Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU,FSE:ZEU) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to advancing high-grade critical mineral projects in underexplored regions. Its primary focus is the 100-percent-owned Casablanca antimony project in Morocco, while also maintaining exploration interests in uranium, lithium and rare earth elements across Australia.

Targeting Europe’s industrial and defence supply chains, Zeus is leveraging Morocco’s efficient permitting environment to fast-track development. In July 2025, Zeus completed its acquisition of Casablanca and immediately initiated a high-resolution geophysics program. The company aims to progress from reconnaissance to drilling within months, capitalising on record-high antimony prices and tightening Western supply chains. The Casablanca project represents one of the few high-grade antimony exposures outside China.

Map showing Zeus Resources' mining projects in Morocco and Australia.

Zeus also strengthened its Moroccan strategy through a five-year, non-exclusive license agreement with Newmont, covering its Morocco exploration database and regional framework study across the Anti-Atlas and Central Meseta regions. The database integrates geochemical, geophysical and structural datasets, providing Zeus with a competitive advantage in prospectivity analysis and target generation. Key terms include a 1 percent NSR royalty on any properties Zeus acquires in these regions and a 15-year right of first refusal for Newmont on transfers. The agreement streamlines project identification, reduces early-stage risk and positions Zeus to efficiently expand its Moroccan footprint.

Company Highlights

  • Casablanca Antimony Project: Six exploration licenses over 79 sq km in central Morocco. Surface sampling during due diligence returned astonishing results: up to 61.9 percent antimony, with additional samples ranging 7.8 to 46.52 percent antimony along a mapped strike exceeding 4 km
  • Strategic Location for Supply Security: Morocco is a long-standing antimony producer with historic supply to Europe, ranking 19th globally on the Fraser Institute’s mining jurisdiction index- – on par with Western Australia.
  • Rapid Advancement Exploration Model: Geophysics survey underway within weeks of licence acquisition, trenching program planned, and drill commencement targeted for early Q4 2025.
  • Favourable Market Dynamics: Antimony prices have quadrupled since early 2024 to ~US$55,000/t amid tightening global supply and rising demand from defence, electronics and renewable energy sectors.
  • Strategic Advisory Firepower: Former US Ambassador Christopher Dell has joined as US business and strategic development advisor aiming to leverage his extensive diplomatic experience and proven negotiation skills to facilitate Zeus navigate capital-raising, geopolitical positioning and partnerships aligned with Western critical minerals policy
  • Strategic Data Access: Access to Newmont’s Morocco exploration database and framework study strengthens Zeus’s ability to fast-track target generation and expand its Moroccan footprint
  • Lean Valuation, Clear Milestones: Market capitalization sits around AU$9 to AU$13 million, offering early-stage leverage if exploration success continues.

Zeus Resources Limited
Zeus Resources Limited

Unlocking Morocco’s high-grade antimony in a tightening supply market

Casablanca Geophysics Highlights Antimony Targets at Depth

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Casablanca Geophysics Highlights Antimony Targets at Depth

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Closeup lumps of gold on wooden table.

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Amid a sustained strong gold price, new opportunities are emerging for junior gold explorers to turn their discoveries into cashflow, not through the traditional M&A route, but through pathways to self-production. It’s a shift that is not only reshaping valuations and investor expectations, but the very nature of the junior mining sector.

For decades, the junior gold mining model has been predictable: make a discovery, build a resource, and then sell the project to a major producer. The goal was to de-risk an asset just enough to catch the attention of a larger company with the capital and processing infrastructure needed to bring it into production.

But as the gold price climbs and the competitive landscape tightens, that playbook could be changing — or at least, branching out. Increasingly, juniors are bypassing the “flip” stage and moving directly into production themselves.

Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700, Then Falls as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its sixth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (September 16) to Wednesday (September 17) amid slowing growth in the country's jobs market.

The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to the 4 to 4.25 percent range. It marks the first cut of 2025, after holding at the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range since December 2024.

Despite August consumer price index (CPI) data showing inflation rose to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in July, a weakening labor market became the focus of the Fed’s dual mandate of stable prices and maximum employment.

Prince Silver

Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Prince Silver Corp. (formerly Hawthorn Resources Corp.) (CSE:PRNC)(OTC:PRNCF) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully funded, 6,500-meter exploration drill program at its flagship Prince Silver Project, a past-producing silver-zinc-gold-lead property. The program is designed to expand known high-grade zones, validate historical drilling, and define the broader mineralized system across the property.

Key Highlights:

Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals: Advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in BC

Chen Lin, silver bars.

Chen Lin: Gold, Silver Prices Breaking Out, My Stock Strategy Now

Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management discusses what's behind gold's latest price move.

"Recently the stock in China's gold futures market just went parabolic — that actually preceded the recent gold breakout ... both had been rangebound for a long, long time, and then suddenly started breaking out two weeks ago," the expert explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals

Latest News

