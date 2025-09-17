Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU,FSE:ZEU) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to advancing high-grade critical mineral projects in underexplored regions. Its primary focus is the 100-percent-owned Casablanca antimony project in Morocco, while also maintaining exploration interests in uranium, lithium and rare earth elements across Australia.
Targeting Europe’s industrial and defence supply chains, Zeus is leveraging Morocco’s efficient permitting environment to fast-track development. In July 2025, Zeus completed its acquisition of Casablanca and immediately initiated a high-resolution geophysics program. The company aims to progress from reconnaissance to drilling within months, capitalising on record-high antimony prices and tightening Western supply chains. The Casablanca project represents one of the few high-grade antimony exposures outside China.
Zeus also strengthened its Moroccan strategy through a five-year, non-exclusive license agreement with Newmont, covering its Morocco exploration database and regional framework study across the Anti-Atlas and Central Meseta regions. The database integrates geochemical, geophysical and structural datasets, providing Zeus with a competitive advantage in prospectivity analysis and target generation. Key terms include a 1 percent NSR royalty on any properties Zeus acquires in these regions and a 15-year right of first refusal for Newmont on transfers. The agreement streamlines project identification, reduces early-stage risk and positions Zeus to efficiently expand its Moroccan footprint.
Company Highlights
- Casablanca Antimony Project: Six exploration licenses over 79 sq km in central Morocco. Surface sampling during due diligence returned astonishing results: up to 61.9 percent antimony, with additional samples ranging 7.8 to 46.52 percent antimony along a mapped strike exceeding 4 km
- Strategic Location for Supply Security: Morocco is a long-standing antimony producer with historic supply to Europe, ranking 19th globally on the Fraser Institute’s mining jurisdiction index- – on par with Western Australia.
- Rapid Advancement Exploration Model: Geophysics survey underway within weeks of licence acquisition, trenching program planned, and drill commencement targeted for early Q4 2025.
- Favourable Market Dynamics: Antimony prices have quadrupled since early 2024 to ~US$55,000/t amid tightening global supply and rising demand from defence, electronics and renewable energy sectors.
- Strategic Advisory Firepower: Former US Ambassador Christopher Dell has joined as US business and strategic development advisor aiming to leverage his extensive diplomatic experience and proven negotiation skills to facilitate Zeus navigate capital-raising, geopolitical positioning and partnerships aligned with Western critical minerals policy
- Strategic Data Access: Access to Newmont’s Morocco exploration database and framework study strengthens Zeus’s ability to fast-track target generation and expand its Moroccan footprint
- Lean Valuation, Clear Milestones: Market capitalization sits around AU$9 to AU$13 million, offering early-stage leverage if exploration success continues.
ZEU:AU
With a targeted, execution-driven strategy, Zeus Resources is positioning itself as an emerging critical minerals explorer with a compelling investment story that leverages a strengthening antimony market and a clear path from discovery to production.
Overview
Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU,FSE: ZEU) is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing early-stage, high-grade critical mineral assets in underexplored jurisdictions. Its primary strategic focus is the 100-percent-owned Casablanca antimony project in Morocco. The company also has exploration interests in uranium, lithium and rare earth elements in Australia.
Antimony, the company’s lead commodity, is designated as a critical mineral by the US, EU, Japan and Australia due to its essential role in defence, energy storage, electronics and renewable technologies. Global supply is heavily concentrated, with more than 60 percent of production originating from China and Russia and limited processing capacity outside China.
This current dynamic makes Morocco’s potential as a secure, alternative source strategically and economically important.
With Europe’s industrial and defence supply chains as its target, Zeus is leveraging Morocco’s efficient permitting environment to fast-track development. In July 2025, the company completed its acquisition of Casablanca and quickly initiated a high-resolution geophysics program. The company aims to move from reconnaissance to drilling within months to capitalise on record-high antimony prices and tightening Western supply chains. The Casablanca project represents one of the rare high-grade antimony exposures outside China.
In parallel, Zeus has strengthened its Moroccan strategy through a five-year non-exclusive license agreement with Newmont, covering its Morocco exploration database and regional framework study across the Anti-Atlas and Central Meseta regions. The database provides integrated geochemical, geophysical and structural datasets, giving Zeus a competitive advantage in prospectivity analysis and target generation. Key terms include a 1 percent NSR royalty on any properties Zeus acquires in these regions and a 15-year right of first refusal for Newmont on transfers. This agreement streamlines project identification, reduces early-stage risk, and positions Zeus to expand its Moroccan footprint efficiently.
Beyond Morocco, Zeus retains royalty-backed lithium exposure through the Mortimer Hills project in Western Australia’s Gascoyne region, situated near Delta Lithium’s substantial Malinda and Jameson deposits. The company also holds the Kalabity project in South Australia, offering multi-commodity optionality including uranium, copper, base metals, lithium and REEs, across a large landholding with geological analogies to both Olympic Dam (IOCG) and Broken Hill mineral systems.
Company Highlights
- Casablanca Antimony Project: Six exploration licenses over 79 sq km in central Morocco. Surface sampling during due diligence returned astonishing results: up to 61.9 percent antimony, with additional samples ranging 7.8 to 46.52 percent antimony along a mapped strike exceeding 4 km
- Strategic Location for Supply Security: Morocco is a long-standing antimony producer with historic supply to Europe, ranking 19th globally on the Fraser Institute’s mining jurisdiction index- – on par with Western Australia.
- Rapid Advancement Exploration Model: Geophysics survey underway within weeks of licence acquisition, trenching program planned, and drill commencement targeted for early Q4 2025.
- Favourable Market Dynamics: Antimony prices have quadrupled since early 2024 to ~US$55,000/t amid tightening global supply and rising demand from defence, electronics and renewable energy sectors.
- Strategic Advisory Firepower: Former US Ambassador Christopher Dell has joined as US business and strategic development advisor aiming to leverage his extensive diplomatic experience and proven negotiation skills to facilitate Zeus navigate capital-raising, geopolitical positioning and partnerships aligned with Western critical minerals policy
- Strategic Data Access: Access to Newmont’s Morocco exploration database and framework study strengthens Zeus’s ability to fast-track target generation and expand its Moroccan footprint
- Lean Valuation, Clear Milestones: Market capitalization sits around AU$9 to AU$13 million, offering early-stage leverage if exploration success continues.
Key Projects
Casablanca Antimony Project
Located in central Morocco, the Casablanca antimony project spans 79 sq km under six granted exploration licences in a historically productive mining district. Situated along the regional NNE-striking Smaala-Oulmes fault, the project benefits from structural dilation and quartz vein networks hosting high-grade stibnite mineralisation.
Multiple historical and recent artisanal workings are present across the tenure, with extensive surface mineralisation mapped over more than 4 km of strike. Rock chip sampling during due diligence returned exceptional antimony grades, peaking at 61.9 percent antimony, with additional assays of 44.5 percent and 39.4 percent, and a broader range of samples between 7.8 percent and 46.52 percent antimony across 20 locations. These results rank among the highest reported for any early-stage antimony discovery globally, underscoring the strong potential for defining a resource. The licences are drill-ready, and Zeus has rapidly commenced a high-resolution induced polarisation (HRIP) geophysical program comprising 23 dipole-dipole profiles over 16 km to delineate subsurface conductive zones and key structural controls.
The work is supported on the ground by Ashgill Morocco, whose in-country geological team brings deep expertise in North African mineral systems and manages permitting, mapping and logistics. Upon completion of the geophysics, a trenching program, selected for its speed and cost efficiency given the project’s grade profile, will test surface veins and inform drill targeting. Drilling is anticipated to start in early Q4 2025. Morocco’s modern mining code, stable political environment and strategic proximity to European markets present a clear pathway to fast-track the project from exploration to development, should drilling confirm significant resources.
Mortimer Hills
The Mortimer Hills project (E09/2147), located in the Gascoyne region, lies ~5 km along strike from Delta Lithium’s Malinda project. It is situated within the Leake Springs Metasediment unit, which collectively hosts 21.9 Mt of lithium resources (Malinda + Jameson deposits). The project was sold to Delta Lithium’s subsidiary, but Zeus retains a structured royalty interest, providing leveraged exposure to a rapidly advancing lithium district without ongoing capital commitments.
Kalabity Project
Kalabity is Zeus’ South Australian exploration initiative, targeting uranium, copper, base metals, lithium and REE within the Curnamona Tectonic Province. The project spans four granted exploration licences (EL7008, EL7039, EL7048 and EL7058) and is strategically located near historic deposits such as Kalabity and Crocker Well. The district’s geological setting is analogous to Olympic Dam (IOCG) and Broken Hill (zinc-lead-silver) systems, offering large-scale polymetallic potential. The recent granting of EL7058 further consolidates Zeus’ position in this prospective province.
Management Team
Alvin Tan – Executive Chairman
With nearly three decades of corporate experience across ASX-listed and global companies, Alvin Tan has a track record in mergers, acquisitions and capital raising. He currently serves as a director of LSE and NSX-listed PYX Resources and was formerly a director of ASX-listed Advanced Share Registry prior to its acquisition.
Hugh Pilgrim – Executive Director
Founding partner of Caravel Securities, Hugh Pilgrim has extensive experience in capital raising, mineral project acquisition and structuring corporate transactions on the ASX. He is leading Zeus’ corporate development strategy, with a focus on accelerating the Casablanca project’s exploration and development.
Robert Marusco – Executive Director and Company Secretary
A corporate strategist with over 25 years of experience, Robert Marusco has held senior roles in private and ASX-listed companies. He specialises in corporate governance, financial planning and compliance, with a background in advising on ASX listings, M&A and restructures.
Christopher Dell – US Business and Strategic Development Advisor
Christopher Dell is a former US Ambassador to Angola, Zimbabwe and Kosovo, and senior executive at Bechtel and Fieldstone Africa. His appointment strengthens Zeus’ ability to engage Western governments, companies and strategic funders in the antimony supply chain context
Unlocking Morocco’s high-grade antimony in a tightening supply market
08 September
Casablanca Geophysics Highlights Antimony Targets at Depth
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Casablanca Geophysics Highlights Antimony Targets at Depth
29 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
3h
Keep reading...Show less
3h
Keep reading...Show less
5h
Keep reading...Show less
16 September
Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less
