Delta Resources Limited to Attend the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Delta Resources Limited to Attend the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA,OTC:DTARF) (OTCQB: DTARF) announced today that it will be participating in the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside October 28 31, 2026. Frank Candido, Chairman, will be presenting on Friday, October 30, 2026, and will be available to meet with investors during the Conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Gold.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone–Crayfish Creek Fault trend.The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Grant Williams…Doug Casey…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…Dominic Frisby…Peter Boockvar…Jim Iuorio…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Tavi Costa…George Gammon…Russell Gray…Robert Helms…Porter Stansberry...Adam Taggart…

PLUS Mark Skousen…Frank Giustra…Bob Prechter…Dave Collum…Nick Hodge…Don Durrett…Brent Cook…Lobo Tiggre…Jeff Clark…Jeff Phillips…Alasdair Macleod…Albert Lu…Jennifer Shaigec…Chris Powell…Kerry Stevenson…Dana Samuelson…Craig Hemke…Daniela Cambone…Rich Checkan…Gerardo Del Real…Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Jp Cortez…Steve Hochberg…and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

For additional Information, please contact:
Frank Candido
Chairman
5149695530
fcandido@deltaresources.ca
www.deltaresources.ca

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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