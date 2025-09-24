DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY TO SUPPORT CARBON CAPTURE AT ROSWELL DATA CENTRE; CEO APPOINTED TO ADVISORY BOARD

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY TO SUPPORT CARBON CAPTURE AT ROSWELL DATA CENTRE; CEO APPOINTED TO ADVISORY BOARD

TSX.V: DME
U.S. OTC: DMEHF
Frankfurt : QM01

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME,OTC:DMEHF) (U.S. OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) from the President of the Company. DME is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Robert Rohlfing has been appointed to the Advisory Board of Roswell Information Park LLC, where the Company will work alongside Sustany LLC, the developer of a new AI-focused data center campus in Roswell, New Mexico .

In addition to his advisory role, DME has been invited to participate in the development and implementation of carbon capture solutions connected to power generation for the data center. This initiative aligns with DME's strategy to integrate sustainable practices into its energy operations while supporting advanced technology infrastructure.

"We are honored to play a role in shaping the future of the Roswell Information Park," said Robert Rohlfing , CEO of Desert Mountain Energy. "Our work with helium and natural gas positions us to contribute meaningfully to both the energy supply and the long-term sustainability of this project. Incorporating carbon capture is a critical step in ensuring that the data center's energy footprint remains responsible while meeting the growing demands of AI computing."

The Roswell Information Park project represents a major investment in southeastern New Mexico , designed to support AI and high-performance computing with a dedicated natural gas supply and advanced infrastructure.

Update on Arizona Supreme Court Decision

As previously announced, the Arizona Supreme Court denied the City of Flagstaff's petition for review of the March 4, 2025 , Arizona Court of Appeals decision in City of Flagstaff v. Desert Mountain Energy Corp. Following consultation with corporate counsel, the Company will not be providing any further comments on this matter at this time.

ABOUT Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner, supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries .

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States ; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desert-mountain-energy-to-support-carbon-capture-at-roswell-data-centre-ceo-appointed-to-advisory-board-302565391.html

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/24/c8587.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Desert Mountain EnergyDME:CCTSXV:DMEOil and Gas Investing
DME:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production edged up 1.2 percent in 2024 to reach 4.12 trillion cubic meters, led by the United States, Russia, Iran and China, which together supplied more than half the world’s natural gas production, according to data from the Energy Institute.

European production extended its long-term decline, weighed down by lower volumes from Norway, the UK and the Netherlands.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec), le 18 septembre 2025 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement d'un montant de 2 050 000 $ (l' « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant certaines modalités des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») que la Société avait émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures d'un montant en principal total de 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, September 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution is pleased to announce the signature of Replacement Debentures of an amount of $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debenture" ) by amending certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) that the Company issued in connection with the private placement of debentures of an aggregate principal amount of $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Energy President and CEO Rob Zakresky.

Coelacanth Energy CEO Targets 50,000 BOE/Day as Montney Resource Expands

Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is targeting an eventual production ramp up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as more zones at its Montney oil and gas project in BC, Canada, continue to be de-risked, according to the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky

“So the de-risking of the top two zones allows us to, what we predict, go to 50,000 boe per day, and then hold that flat for a long period of time. What we need to do now is take the other zones and apply more work and more capital to those … And as we see the 500 locations today, that may expand over a period of time and change how we develop the asset.”

In the near term, Zakresky said the company has several wells ready for production, following the recent completion of a production facility, allowing a systematic ramp up to about 7,000 to 8,000 boe per day by October. He noted that future growth to 16,000 boe per day over the next couple of years would depend largely on commodity prices and available capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Base Metals Investing

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services