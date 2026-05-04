Cascadia Minerals: Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon

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- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
May 03, 2026
Copper and gold are among the most compelling commodities in 2026, with strong fundamentals expected to support prices even amid rising oil costs. Long-term demand tied to electrification, infrastructure, and energy transition continues to underpin both metals, reinforcing their strategic importance in global markets.
Key Projects
Cascadia Minerals (TSXV:CAM), a Canadian junior mining company, is focused on exploring and advancing copper and gold assets in Yukon. The company is building a balanced portfolio that includes a resource-stage development asset alongside a pipeline of earlier-stage exploration projects targeting large-scale copper-gold systems.
At the core of its strategy is the advancement of the 180 sq km Carmacks Project toward development, complemented by systematic exploration across its expansive land package in the Stikine Terrane—an extension of British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle. Strengthening its growth outlook, Cascadia has also established a multi-year strategic alliance with Agnico Eagle to identify and advance new copper-gold opportunities in the region.
Company Highlights
- High-grade resource: Flagship Carmacks copper-gold project has an existing resource of approximately 650 million pounds copper and over 300,000 ounces of gold at over 1% CuEq
- Excellent Location: Carmacks copper-gold deposit is located in a mining friendly jurisdiction and is road accessible and 10 km from grid power
- Near-term catalysts: Large drill program underway, targeting an updated resource in 2027 and pre-feasibility study in 2028 for flagship Carmacks project
- Strategic alliance: Recently entered a multi-year strategic alliance with Agnico Eagle for the identification and advancement of gold-copper exploration properties in Yukon’s Stikine Terrane
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Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon
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