the site, the Cobre Panama mine has suspended commercial production and is applying a program of preservation and safe maintenance of the plant and facilities.

For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's news release dated November 28, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

Strike Gold: A Comprehensive Guide for Savvy Investors

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact gold in the coming months.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Supports Consolidated Standard for Responsible Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The Copper Mark, Mining Association of Canada, ICMM and the World Gold Council today announced their intention to work together to consolidate their respective responsible mining standards into one single standard.

Barrick supports this initiative and has been an advocate of this consolidation for many years. "Having one standard for responsible mining will not only provide clear direction on what good should look like but would reduce the complexity that exists with the numerous standards currently in circulation," said Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow. "It is also crucial that this standard has multi-stakeholder oversight".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Issuer" or the "Company") (TSXV: FG), is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). As previously announced on October 31, 2023 and November 14, 2023, the Company applied for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") due to an expected delay in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certificates for the financial year ended June 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Required Filings"). The BCSC granted the MCTO on October 31, 2023 and the Company's management continues to work diligently with its auditor to complete the Required Filings.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Rare Earths Identified Over 5Km Strike At Grønnedal Deposit, Greenland

Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

Encouraging Beneficiation Results for Rare Earth Element (REE) Clays at Point Kidman Prospect, East Laverton

