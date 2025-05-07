Denarius Metals Announces Binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold for a 50/50 Joint Venture to Exploit the Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District of Colombia

Denarius Metals Announces Binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold for a 50/50 Joint Venture to Exploit the Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District of Colombia

Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) establishing a 5050 joint venture aimed at formalizing existing small-scale mining operations located within Quimbaya's Tahami Project which is located in the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia, adjacent to the high-grade Segovia Operations owned by Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris Mining").

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of Denarius Metals, commented, "We see this joint venture with Quimbaya as an opportunity to leverage our team's considerable experience in exploration, mining and community relations in Colombia, particularly in the Segovia Gold District where we founded Gran Colombia Gold (now Aris Mining) and built the Segovia Operations into the largest underground gold producer in Colombia and one of the highest-grade underground gold producers globally. We are excited about the opportunity to develop near-term production and cash flow through the implementation of a formalized artisanal mining operation in partnership with Quimbaya and the local community."

This collaboration seeks to integrate artisanal mining operations into a formalized structure to create mutually beneficial partnerships while supporting and empowering the host communities in the Tahami Project. Importantly, this initiative complements Quimbaya's ongoing exploration efforts, including its planned 4,000-meter drilling campaign at Tahami South, by fostering stronger community relations and facilitating access to key areas. Both parties are working diligently to finalize a definitive agreement for the joint venture as soon as possible, subject to customary regulatory and corporate approvals. Key aspects of the joint venture include:

  • A 50/50 partnership between Zancudo Metals Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Denarius Metals and 100% owner of its Zancudo Project, and Quimbaya, where the costs and expenses will be split equally between both parties.
  • Joint development targeted on the Tahami South and Tahami North areas within the Tahami Project. Exploitation will focus on concessions SHO-08001, SE9-13331, LJQ-08001 and HHII-21 owned by Quimbaya.
  • The partnership aims to formalize current artisanal mining operations, leveraging the extensive experience of Denarius Metals' management who have implemented successful models in the region. Denarius Metals will provide technical and financial support so that the artisanal miners can legalize their production within the mining legalization program.
  • Denarius Metals will also leverage its previous experience to support the processes related to obtaining mining and environmental licenses for the Quimbaya concessions.
  • Denarius Metals will lead the commercialization of production on behalf of the joint venture. Profits from all sales will be split equally between both parties.

About the Tahami Project

Located directly adjacent to and on trend with Aris Mining's flagship Segovia Operations, the Tahami Project spans over 17,000 hectares across a district-scale vein system that shows analogies with the Segovia-Remedios Mining District, with historic artisanal activity and substantial exploration upside. The area is supported by existing infrastructure, a favorable mining jurisdiction and a strong tradition of gold production. Over 150 artisanal miners are actively producing gold on Quimbaya's assets daily and over 25 historical mines have been identified within its assets.

Refer to Attachments 1, 2 and 3 for maps showing the location of the Tahami Project.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on discovering gold resources through the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Colombia's prolific mining districts. Quimbaya is actively advancing three projects in the Antioquia Province: the Tahami Project in Segovia, the Berrio Project in Puerto Berrio and the Maitamac Project in Abejorral. Managed by an experienced team with deep local knowledge, Quimbaya is committed to creating value for its shareholders through strategic exploration and development initiatives.

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. Denarius Metals is listed on Cboe Canada where it trades under the symbol "DMET". The Company also trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol "DNRSF".

In Colombia, Denarius Metals recently commenced mining operations at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, located in the Cauca Belt, about 30 km southwest of Medellin.

In Spain, Denarius Metals has interests in three projects focused on in-demand critical minerals. The Company owns a 21% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. and is the operator of its Aguablanca Project, which has recently been recognized by the EU as a Strategic Project. The Aguablanca Project comprises a turnkey 5,000 tonnes per day processing plant and the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, located in Monesterio, Extremadura. Denarius Metals also owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, approximately 88 km southwest of the Aguablanca Project, and a 100% interest in the Toral Project, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver deposit located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain.

Additional information on Denarius Metals can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including the finalization of definitive agreement for the joint venture with Quimbaya and receipt of regulatory and corporate approvals. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius Metals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius Metals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Michael Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investors@denariusmetals.com

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/251067_3f22dfd1e4ab187d_001.jpg

Attachment 1: General Location Map of the Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/251067_3f22dfd1e4ab187d_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/251067_3f22dfd1e4ab187d_002.jpg

Attachment 2: Location Map of the Tahami South Project, Adjacent to Aris Mining's Segovia Operations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/251067_3f22dfd1e4ab187d_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/251067_3f22dfd1e4ab187d_003.jpg

Attachment 3: Location Map of the Tahami North Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/251067_3f22dfd1e4ab187d_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251067

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district

Quimbaya Gold and Denarius Metals Partner to Formalize Artisanal Mining at Tahami Project, Strengthening Long-Term Exploration Strategy

Quimbaya Gold and Denarius Metals Partner to Formalize Artisanal Mining at Tahami Project, Strengthening Long-Term Exploration Strategy

Partnership with Leading Colombian Mining Group to Formalize Artisanal Mining Production and Accelerate Exploration

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Letter of Intent with Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF), establishing a 50:50 joint venture aimed at formalizing existing small-scale mining operations located within the Company's Tahami Project, located in the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Quimbaya Gold

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Quimbaya Gold

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("QIM," or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., Q.P. crafted a report titled "Building a high-impact exploration portfolio in Colombia's prolific Antioquia gold camp."

Report excerpt: "Quimbaya's projects cover areas prospective for orogenic and epithermal gold deposits related to the major and splay structures of the region. Numerous prospects and small-scale locally operated mines are in the region and on the Company's claim groups. Limited modern exploration work has been completed on the claim groups at this time. The Company focused on its strategy of building a targeted land package in the Country for the first few years of its operations. The Company managed low-cost and fast claim acquisition through access to proprietary staking software, allowing Quimbaya a timing advantage to pick up the most prospective land ahead of other companies. It is now ready to commence its first drilling campaign on a mining title claim in the Segovia area, the Tahami South, adjacent to the Aris Gold project land."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Board Changes

Quimbaya Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Board Changes

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted to approve all items of business put forth to shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on March 28, 2025, including the election of directors, fixing the number of directors, appointment of the Company's auditor, approval of the equity incentive plan, and the continuation of the Company under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act.

The board of directors and the Company would like to thank Mr. Bayona, who did not run for re-election, for his service to the Company and would like to wish him well in his future endeavors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Completes Final Payment on Four Tahami Contract Concessions and Announces Warrant Extension

Quimbaya Gold Completes Final Payment on Four Tahami Contract Concessions and Announces Warrant Extension

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed the final payment of 4 contract concessions totalling 1624 hectares in the Tahami project area. The company was able to amend the last payment terms of these concessions from $200,000 USD to $135,000 USD.

"We are pleased that we were able to secure these important land packages with the final payments on our highly prospective Tahami area on amended terms that represented a 30% savings from the original last payments", stated Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on August 1, 2024 announcing the entering into of drilling contract with Independence Drilling S.A., a first service order has concluded for an initial first 4000-meter drilling campaign (the "Initial Drilling Campaign") for its Tahami South property which is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining's Segovia project. The contract has been assigned to Elawa S.A.S., an affiliated entity and mining division of Independence Drilling S.A., and concurrently the Company has also finalized an agreement with Palmer Assets Holding Corp. ("Palmer" and together with Elawa, the "Drilling Contractors") to provide consulting services for the Initial Drilling Campaign.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Provides Corporate Update

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

V ANCOUVER, BC T heNewswire May 7, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") provides the following updates on multiple corporate initiatives underway:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources and Questcorp Mining Execute Definitive Option Agreement for La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources and Questcorp Mining Execute Definitive Option Agreement for La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated September 6, 2024, Riverside's wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (the "Vendor") has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Questcorp Mining Inc. ("Questcorp") dated May 5, 2025, for the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement gold- polymetallic project (the "Project" or "La Union") located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Transaction").

"We are thrilled to finalize this agreement for the La Union Project, which is a strong asset in Riverside's portfolio. Securing up to C$5,500,000 in exploration funding from Questcorp is an excellent step forward in advancing this larger Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") project," said John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources. "Riverside is pleased to have the updated NI 43-101 Technical Report completed and we see an active exploration program launching in the coming weeks with Riverside as the Operator of the exploration program. Riverside is expected to become a shareholder of Questcorp with an initial 9.9% equity interest, subject to final approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange or confirmation that such approval is not required. The first-year work program of C$1,000,000 in exploration expenditures will launch the first round of exploration at the project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields Agree to Pause Proposed Ghana JV Discussions

AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") and Gold Fields have agreed to pause discussions about a proposed joint venture to combine their Iduapriem and Tarkwa gold mines in Ghana.

The companies proposed the combination of the neighbouring mines in March 2023 and have spent much of the intervening time in a constructive dialogue with the Government of Ghana to obtain the necessary approvals.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RIU Conference Presentation

RIU Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RIU Conference Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Download the PDF here.

MHK Presentation RIU Sydney - May 2025

MHK Presentation RIU Sydney - May 2025

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced MHK Presentation RIU Sydney - May 2025

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

Radiopharm Theranostics to Participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Related News

Gold Investing

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Encouraging Gold Results from New Millennium Drill Program and provides Exploration Update and Strategic Investment

Gold Investing

Pause in Trading

Gold Investing

IP Study Generates High Conviction Target at Ashes

Gold Investing

RIU Sydney Investor Presentation

Agriculture Investing

Trading Halt

×