Denison CFO on Temporary Medical Leave of Absence, Interim CFO Appointed

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated August 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

Melodiol Subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. Scales Up As Q3 Sales Momentum Accelerates

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Zinc Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Denison CFO on Temporary Medical Leave of Absence, Interim CFO Appointed

Denison Mines (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) reports that Mac McDonald (CPA), the Company's Chief Financial Officer, is on a temporary medical leave of absence. Elizabeth Sidle (CPA, CA), who currently serves as Denison's Vice President Finance, has also been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. View PDF version

About Denison

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, a Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit as an In-Situ Recovery ('ISR') mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared PFS was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation.  Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and have advanced significantly, with licensing in progress and a draft Environmental Impact Statement ('EIS') submitted for regulator and public review October 2022.

Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which owns several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 67.41% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ('THT') and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

Through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Ltd ('JCU'), Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).

Denison's exploration portfolio includes further interests in properties covering approximately 285,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region .

Follow Denison on Twitter @DenisonMinesCo

This press release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated September 28, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 16, 2021 .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of the applicable United States and Canadian legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur', 'be achieved' or 'has the potential to'.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: expectations with respect to the leave of absence and Interim CFO appointment; interpretations, projections and plans with respect to exploration, development and expansion of the Company's projects; expectations regarding Denison's joint venture ownership interests; and expectations regarding the continuity of its agreements with third parties.

Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2023 under the heading 'Risk Factors'. These factors are not, and should not be, construed as being exhaustive.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this press release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this press release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

(CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-cfo-on-temporary-medical-leave-of-absence-interim-cfo-appointed-301915454.html

SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/01/c6180.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison MinesDML:CADNNUranium Investing
DML:CA,DNN
The Conversation (0)
Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an internal conceptual mining study (the "Concept Study") examining the potential application of the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining method at the Company's 25.17% owned Midwest project ("Midwest"). The Concept Study was prepared by Denison during 2022 and was formally issued to the Midwest Joint Venture ("MWJV") in early 2023. Based on the positive results of the Concept Study, the MWJV has now provided Denison with approval to complete additional ISR-related evaluation work for Midwest in 2023. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces US$110 Million Convertible Debenture Financing and Strategic Purchase of Common Shares

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding term sheets with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("QRC") and Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Limited ("WHSP") for a private placement (the "Offering") of US$110 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures").

The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into approximately 21.97 million common shares of NexGen (the " Common Shares ") (at current exchange rates, with the actual number of Common Shares dependent on the exchange rate at the time of conversion).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
nuclear power plants

Top 10 Uranium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Output from the top uranium-producing countries rose steadily for a decade, peaking at 63,207 metric tons (MT) in 2016. However, global uranium production has noticeably declined in the years since then.

Decreased production numbers across the world are related to the persistently low spot prices the uranium market has experienced in the wake of the Fukushima disaster; COVID-19 also had an impact on global uranium output.

Now uranium prices have begun to rebound, buoyed by increasingly positive sentiment about the role of nuclear power in the energy transition — currently 10 percent of the world’s electricity is generated by nuclear energy, and that number is expected to grow. Supply concerns caused by Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine have also had an impact.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces the Appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer & Tracy Primeau as Special Advisor

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective September 1, 2023 . Mr. Salter commenced with NexGen in June 2021 and currently holds the role of Vice President, Finance. He has extensive experience in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal controls, and corporate finance activities. Mr. Salter is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria . Prior to NexGen, Mr. Salter worked at Methanex Corporation and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (previously Alterra Power Corp.) where he was responsible for financial reporting, controls and systems. Mr. Salter will assume the CFO position upon the resignation of Harpreet Dhaliwal who is pursuing other career interests.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium President and CEO Chris Frostad

A Stronger Uranium Market as Cycle Takes an Upward Swing, Purepoint Uranium CEO Says

Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) President and CEO Chris Frostad is optimistic that there will be a stronger uranium market in the next six to 12 months reminiscent of how it was three years ago, at which time more contracts will be written.

“You're looking at a real resurgence in nuclear energy in general, worldwide. It's really come back strong as a source of green energy, much more so than it was viewed as 10 (or) 15 years ago,” he said.

“A lot more reactors are being built so that we've seen that demand side really, really start to pump up. As far as the markets are concerned — as far as people who follow uranium and believe that we're about to move back into a time of upward swing — I think based on that, we see a real supply/demand shift happening," Frostad said. "And hopefully, it'll happen quickly."

Keep reading...Show less
uranium periodic symbol and ore

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Laramide Resources Rises on US Department of Energy Grant

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) saw a slight decline last week, closing at 19,837.78.

Market watchers are closely eyeing the release of Canada's latest GDP data, which is due out this coming Friday (September 1). According to Reuters, the numbers are likely to show a "sharp slowdown in economic growth." The economy is expected to have grown at a 1.1 percent pace in Q2, less than the 3.1 percent growth rate seen in 2023's first quarter.

Looking further ahead, the Bank of Canada will make its next interest rate decision on September 6.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Culpeo Secures Funding To Advance Copper Exploration

TNC Copper Sulphate Production Update: August 2023

Results For Announcement To The Market For The Half-Year Ended 30 June 2023

Environmental Impact Assessment Approvals at Belararox’s TMT Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Culpeo Secures Funding To Advance Copper Exploration

Copper Investing

TNC Copper Sulphate Production Update: August 2023

Resource Investing

Environmental Impact Assessment Approvals at Belararox’s TMT Project

Resource Investing

Next Phase Of The Firebird Growth Strategy

Gold Investing

Don Durrett: Gold and Silver Stocks Insanely Cheap, Here's When They'll Move

Copper Investing

Economics of the Copper Scrap Market (Updated 2023)

Silver Investing

What are Silver Futures? (Updated 2023)

×