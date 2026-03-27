Desert Mountain Energy Announces Life Offering to Raise Up To $3,000,000

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - March 27, 2026 — Desert Mountain Energy Corp. ("DME" or the "Company") (TSX.V: DME, U.S. OTC: DMEHF, Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company. DME is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood"), as sole agent and bookrunner, to offer for sale on a best efforts private placement basis, and using the LIFE Exemption (as defined below), up to 6,976,744 Units of the Company at a price of $0.43 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").
Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share"), at a price per Warrant Share equal to C$0.70, at any time up to the date that is 36 months following the Closing Date. Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's gas properties and related projects, and for general working capital.
Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada, other than the United States, on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.
There is an offering document (the "Offering Document"), dated March 27, 2026, related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.desertmountainenergy.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units to tie into the Kinder Morgan natural gas pipeline, to recomplete the gathering pipeline system from the wells in the south of the property to the processing facility and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Offering is anticipated to close no later than April 8, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as the Company and Haywood may agree (the "Closing Date"). Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
In consideration for their services, the Company has agreed to pay Haywood a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the Offering and that number of Units equal to 6% of the Units sold under the Offering. In addition, Haywood will be entitled to a corporate finance fee equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the Offering (plus applicable taxes), such fee to be paid half in cash and half in Units. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons, absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or in compliance with an exemption therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
ABOUT Desert Mountain Energy
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner, supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.
We seek safe harbor
"Robert Rohlfing "
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO
For more information, contact:
Don Mosher, President & Director
Tel: (604) 617-5448
E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds, approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange, the filing of the Offering Document. statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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