Denison Announces Agreement to Form Exploration Joint Ventures with Cosa Resources

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison " or the " Company ") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that is has executed an agreement (the " Agreement ") with Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa") ( TSX-V: COSA ) to form three uranium exploration joint ventures in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan . Pursuant to the Agreement, Cosa will acquire a 70% interest in Denison's 100%-owned Murphy Lake North, Darby, and Packrat properties (the " Properties ") in exchange for approximately 14.2 million Cosa common shares, $2.25M in deferred equity consideration, and a commitment to spend $6.5 million in exploration expenditures at Murphy Lake North and Darby (the " Transaction "). View PDF Version

David Cates , President & CEO of Denison, commented, "Denison is pleased to collaborate with Cosa in a way that is mutually beneficial and enhances our exposure to the potential discovery of a meaningful uranium deposit on the Properties and through Cosa's existing uranium exploration portfolio. With Denison focused on executing on our core mining and development-stage projects, we believe Cosa is an excellent partner to advance   exploration of the Properties. The entire Cosa senior management team has worked with Denison previously, and have strong technical capabilities, plus a unique familiarity with the Properties and nearby discoveries."

Transaction Highlights:

  • The transaction is structured to incentivize exploration activity, with Cosa required to invest a minimum of $6.5 million in exploration expenditures to retain its operatorship and ownership level of the Murphy Lake North and Darby properties.
  • Denison to receive meaningful consideration in the form of an upfront payment of 14,195,506 Cosa common shares (representing ~19.95% ownership interest in Cosa post transaction), deferred equity consideration of $2.25 million of additional Cosa common shares, and a royalty on each of the Properties.
  • Denison retains a minimum 30% direct interest in the Properties and will become Cosa's largest shareholder, while also securing strategic pre-emptive rights and a buydown right to increase Denison's interest in the Darby property.
  • Denison will have the right to nominate one director to Cosa's board of directors for so long as Denison holds at least 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares and an additional director to Cosa's board of directors for so long as Denison holds at least 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

Terms of the Transaction

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, Cosa will acquire a 70% interest in each of the Properties from Denison. See Figure 1 for the location of the Properties. Upon closing of the Transaction, the parties will form a joint venture for each of the Properties (each, a " Joint Venture ") and Cosa will become the project operator. Denison will retain a 30% interest in each of the Properties.

As consideration for the Transaction, Cosa will issue 14,195,506 common shares to Denison, equivalent to 19.95% of the outstanding common shares of Cosa following completion of the Transaction. Denison will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (" NSR ") on Darby and Packrat, and a 0.5% NSR on Murphy Lake North.

Cosa has been granted the right to reduce the NSR royalty rate on each of Darby and Packrat to 1% for a cash payment of C$2,000,000 per project.
Additionally, Cosa will be required to:

  • issue Denison a further C$2,250,000 in deferred consideration shares within a five-year period beginning at the closing date (the " Closing Date ") of the Transaction;
  • fund 100% of the next C$1,500,000 in exploration expenditures on Murphy Lake North by December 31, 2027 , otherwise Denison's ownership interest in the property will increase to 51% and Denison will become the operator; and
  • fund 100% of the next C$5,000,000 in exploration expenditures on Darby by June 30, 2029 , otherwise Denison's ownership interest in the property will increase to 51% and Denison will become the operator.

Darby is subject to a buydown right (the " Buydown "), which permits Denison to reclaim up to a 60% interest in Darby until such time as Denison's interest in the project falls below 10%, or commercial production of 500,000 lbs. of U 3 O 8 is achieved from the applicable Darby claim.

Cosa is to appoint a technical advisor nominated by Denison for a period of five years from the Closing Date or until all of Cosa's obligations under the Acquisition Agreement have been fulfilled.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including, but not limited to: (i) acceptance by the TSX.V and receipt of other applicable regulatory approvals to be obtained by Cosa, and (ii) certain other closing conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.

On closing, Denison and Cosa will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement, which will provide for, among other things, a pre-emptive right and top-up rights entitling Denison to maintain and/or acquire up to a 19.95% interest in Cosa, on the condition that Denison holds at least 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Additionally, Denison will have the right to nominate one director to Cosa's board of directors for so long as Denison holds at least 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares and an additional director to Cosa's board of directors for so long as Denison holds at least 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

About Denison

Denison is a uranium mining, exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, a feasibility study was completed for the Phoenix deposit as an in-situ recovery ("ISR") mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation. Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and a several notable milestones were achieved in 2024 with the submission of federal licensing documents and the proposed final versions of the Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and the Province of Saskatchewan.

Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture ("MLJV"), which includes unmined uranium deposits (planned for extraction via the MLJV's SABRE mining method starting in 2025) and the McClean Lake uranium mill (currently utilizing a portion of its licensed capacity to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement), plus a 25.17% interest in the MWJV's Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits, and a 69.44% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT") and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake Property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill. Taken together, Denison has direct ownership interests in properties covering ~384,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Additionally, through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU"), Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%), and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).

In 2024, Denison is celebrating its 70th year in uranium mining, exploration, and development, which began in 1954 with Denison's first acquisition of mining claims in the Elliot Lake region of northern Ontario.

About   Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan . The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan . In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. Prior to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's Gemini Zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

Cosa's primary focus through 2024 was initial drilling at the 100% owned Ursa Project, which captures over 60-kilometres of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a regional structural corridor with known mineralization and limited historical drilling. It potentially represents the last remaining eastern Athabasca corridor to not yet yield a major discovery, which the Company believes is primarily due to a lack of modern exploration. Modern geophysics completed by Cosa in 2023 identified multiple high-priority target areas characterized by conductive basement stratigraphy beneath or adjacent to broad zones of inferred sandstone alteration – a setting that is typical of most eastern Athabasca uranium deposits. Guided by a recently completed Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey, Cosa's second and most recent drilling campaign at Ursa intersected a significant zone of unconformity-style sandstone hosted structure and alteration underlain by several intervals of anomalous radioactivity in the basement rocks. Follow-up is currently in planning for 2025.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of the applicable United States and Canadian legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'potential', 'plans', 'expects', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will   '   '   be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to   Denison's current intentions and objectives with respect to, and commitments set forth in, the   Acquisition   Agreement and ancillary agreements and the expected benefits   thereo   f   ;   the   assumption that the   transactions set forth in the   Acquisition   Agreement will be completed as described; the Company's   exploration,   development and expansion plans and objectives for the   Exploration Properties and other Company   projects   ; and expectations regarding its joint venture ownership interests and the continuity of its agreements with its partners and third parties   .

Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.   For example,   the   parties to the Acquisition Agreement may not complete obligations   as described   therein   and/or   the exploration objective   for the Exploration Properties may not be   achieved   .

In addition, Denison may decide or otherwise be required to discontinue   testing, evaluation and   other   work   on the Company's other properties   if it is unable to maintain or otherwise secure the necessary resources (such as testing facilities, capital funding,   joint venture app   r   ovals,   regulatory approvals, etc.). Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in Denison's Annual Information Form dated March 2   8   , 202   4   under the heading 'Risk Factors'   or   in   subsequent quarterly financial reports   .   These factors are not, and should not be construed as being   ,   exhaustive.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in   Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation   .

Denison Announces Agreement to Form Exploration Joint Ventures with Cosa Resources (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-announces-agreement-to-form-exploration-joint-ventures-with-cosa-resources-302317286.html

SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/27/c0987.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an internal conceptual mining study (the "Concept Study") examining the potential application of the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining method at the Company's 25.17% owned Midwest project ("Midwest"). The Concept Study was prepared by Denison during 2022 and was formally issued to the Midwest Joint Venture ("MWJV") in early 2023. Based on the positive results of the Concept Study, the MWJV has now provided Denison with approval to complete additional ISR-related evaluation work for Midwest in 2023. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Terra Clean Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Share Consolidation

Terra Clean Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Share Consolidation

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce that Greg Cameron and Tony Wonnacott have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.

Messrs. Cameron and Wonnacott fill vacancies created by Andrew Brown and Mark Ferguson, each of which have resigned from their roles with the Company. The board of directors would like to thank Messrs. Brown and Ferguson for their service to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavors.

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy

2024 Infill Drilling on Satellite Uranium Growth Deposits Complete

Resource update underway in preparation for bringing significant satellite deposits into the mine plan

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a successful infill drilling program at the Gould's Dam and Jason's satellite deposits within its Honeymoon Uranium project in South Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Achieves Major Permitting Milestone

  • The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has notified NexGen of successful completion of final Federal technical review.
  • This is the key requirement to scheduling a Federal Commission Hearing date and subsequent Federal Project approval decision.
  • The Federal Environmental Assessment ("EA") and License represent the final major approval steps after having received Provincial EA approval in November 2023 .
  • In production, the Rook I Project is poised to make NexGen one of the world's largest and most environmentally conscious mining companies.

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited and proud to announce a major milestone in the Federal EA process for its 100%owned Rook I Project ("the Project"). The CNSC has provided NexGen formal confirmation that the Company has successfully addressed all information requests received as part of the Federal technical review. With completion of the CNSC technical review, the next and final steps in the Federal approval process include scheduling a Commission Hearing Date for the Project, subject to which the CNSC will render an approval decision on the Project.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

This historic milestone marks a crucial step forward for the Project that has been undergoing Canada's robust and rigorous regulatory process since 2019. Completion of the Federal EA technical review stage follows the CNSC having deemed NexGen's Federal licence application sufficient in September 2023 , and receipt of Provincial EA approval in November 2023 . This development reinforces Canada's path to re-establish itself as the leader in global uranium supply and partner of choice.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This exciting outcome is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our entire NexGen team, the collaborative support of our valued Indigenous Nation partners, and our transparent approach with the CNSC to ensure a robust and thorough review that meets the highest standards of environmental protection for the sustainable development of the Rook I Project. Since inception, our honest and innovative holistic approach to the successful development of this generational project has set new industry standards as to what is possible, whilst positively impacting all our valued stakeholders.

Together with the Clearwater River Dene Nation, Métis Nation – Saskatchewan Northern Region 2 and Métis Nation – Saskatchewan , Buffalo River Dene Nation, and Birch Narrows Dene Nation, we are construction ready to deliver transformative and unprecedented social, economic and environmental benefits to local communities, the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

We're not just developing a mine - we're building strong communities while shaping a sustainable and secure global energy future. With over $800 million in cash and liquid assets, we are ready pending a positive Commission decision with all activities required to immediately commence major site works in place."

NexGen is poised to propel Canada back to the forefront of global clean energy fuel production. The Rook I Project embodies NexGen's commitment to elite environmental performance, unprecedented community inclusion, and responsible alignment with global net-zero goals.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest, low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security, and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to estimates for CapEx, OpEx and a payback period of 12 months, the appointment of a lead lender group, the availability of financing for the Project, the advancement of detailed engineering and contract negotiations, bolstering the globe's uranium supply chains to meet the rising demand for nuclear energy, the timing and cost of reclamation, including as part of the UGTMF and after-tax free cash flow remaining materially consistent with the FS, Free Cash Flow, Payback Period and IRR relative to various uranium prices, the delivery of clean energy fuel for the future, the development of the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally and incorporating elite standards in environmental and social governance, delivering a project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally, providing generational long-term economic, environmental and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada and the world, planned exploration and development activities and budgets, the interpretation of drill results and other geological information, mineral reserve and resource estimates (to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if a project is developed), requirements for additional capital, capital costs, operating costs, cash flow estimates, production estimates, the future price of uranium and similar statements relating to the economics of a project, including the Rook I Project. Generally, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on NexGen's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about its business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that financing for the Project will be available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to the Company, the results of planned exploration and development activities will be as anticipated and on time; the price of uranium; the cost of planned exploration and development activities; that, as plans continue to be refined for the development of the Rook I Project, there will be no changes in costs, engineering details or specifications that would materially adversely affect its viability; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; the assumptions underlying the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates and updated/revised CapEx, OpEx, SusEx, and pay back period; assumptions made in the interpretation of drill results and other geological information; the ability to achieve production on the Rook I Project; and other estimates, assumptions and forecasts disclosed in the Feasibility Study for the Rook I Project. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements were considered reasonable by management at the time they were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the imprecision of mineral reserve and resource estimates, the price and appeal of alternate sources of energy, sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, development risks, climate change, uninsurable risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, risks related to title to its properties, information security and cyber threats, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources, political and regulatory risks, general inflationary pressures, industry and economic factors that may affect the business, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under "Risk Factors" and management's discussion and analysis under "Other Risks Factors" filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and 40-F filed on Edgar at www.sec.gov   .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-achieves-major-permitting-milestone-302309673.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/19/c8458.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The word "uranium" beside green up arrow.

Russia Restricts US Uranium Exports, Retaliating to American Ban

The Russian government has imposed temporary restrictions on enriched uranium exports to the US.

Announced on November 15, the move follows the US' decision toban imports of Russian uranium.

While the US legislation went into effect in August, it allows for waivers to address potential supply disruptions through 2027. The new Russian policy introduces uncertainty during this time period.

Keep reading...Show less

Foremost Clean Energy Announces Strategic Engagement with Red Cloud Financial Services

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a strategic agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS" or " Red Cloud "), an arms-length independent contractor, to provide promotional services, including advice on marketing, communications and social media activities. Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month effective October 14, 2024, for a twelve-month term which automatically renews month-to-month thereafter unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the date of termination.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear reactors and a stock chart.

US Plans to Triple Nuclear Power Capacity by 2050

The Biden administration has announced a strategic roadmap to significantly expand the United States' nuclear energy capacity, setting a target to triple capacity by 2050.

In a new nine pillar framework, the Biden-Harris administration has laid out its plans to add 200 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear energy through new reactor builds, reactivations and upgrades to existing facilities.

The initiative seeks to meet a growing demand for reliable, carbon-free power as the nation transitions away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy sources.

Keep reading...Show less

