Dell AI Data Platform Advancements Unlock the Power of Enterprise Data to Accelerate AI Outcomes

Story Highlights
- Dell AI Data Platform advancements help customers break down data silos to unlock deeper business insights and accelerate AI outcomes
- Dell PowerScale and Dell ObjectScale, the Dell AI Data Platform's storage engines, deliver enhanced performance and scalability for demanding AI workloads
- Deepened collaborations with NVIDIA, Elastic and Starburst expand Dell data engines capabilities, enabling faster, real-time insights from structured and unstructured data
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), the world's No. 1 provider of AI infrastructure, 1 announces Dell AI Data Platform advancements designed to help enterprises turn distributed, siloed data into faster, more reliable AI outcomes.
Why it matters
As enterprise AI adoption surges and data grows, organizations need a platform that can securely transform distributed, siloed data into actionable insights. The Dell AI Data Platform, a critical component of the Dell AI Factory, delivers an open, modular foundation to create value from scattered data silos. By decoupling data storage from processing, it eliminates bottlenecks and provides the flexibility needed for AI workloads like training, fine-tuning, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) or inferencing.
The platform, integrated with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, is powered by four core building blocks:
- Storage engines for smart data placement and seamless data movement
- Data engines to turn data into actionable insights
- Built-in cyber resiliency
- Data management services
Together, they create a scalable, flexible foundation for customers to realize AI's full potential.
Dell AI Data Platform storage engines deliver peak AI performance
Dell PowerScale and Dell ObjectScale, the Dell AI Data Platform's storage engines, offer the performance, security and multi-protocol access essential for AI data.
- Dell PowerScale delivers NAS (network-attached storage) simplicity and parallel performance for AI workloads like training, fine-tuning, inferencing and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines.
- With new integration of NVIDIA GB200 and GB300 NVL72 and ongoing software updates, Dell PowerScale delivers reliable performance, simplified management at scale and seamless compatibility with applications and solution stacks.
- PowerScale F710, which has achieved NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) certification for high performance storage, delivers 16k+ GPU-scale with up to 5X less rack space, 88% fewer network switches and up to 72% lower power consumption compared to competitors. 2
- Dell ObjectScale , the industry's highest-performing object platform, 3 provides extremely performant, scalable S3-native object storage for massive AI workloads. ObjectScale is available as an appliance or through a new software-defined option on Dell PowerEdge servers that is up to 8 times faster than previous-generation all-flash object storage. 4 New advancements improve ObjectScale's speed, scalability and efficiency.
- S3 over RDMA support will soon enter tech preview . It will offer up to 230% higher throughput, 80% lower latency and 98% lower CPU usage compared to traditional S3. 5
- Small object performance and efficiency improvements for large deployments deliver up to 19% higher throughput and up to 18% lower latency for 10KB objects. 6
- Deeper AWS S3 integration and bucket-level compression gives developers and data scientists better tools to store, move and use large amounts of data.
Dell AI Data Platform data engines power real-time AI
Dell is also expanding its data engines, the specialized tools in the Dell AI Data Platform that organize, query and activate AI data. Dell's data engines are built in collaboration with trusted AI leaders like NVIDIA, Elastic and Starburst.
- The new Data Search Engine, developed in collaboration with Elastic, speeds decision-making by allowing customers to interact with data as naturally as asking a question. Designed for tasks like RAG, semantic search and generative AI pipelines, it integrates with MetadataIQ data discovery software to search billions of files on PowerScale and ObjectScale using granular metadata. Developers can build smarter RAG applications in tools like LangChain with the engine, ingesting only updated files to save compute time and keep vector databases current.
- The Data Analytics Engine , developed in collaboration with Starburst, enables seamless data querying across spreadsheets, databases, cloud warehouses and lakehouses. The new Data Analytics Engine Agentic Layer transforms raw data into business-ready products in seconds, using LLMs to automate documentation, glean insights and embed AI into SQL workflows. It also unifies access to vector stores, enabling RAG and search tasks across Iceberg, Dell's Data Search Engine, PostgreSQL + PGVector and more. Enterprise-grade AI model monitoring and governance helps teams track, audit and control AI usage. The new MCP Server for Data Analytics Engine enables multi-agent and AI application development.
- Dell AI Data Platform integration with NVIDIA cuVS delivers the next major leap in vector search performance and turnkey deployment for enterprise AI environments. The integration brings GPU-accelerated hybrid (keyword + vector) search to Data Search Engine, delivering faster, more efficient insights with full on-prem control. Powered by NVIDIA cuVS and Dell's secure infrastructure, IT teams can enjoy a fully integrated, turnkey solution to deploy and scale GPU-powered search out of the box.
Perspectives
"AI is transforming industries and its success depends on unlocking the full potential of enterprise data. The Dell AI Data Platform is purpose-built to simplify data complexity, unify pipelines and deliver AI-ready data at scale," said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "From real-time diagnostics in healthcare to predictive maintenance in manufacturing, Dell Technologies and trusted collaborators like NVIDIA, Elastic and Starburst are empowering industries to move from AI pilots to production faster and with reduced risk."
"AI finally gives enterprises a way to transform fragmented data into a strategic, scalable asset," said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI products, NVIDIA. "Accelerated by NVIDIA AI, the Dell AI Data Platform delivers a new generation of intelligent storage that is designed to understand the meaning behind the data it holds."
"Data holds the key to incredible breakthroughs and our collaboration with Dell Technologies makes it easier than ever to unlock that potential. By fully integrating the Elasticsearch context engineering platform into the Dell AI Data Platform, we are providing a powerful engine for search and discovery," said Ajay Nair, GM of Platform Engineering, Elastic. "This collaboration empowers organizations to accelerate everything from semantic search to complex generative AI pipelines, turning large amounts of unstructured data into critical insight."
" Access to all of your data is the foundation for enterprise AI success," said Justin Borgman, CEO, Starburst. "Our expanded collaboration with Dell Technologies unites Starburst's data federation with Dell's AI Data Platform, giving organizations the ability to unlock insights from anywhere and accelerate their path to real-world AI outcomes."
"The collaboration between Maya HTT, Dell Technologies and NVIDIA is transforming industries by turning massive amounts of unstructured data into actionable insights. From accelerating satellite production to enabling real-time telemetry and AI-driven efficiency for marine vessels, our solutions are not only connecting unconnected worlds but also driving sustainability and safety," said Remi Duquette, vice president, Industrial AI, Maya HTT. "With Dell PowerScale and NVIDIA AI infrastructure, we're delivering faster, smarter and more impactful AI outcomes for our clients."
Availability
- Dell PowerScale NVIDIA GB200 and GB300NVL72 integration with NCP validation is available now.
- Dell ObjectScale S3 over RDMA will be available in Tech Preview in December 2025.
- Dell ObjectScale software updates will be available in December 2025.
- First release of Dell Data Analytics Engine Agentic Layer will be available in February 2026.
- MCP Server for Dell Data Analytics Engine will be available in February 2026.
- Data Search Engine in the Dell AI Data Platform will be available in 1H 2026.
- NVIDIA cuVS integration in the Dell AI Data Platform will be available in 1H 2026.
