Delta Options Band-Ore Gold Property and Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

ALX Resources

AL:CA

International Lithium

ILC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Delta Options Band-Ore Gold Property and Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Options Band-Ore Gold Property and Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Property Includes Historical Gold Resource

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC PINK: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased announce that it has entered into an agreement with Golden Share Resources Corporation ("Golden Share") acquiring the exclusive rights to earn a 100% interest in the Band-Ore property (the "Property"). The Bandore property is located approximately two (2) kilometres west of the Delta-1 Property which in turn lies 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Property hosts two historic high-grade gold resources that are not considered National Instrument 43-101 compliant1.

TABLE 1: Band-Ore Historical Resources

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/210255_73503d8af4cb5b05_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/210255_73503d8af4cb5b05_001full.jpg

The 10 km long property covers approximately 2,115 hectares and comprises 16 patented mining claims, one mining claim lease, and 109 staked mining claims in Hagey and Conacher Townships of Ontario, on strike with the Delta-1 gold mineralization (see Figure 1). Both the Main Zone and the No. 4 Zone are open at depth and along strike.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/210255_73503d8af4cb5b05_002.jpg

Figure 1: Geological map of the Shebandowan greenstone belt showing the location of the Band-Ore option relative to the Delta-1 Property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/210255_73503d8af4cb5b05_002full.jpg

André Tessier, President, and CEO commented: "This is an important acquisition for Delta, adding another 21 square kilometres of very prospective ground to our Delta-1 property but also adding to Delta's growing gold inventory in the area. Delta's team is looking forward to applying its exploration criteria to this new property."

The terms of the agreement are as follows:

On signing:             $100,000 in cash
Anniversary 1:        $150,000 in cash and $100,000 in Delta shares
Anniversary 2:        $150,000 in cash and $100,000 in Delta shares
Anniversary 3:        $200,000 in cash and $100,000 in Delta shares
Anniversary 4:        $300,000 in cash and $200,000 in Delta shares
Anniversary 5:        $400,000 in cash and $200,000 in Delta shares

*All share prices are based on 20 day VWAP.

Golden Share will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR"). Delta will have the option to buyback a 1.0% NSR at anytime for $3M and will have a right of first refusal on the second 1.0% NSR.

If Delta defines a NI-43-101 resource on the Property after earn-in, Golden Share will be entitled to a bonus of $500,000 for an estimate of 500,000 gold ounces up to 1,000,000 ounces and a bonus of $1,000,000 for an estimate of greater than 1,000,000 gold ounces. There are no work commitments on the property.

With this option, Delta now controls an area of 152 square-kilometres in the central-north portion of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, which includes the gold-endowed, crustal-scale Shebandowan structural zone that hosts Delta's Eureka Gold Zone.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

Qualified Person

Andre Tessier, P. Eng and P.Geo, and President and CEO of Delta Resources Limited, acted as the Qualified Person for this press release and has reviewed its content.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 is Delta's flagship project, where the company is building on a large gold inventory 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over a strike length of 2.0 km, from surface to a vertical depth of 250 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 152 square kilometres and Delta has identified a 5 km long corridor of intense alteration and deformation at the property, on strike with the gold zone, that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

The DELTA-2 property covers 205 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

Note 1: The Band-Ore mineral resource estimates are considered to be 'historical' in nature and are not compliant with National Instrument 43-101. Neither Golden Share nor Delta have done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves in accordance with NI 43-101, however the data is relevant as it is indicative of potential mineralization on the Property. The Band-Ore Main Zone historical resource comes from the Report on Shebandowan Property Conacher Township Thunder Bay Mining Division Ontario for Band-Ore Resources Ltd., effective date February 15, 2006 with lead author David Gunning, which references the following reports: Report on Property of Band-Ore Gold Mines Ltd., Thunder Bay, Ontario, with lead author J.S. Crosscombe, Mining Engineer, effective date May 15, 1947. The Band-Ore No. 4 Zone historical resource comes from 1982 Diamond Drilling Report and Pre-Evaluation Study on the Band-Ore Option Conacher Township Ontario for Mattagami Lake Exploration Ltd. with lead author Karl J. Huska, December 1982.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Delta Resources Limited.

Andre Tessier
President and CEO
www.deltaresources.ca

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

For Further Information:
Delta Resources Limited

Andre C. Tessier, CEO and President
Tel: 613-328-1581
atessier@deltaresources.ca

or

Frank Candido, Chairman
Vice-President Corporate Communications
Tel: 514-969-5530
fcandido@deltaresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210255

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Delta Resources LimitedDLTA:CATSXV:DLTAGold Investing
DLTA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Delta Expands Its Land Position at the Delta-1 Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Expands Its Land Position at the Delta-1 Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario

  • OPTIONS 113 CLAIMS COVERING 24 SQUARE KILOMETRES

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased announce that it continues to further expand its land position at the Delta-1 property in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Delta has acquired the exclusive rights to acquire a 100% interest in the Laurie and Horne properties, adding to its Delta-1 property package. Together, the properties consist of 113 claim units covering approximately 24 square kilometres. The claims are contiguous with the Delta-1 property (see map below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Delta Resources Limited: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Delta Resources Limited: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2024, which will take place on May 3rd and 4th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Delta Resources Limited management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources (ASX:MKR)

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects


Keep reading...Show less
Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC ) (OTCQB: NIOVF ) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX ) (" Plato " or the " Company ") an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the three months financial results for fiscal 2024 and 2023, as summarized below:

Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31, March 31,
2024 2023
Income $ 513 $ 520
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $ 52,664 $ 48,905
Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 228,632,750 228,332,384

For full details, please visit us at www.platogold.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR:2N6) (" LabGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated April 22, 2024, the Company is providing an update on the sale of the Kingsway Project as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement with New Found Gold Corp. (" NFG "), NFG will acquire a 100% interest in the Kingsway Project, including all property and mining rights associated with the property, (the " Transaction ") in exchange for $20,000,000 CAD (the " Purchase Price ") payable and satisfied by the delivery to LabGold of such number of NFG Common Shares (the " Consideration Shares ") determined by dividing the Purchase Price by the closing price of the NFG Common Shares on the last trading day prior to the closing of the Transaction. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a resale restriction of four months and one day from the closing of the Transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends that Mayfair Gold Shareholders Vote FOR All Company Nominees

  • ISS concludes that Muddy Waters "has not articulated any credible path forward"
  • Mayfair Board regrets Muddy Waters' unwillingness to engage constructively

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm ISS has issued a report recommending that Mayfair shareholders vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form FOR the management slate and all management resolutions at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting ").

In particular, the ISS report recommends that shareholders vote FOR each of Mayfair's highly qualified director nominees: Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater (the " Company Nominees "). ISS further recommends that shareholders vote AGAINST all proposals by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters "), including WITHHOLD votes for Carson Block, Darren McLean, Freddy Brick, and Anthony Jew (the " Muddy Waters Nominees ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Thick Gold Intercepts from Initial Drilling at Wessex Near Anglo Saxon Gold Mine

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL, ‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’), is pleased to announce results of its recent aircore drilling at Wessex and Harbour Lights, within the Pinjin project, around 140 km northeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Keep reading...Show less
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

Positive Exploration Results at Havelock and Lucky Strike

Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to announce the results from its Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign targeting the Havelock and Lucky Strike gold targets, which commenced in April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Base Metals Investing

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Amends Hook-Carter Uranium Project Joint Venture Agreement with Denison Mines - Exploration Planned for 2024

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Copper Investing

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

×