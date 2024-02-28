- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Deep Intersections Continue Over the Length of the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit
Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce, after a significant intersection of 16m at 4.51g/t from 411m, which was a very large 200m step out below the current resource (Figure 4) six deeper holes were drilled to ascertain the depth continuity in other parts of the LJN4 Deposit. Some compelling intersections are outlined below.
- MLRCD826 intersected 29.5m at 2.81 g/t from 270.5M within a 40.6m breccia zone, which is a 100m step out down dip from MLJDD031 which intersected 21m at 5.37g/t from 198m. also within breccia zone. MLRCD826 is still open down dip and MLJDD037 is a further 100m step out and results are pending for this recently completed hole (Figure 1).
- MLJRCD807 is a southern extension of the main breccia zone described above and intersected 15.2m at 1.79g/t from 287m and is a 100m step out down dip from MLJRC801 which intersected 55m at 1.46g/t from 192m. Results are pending for MLJDD036 which is a further 50m step out from MLJRCD807 (Figure 2). This intersection in MLJCD807 is open to the south where MLJDD038 is now being drilled.
- In the northern part of LJN4 there is a strong green fuchsite-silica-pyrite alteration within the ultramafic. Both drill holes MLJRCD828 and 829 ended in thick zones of this distinctive green alteration as shown in Figure 7 (which highlights the zone in MLJRCD828). Both zones are strongly mineralised with an intersection of 16m at 2.44g/t from 272m in MLJRCD828 (Figure 5) and 17m at 2.31g/t from 287m in MLJRCD829 (Figure 4).
- It should be noted that the northern part of LJN4 is now continuous over 300m down dip as shown in Figures 4 and 5. The central part is continuous down dip to 550m (Figure 3) and the southern part is continuous down dip to 400m (Figure 1). Note in all areas the LJN4 deposit is still open down dip over a 700m strike length.
- As described previously there was a 107% increase in overall resource in our Laverton Project to 22.7Mt @1.69g/t totalling 1.24moz of gold at 0.5g/t cut off and LJN4 increased by 317% from 204,000oz to 852,000oz, which was announced on November 23 2023 (Table 1), a number of deeper step out holes have now been carried out to see whether the LJN4 resource appears to extend further at depth.
This structure and mineralisation is expected to continue at depth within the Chatterbox shear, which is a regional scale structure that controls many deposits along its length including LJN4, Apollo, Beasley Creek and Wallaby. A seismic survey Magnetic completed (ASX Release 15 February 2021) shows a depth extent of 1.5km.
The central part of the 700m long LJN4 deposit has been infill drilled with very promising results. Highlights of this drilling are shown in Table 4, Figures 1-5.
Figure 1. Cross section for LJN4 centre area showing thickened high-grade dipping gold zone containing breccia and silica-pyrite alteration, resource model outline, thickened mineralisation in drill hole MLJRC679, breccia zone in MLJDD016 and MLJDD031 and new MLJRCD826 has an intersection of 29.5m at 2.81g/t from 270.5m, which is within a 40.6m breccia zone. A further hole MLJDD037, which is a further 60m down dip has assays pending.
Figure 2. Cross section for LJN4 centre area showing thickened high-grade dipping gold zone containing breccia and silica-pyrite alteration, resource model outline, thickened mineralisation in drill hole MLJRC679, breccia zone in MLJDD017 and MLJrc801 and new MLJRCD807 has an intersection of 15.2m at 2.79g/t from 287m. A further hole MLJDD036, which is a further 60m down dip has assays pending.
Figure 3. Cross section for LJN4 central area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLJDD033 being a down dip extension of over 200m and being part of a very large 550m interpreted down dip extension. A further deep hole MLJDD039 is currently testing for the continuity down dip and to the north of MLJDD033.
Figure 4. Cross section for LJN4 northern area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLRCD829 being a down dip extension of over 75m with intense fuchsite alteration.
Figure 5. Cross section for LJN4 central area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLRCD828 being a down dip extension of over 50m with am intense fuchsite alteration.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Magnetic Resources NL
Overview
Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) is an Australian company, developing a portfolio of significant gold projects in the established mining province, Laverton region, in Western Australia.
The company owns a 100-percent interest in the Hawks Nest and Lady Julie projects in Laverton, the Homeward Bound South project in Leonora, and the Benjabbering project in Julimar. The main deposits include Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC), Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4), Mount Jumbo and Homeward Bound South, which are all located in an area with well-endowed regional infrastructure, including three processing plants within 10 to 35 kilometres. These plants are owned by well-known operators including Goldfields Genesis/Dacian; Anglo-Ashanti; and Genesis/Dacian.
The projects’ proximity to these existing processing facilities gives enough options to MAU for toll processing without having to invest millions of dollars in constructing its own processing plant.
Several large deposits such as Wallaby, Sunrise Dam and Jupiter Gold are in this jurisdiction. The company’s projects are adjacent to some of these world-class deposits. The Mt Jumbo and Hawks Nest tenements are only 15 kilometres north of the Wallaby deposit. At both HN9 and Lady Julie, Magnetic Resources had identified multiple thickened stacked lodes near-surface, which have some similarities to Wallaby and Sunrise Dam.
LJN4, a key focus for the Laverton project, hosts thick breccia and silica pyrite zones up to 50 metres thick, which are also prevalent in Anglo Ashanti’s world-class Sunrise Dam deposit, both parallel to near-surface breccia zones and vertical mineralization going downwards into several of their deposits. The Mau breccia zones often carry higher grades and are now being extended by new drilling at depth and further to the east and northeast, potentially growing the LJN4 resource.
In November 2023, the company announced a significant increase in the mineral resource estimates. The deposits in the Laverton and Homeward Bound area have seen a significant 107-percent increase over the last report in February 2023. The updated combined mineral resources estimate for the whole project area stands at 22.7 million tonnes (Mt) @ 1.69 grams per ton (g/t) gold totaling 1.24 million ounces (Moz) of gold at 0.5 g/t cutoff.
LJN4 is now, by far, the largest resource in the project area, as its contained gold rose from 204,000 oz to 852,000 oz, a 317-percent increase. Extension drilling continues and is expected to result in further resource increases.
The significance of LJN4’s gold resource has not gone unnoticed, as research firm Argonaut has called it a ‘sleeping giant,’ noting recent drilling at LJN4 “indicates a significant discovery unfolding in the Laverton region.” If MAU can replicate the recent drilling intercepts, the next resource update at LNJ4 could easily make it a 1-Moz deposit. This will position LJN4 as one of the best undeveloped gold assets in the Laverton region.
Company Highlights
- Magnetic Resources (MAU) is an Australian company focused on gold development projects in Western Australia.
- The company owns a 100-percent-interest in the Hawks Nest and Lady Julie projects in Laverton, the Homeward Bound South project in Leonora, and the Benjabbering project in Julimar.
- MAU’s large tenement positions in the Leonora and Laverton districts of Western Australia, are near numerous large deposits with existing mining operations and good infrastructure.
- The presence of three processing plants close to MAU’s Laverton deposits provides scope for toll processing.
- In November 2023, the company announced a 107-percent increase in the resource estimate for Laverton and Homeward Bound South deposits. The revised resource stands at 22.7 Mt @ 1.69 g/t gold totaling 1.24 Moz of gold at 0.5 g/t cutoff.
- For the Laverton project deposits - Lady Julie North 4,Lady Julie Central and Hawks Nest 9 - early work programs, including project environmental, heritage and technical background studies, are close to completion. The aim is to submit a mining proposal in January 2024.
- In October 2023, the company announced the completion of a AU$4.8-million private placement. The company is now fully funded with AU$7 million cash to aggressively advance to the next stage of development.
- The company’s highly experienced senior leadership team has a proven track record to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.
Key Projects
Laverton Projects
MAU has 179 sq. kilometres. of prospective exploration tenements in the Laverton region comprising three main deposits - Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC) and Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4). All are 100-percent-owned tenements and within 20 to 30 kilometres of three major gold camps collectively hosting more than 25 Moz of gold resource - Granny Smith (owned by Goldfields Australia), Jupiter (owned by Dacian Gold) and Sunrise Dam (owned by AngloGold Ashanti). In the Laverton Project, extensive drilling programs have been completed with 1,898 RC/DD holes for 147,943 metres with further deeper drilling now planned.
MAU’s updated resource estimate stands at 10.4 Mt indicated @ 1.74 g/t gold containing 584,400 oz and 12.2 Mt inferred @ 1.65 g/t gold containing 651,300 oz for a total of 22.7 Mt @ 1.69 g/t gold, containing 1.24 Moz at 0.5g/t cutoff. The depth of drilling averages only 79 metres on all projects. Note that these estimates include the Homeward Bound South project as well. The discovery cost for all these resources is very low at $24/ounce.
Early work programs have begun at these deposits and all approvals are expected by December 2023. MAU aims to submit a mining proposal to DMIRS in late January 2024. Blue Cap Mining is helping with all key approvals and assessing the economics of the Laverton Project.
Hawks Nest 9: The HN9 (indicated and inferred) resource is estimated at 3.2 Mt at 1.22 g/t gold for 123,000 oz contained within three main zones within a 2-kilometre by 200-metre-wide area and is largely within the indicated category (63 percent). Widespread surface and shallow east-dipping lodes are present in the project area.
Lady Julie Central: The Lady Julie Central (indicated and inferred) resource is estimated at 1.33 Mt at 1.68 g/t gold for 72,200 oz, covering a 350-metre by 200-metre area. Nearly 59 percent of the resource falls in the indicated category.Lady Julie North 4: LJN4 is by far the largest resource in the project area. The resource (indicated and inferred) is estimated at 13.1 Mt at 2.20 g/t gold for 852,000 oz, covering an 800-metre by 200-metre area, and is open down dip and to the east, which augers well for the potential size. This resource is partly in the indicated category (52 percent). Thick breccia silica pyrite intersections have now been outlined over a 250-metre length in the central and southern part of LJN4, which are very similar to that found in the world-class Sunrise Dam deposit. These zones containing drilling holes (MLJRC789, MLJRC779 and MLJRC679) are now being extended by new drilling at depth and further to the east and northeast. This provides strong potential to grow the LJN4 resource. A 1,390-metre diamond and a 2,555-metre RC program have started and will be scoping out extensions both to the east and northeast with holes planned between 400-metre to 550-metre depth holes.
Lady Julie North 4 plan showing resource block grades and drill sections
Some of the outstanding intersections in the 250-metre zone include:
- 120 metres at 2.68 g/t from 152 metres in drill hole MLJRC789,
- 111 metres at 1.76 g/t from 173 metres in drill hole MLJRC779,
- 96 metres at 1.23 g/t from 54 metres in drill hole MLJRC679,
- 45 metres at 2.65 g/t from 130 metres in drill hole MLJDD015,
- 52 metres at 1.14 g/t from 208 metres in drill hole MLJRC790 ,
- 56 metres at 1.37 g/t from 192 metres in drill hole MLJRC801
This is an exciting time for the company, having announced an expanded mineral resource in November 2023 and now looking to further increase the size of the LJN4 resource by further drill testing the thickened high-grade breccia zone and continuation at depth and to the east.
Homeward Bound SouthThe Homeward Bound South Project comprises seven tenements spanning 13 square kilometres. It covers a 5,000-metre strike length of the Federation shear zone, 40 kilometres east of Leonora. A review of historical data has revealed a 500-metre-long target along the strike length of the Federation Shear Corridor. The 14-hole 1,780-metre-long RC drilling program conducted in 2021 identified numerous high-grade intersections, the best among them being 20 metres at 2.98 g/t from 64 metres in drill hole MHBSRC025.
Chatterbox Shear Zone
The Chatterbox shear zone is a complex north to northeast-trending, east-dipping structural corridor that covers 32 kilometres extending from Magnetic Resources’ southern boundary at Mt Jumbo and through LJN4 and as far north as the Beasley Creek gold deposit on Magnetic’s northeast boundary. Importantly, this shear zone is closely associated with gold mineralisation at several locations along its length including MAU’s LJN4 and Mt Jumbo deposit. This shear is gold-rich and gold deposits further north of MAU’s tenements contain the Beasley Creek and Apollo deposits and are interpreted to extend south towards the world-class Wallaby deposit.
Julimar Lookalike Projects
It comprises six separate projects, including Benjabbering, Trayning, Trayning West, Goddard, Koorda and Korrelocking, all of which are 100-percent held by the company. These are nickel-copper-PGE (platinum group elements) projects located 90 kilometres to 150 kilometres northeast of Chalice Gold Mines’ Julimar nickel-lead discovery. These projects were selected based on aeromagnetic interpretation after noting the structural setting of the Julimar complex and the Gonneville mineralized discrete magnetic nickel-copper-PGE body.
The 112-square-kilometre Benjabbering project has a large 25-kilometre-long aeromagnetic pattern very similar to the Julimar. Several thickened zones in the area may represent possible feeder areas for potential nickel-copper-PGE mineralization. Both the Trayning and Korrelocking Projects have a 2-kilometre discrete magnetic target prospective for rare earth elements.
Management Team
George Sakalidis – Managing Director
George Sakalidis has been the founding director and shareholder of the company since its inception in 2006. He brings more than 30 years of experience in developing early-stage natural resource projects and bringing the projects to production. He is experienced in various commodities including gold, diamond, base metals and mineral sands. He has been associated with several significant mineral discoveries in Western Australia, including the Three Rivers and Rose gold deposits, the Blackmans gold deposit, the Dongara Mineral Sands Deposits, the Boonanarring, Gingin South, and the Hyperion Mineral Sands Deposits. He has held several directorships in ASX-listed companies, such as Image Resources and Meteoric Resources. Moreover, he is a founding director of ASX-listed companies Emu and Potash West. He holds an honours degree in geology and geophysics from the University of Sydney.
Eric Lim – Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Lim holds an MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Accounting from the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore. He is an international investment banker, who built his career in leading financial institutions in Southeast Asia. He has served in several senior roles at UOB, Standard Chartered Bank, OCBC Bank and General Electric Capital.
Chan Hian Siang – Non-Executive Director
Chan Hian Siang holds a Bachelor of Arts (economics) from York University in Toronto, Canada, and a Master of Business Administration from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. He is also a council member of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is the founder, executive director and CEO of SP Chemicals in Singapore. He has also been associated with Asiawide Holdings and Asian-American Merchant Bank.
Ben Donovan – Non-Executive Director and CFO
Ben Donovon brings in-depth experience in the areas of compliance, corporate governance, regulations and capital markets. He is currently a director and company secretary of several ASX-listed and public unlisted companies involved in the resource and technology industries. He was a senior adviser at the Australian Securities Exchange in Perth for nearly three years, including as a member of the ASX JORC Committee.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
iMetal Resources Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation
iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that effective at the close of business on February 29, 2024 it will consolidate its common share capital on a ten-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the opening of markets on March 1, 2024 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "IMR".
The Consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive to potential financing opportunities. The Company currently has 56,080,063 common shares outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation it is expected that the Company will have approximately 5,608,006 shares outstanding.
No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of the Company will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company of Canada with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.
About iMetal Resources Inc.
iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Saf Dhillon
President & CEO
iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.
Click here to connect with iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V), to receive an Investor Presentation
Breakthrough Alternative High Purity Alumina (HPA) Metallurgy Route Revealed at the Lake Hope Project, WA
A new proprietary metallurgical process has been identified for producing high-value High Purity Alumina (HPA) from the lake clays at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope project, located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1). Impact can earn an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope project, by completing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project which is in progress (ASX Release March 21st 2023 and November 9th 2023).
- 99.99% (4N) Al2O3 produced from a new low-temperature leach (LTL) and acid digestion process called the “LTL Process”:
- The LTL Process is a simpler process that may lower the Capital and Operating Costs to produce HPA compared to the Sulphate Process, which has been the focus of test work to date.
- The Sulphate Process underpinned the recent Scoping Study, which indicated an operating cost of <US$4,000 per tonne of HPA, up to 50% lower than Impact’s peers and an NPV8 of A$1.3 billion.
- The LTL Process will now be included in the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study in parallel with the Sulphate Process at marginal extra cost to determine the best processing route to HPA.
- The PFS is due to be completed on schedule in late 2024.
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said,“Today we reveal a further exciting breakthrough for producing HPA from the unique mix of minerals that are present at Lake Hope, minerals which have allowed our new LTL Process to produce the benchmark 99.99% pure HPA very quickly after starting the test work.
The LTL Process is simpler than the Sulphate Process that underpinned our recent Scoping Study and showed that at less than US$4,000 per tonne, Lake Hope may produce HPA at up to 50% cheaper than our peers.
We think that further work on the LTL Process could result in even lower operating and capital costs, and this would only further enhance the already impressive economics of the project, which has an NPV8 of well over A$1 billion.
We have now started further optimization studies for the LTL Process and will push forward with our Pre- Feasibility Study using both process routes for the time being to determine the best strategic choice for processing at the project. Given we can run all these tests in parallel for little extra cost, we are still on course to finish the PFS later this year and continue to look forward towards producing HPA from Lake Hope”.
Figure 1. Location of the Lake Hope Project.
The new process, called the LTL Process, has produced High Purity Alumina (HPA) at 99.99% purity from the raw lake clay in only a few months of laboratory test work (with its attendant delays for holidays and other customer work) (Table 1). This is one of the fastest times to produce HPA from raw materials reported by ASX-listed companies and attests to the relatively straightforward nature of the process. It involves different reagents to those used in the Playa One Sulphate Process, which has also recently successfully produced 4N HPA (ASX Release 19th February 2024).
Table 1. Assays results for Lake Hope HPA via the LTL Process. Repeat samples derived from sample LHMET001 (see Table below for sample location). Assays units are parts per million (ppm).Note that the LTL Process has not been optimized and further reductions in contaminants are anticipated.
The LTL Process is a direct low-temperature leach (<90o C) that removes the requirement for sulphuric acid roasting, which was a key part of the Sulphate Process and reduces the number of steps to produce HPA from five stages to four (Figure 2). Accordingly, the new process could offer further reductions in operating costs and capital costs to produce HPA compared to the Playa One Sulphate Process.
The recently released Scoping Study on Lake Hope, which was based on the Sulphate Process, showed that at an operating cost of less than US$4,000 per tonne, Lake Hope could be the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally by a significant margin of up to 50% over Impact’s peers (ASX Release November 9th 2023). Therefore, this margin could be increased should test work on the new process support these initial results and further demonstrate the potential world-class economics of the Lake Hope project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Cork Tree Well Diamond Drilling Returns Spectacular Intercept of 27.6m @ 17.8g/t Au
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the second round of priority assay results from the remaining two metallurgical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These two holes were part of a broader 20 hole diamond drilling program1 which has now been successfully completed.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assays received from the final two metallurgical diamond holes completed at Cork Tree Well with bonanza-grade gold assays up to 1028.37g/t Au
- High-grade results substantiated by numerous observations of visible gold in both drill holes
- Intercepts returned include 27.6m @ 17.77g/t Au from 51m (CTWMET003)
- CTWMET003 was drilled into the unmined central deposit at Cork Tree Well, with the gold mineralisation entirely contained within a dolerite - quartz breccia unit
- Intercepts returned below the historical shallow open pit within CTWMET001 include:
- 11.4m @ 3.1g/t Au from 133.5m (estimated true width), and
- 8.3m at 1.45g/t Au from 120.7m (estimated true width)
- Twenty-hole diamond drilling program successfully concluded with metallurgical and geotechnical testwork underway to feed into PFS workstreams
The drilling campaign represented the first diamond holes drilled at Cork Tree Well by Brightstar, with our understanding of the geology and mineralisation styles being strengthened by the knowledge being gained from this recently completed program.
Today’s results continue to reinforce our view that the gold mineralisation at Cork Tree Well is structurally hosted, with a mafic metadolerite host rock observed in CTWMET003 whilst gold mineralisation returned in CTWMET001 is positioned within the sedimentary package underneath the historically mined shallow open pit.
The four metallurgical drillholes (CTWMET001 – 004) were drilled into the known orebody locations that fall within the optimised $2,750/oz pit shells generated in the 2023 Scoping Study3, with CTWMET003 and CTWMET004 drilled down plunge to the orebody to deliver maximum rock mass for metallurgical testwork and CTWMET001 and CTWMET002 drilled perpendicular to the orebody and represent estimated true width.
Given the calibre of the assays received from the drilling to date, Brightstar continues to see strong potential to build on the existing 303koz @ 1.4g/t Au Mineral Resource4 both at depth with high-grade plunging shoots and strike extensions targeting the structurally-controlled mineralised trends. The high-grade results returned to date are significantly higher than the current 1.4g/t Au head grade of the Mineral Resource and 1.85g/t mine grade from the 2023 Scoping Study, representing significant upside.
We look forward to updating shareholders with more information on the diamond program, which forms the basis for metallurgical and geotechnical testwork workstreams within our ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study5.
Figure 1 - CTWMET003 at 54.05m, showing visible gold (VG, circled) with $2 coin (20.5mm diameter) for scale
Figure 2 - CTWMET001 at 138.75m, showing visible gold (VG, circled) with tape measure for scale
Table 1 - Significant Intercepts (>1g/t Au) for CTWMET001 & CTWMET003
Figure 3 - Q1/24 Diamond Drill Program – Cork Tree Well
Due to the nuggety and high-grade nature of the gold mineralisation observed in CTWMET001 and CTWMET003, multiple samples had repeat assays completed following from best QA/QC laboratory practice. The repeat fire-assays provided additional analytical insight into the nuggety nature of mineralisation in addition to the visible gold observed. Where multiple repeat assay runs occurred, an average of the results has been used in the reporting in Table 1 above and within this announcement. The full breakdown of the re-assayed samples are outlined below in Table 2-3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
John Hathaway: Gold Stocks "Ridiculously Cheap," What Will Make Them Move?
John Hathaway, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII), shared his thoughts on the disconnect between the gold price and gold stocks, explaining why it's happening and what could make gold stocks start moving.
In his view, the rise of passive investing is one reason gold stocks have gotten stuck. Hathaway noted that this style of investing dominates the markets today, and it doesn't favor smaller sectors like precious metals.
The popularity of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is another factor. "I think it's fair to say that the gold-backed ETFs have cannibalized demand for gold-mining equities," he said. "Before (gold ETFs existed) it was really difficult for equity investors to position in the macro thesis behind gold ... without owning gold stocks."
The gold price is already historically high, but Hathway said more momentum could push gold stocks up.
"Is it US$2,100 (per ounce)? Is it US$2,500? Somewhere along the way higher gold prices will generate interest in gold-mining stocks because they're leveraged to the gold price," he said. "At some point a higher gold price will lead to such incredible cashflow and profitability that even this tiny little space will catch somebody's eye."
Aside from a higher gold price, there are other elements that could drive interest in the gold space.
"What would that be? I think it would be a reversion to mean, not just in the gold-mining space, but a reversion to mean in the external markets. We all know that the stock market basically has been driven by seven names ... again, if you're a contrarian it's an easy trade to make — sell the Mag 7 like (Stanley) Druckenmiller just did and look for something that's completely discounted," Hathaway said during the conversation. "That's not just the gold-mining space, you can talk about oil and gas, you can talk about some cyclical names. So I think that's one thing."
The other is potential issues in the banking system, possibly in terms of commercial real estate.
"In a way, you could have ... the dot-com crash in 2000, 2001 and the global financial crisis in 2007, 2008 combining to turn consensus investment banking upside down. That's the sort of thing that would lead investors to look for diversification, which gold represents," he said in closing. "I believe that that's the scenario I would point to for the gold-mining industry and gold itself to come back into favor."
Watch the interview above for more from Hathaway on gold and gold stocks.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Capital Raising Heavily Oversubscribed, New Managing Director Appointed
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce details of a capital raising, leadership change and near term drilling programs.
Highlights
- Capital raising of approximately $2.2m with strong support from existing shareholders and new institutional investors.
- Directors have committed $110,000 subject to shareholder approval.
- Highly experienced mining executive Victor Rajasooriar to be appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer commencing April 2024.
- Proceeds from the capital raising will be used to fund exploration at Auld Creek, Sams Creek, Langdons, and Big River North.
- Exploration will commence with drilling at the Company’s Auld Creek tenement.
- Mining permit application at Sams Creek advancing over coming months.
- Siren is well funded to continue to grow the Company’s resource base.
The Company has received commitments to raise $2.2m (Placement).
SNG will issue up to 40.2m fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) to institutional, professional, and sophisticated investors under its existing Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A placement capacity at an issue price of $0.05 per Share (Tranche 1).
In addition to Tranche 1 and subject to shareholder approval, the Company will issue up to 3.8m Placement Shares to Company Director, who have committed $110,000 in the Placement, along with other institutional, professional, and sophisticated investors (Tranche 2).
Placement participants will be issued one attaching unquoted option for every Placement Share issued. The options will be exercisable at $0.10 each, expiring 3 years from the date of issue (Options) and will be issued subject to shareholder approval.
Placement funds raised will be used for the following:
- Auld Creek – drilling and Ionic Leach soil sampling.
- Sams Creek – drilling, mapping and Ionic Leach soil sampling.
- Langdons – mapping, Ionic Leach soil sampling and trenching.
- Big River North – Ionic Leach soil sampling
- Working capital and costs of the Placement.
Evolution Capital Pty Ltd (Evolution) and Morgans Corporate Limited (Morgans) acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement. Subject to shareholder approval, Evolution and Morgans will receive 10,000,000 Options upon completion of the Placement.
New Managing Director Appointment
The Company also wishes to advise that, Mr Victor Rajasooriar will be appointed as the Company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commencing on 2 April 2024.
Mr Rajasooriar joined the Siren Board as a Non-Executive Director in September 2023 and prior to that was the Managing Director and CEO of Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN). He is a highly experienced Australian mining executive and Board Director with over 25 years of operational and technical experience across both underground and open pit mining operations.
Mr Rajasooriar brings to Siren a very comprehensive and successful mining career holding senior roles with major resource companies, including Managing Director and CEO of Echo Resources Limited (ASX:EAR) until the completion of a takeover by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST). Prior to joining Echo, Victor held the role of Chief Operating Officer for leading underground mining contractor Barminco and has held senior roles with Gold Fields and Newmont Mining.
With Newmont Victor managed the operational responsibility of the Waihi Gold Operation a significant gold producer in the North Island of New Zealand between 2006 – 2008.
Victor holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the WA School of Mines and is a member of both the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
The terms and conditions relating to Mr Rajasooriar’s employment are yet to be finalised and will be announced in due course.
Siren’s current Executive Chairman and Managing Director Mr Brian Rodan will transition into the position of Non-Executive Chairman by the end of April.
Siren’s Executive Chairman, Brian Rodan commented:
“We would like to thank the overwhelming support from existing shareholders and welcome new shareholders to the register as part of this capital raising. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Morgans and Evolution for managing this raise.
I look forward to the ongoing and continuing support for all parties as we work towards increasing our current resource base and advancing both the Sams Creek and Reefton / Auld Creek projects to successful Mining Permit application status.
With the appointment of Mr Victor Rajasooriar to the Managing Directors role, I am very confident that Siren holds the requisite expertise to continue advancing the Company’s projects to eventual Gold and Antimony production on the South Island of New Zealand, a Tier 1 country with a leading mining industry”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Back Above US$2,000, Major Miners Share Results
The gold price was back above US$2,000 per ounce this week after briefly dipping below that level last week.
Wednesday (February 21) brought the release of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes, which shed light on the central bank's outlook ahead of its next meeting, which is scheduled to run from March 19 to 20.
Investors are waiting for the Fed to cut interest rates, but the statement confirms that officials want to see more evidence that inflation is headed toward their 2 percent target before they do so. In fact, most participants are more concerned about cutting rates too quickly vs. hurting the economy by keeping rates higher for longer.
Last week's consumer price index reading, which came in hotter than anticipated, underscores why the Fed is reluctant to reverse course on rates too soon, and it seems that most market watchers expect it to hold steady in March — CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows only a 4.5 percent chance of a cut at that time.
Officials do seem keen to discuss the Fed's balance sheet at the upcoming meeting, with the aim of eventually looking to slow the pace of runoff. In the more immediate future, keep an eye out for the latest US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data. The PCE price index is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation and is due out on February 29.
Newmont and First Quantum share results
This week also saw a number of major miners release their latest quarterly and annual results.
Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) beat analysts' quarterly profit expectations, but took a hit as it recorded a US$1.9 billion impairment charge, US$1.2 billion of which was connected to a writedown at its Peñasquito mine in Mexico. Investors were also reportedly disappointed with the company's 2024 gold production forecast of 6.9 million ounces.
The company completed its acquisition of Australia's Newcrest Mining this past November, and is now looking to hone its focus on what it describes as "tier one assets." With that goal in mind, Newmont is looking to divest six non-core properties: Akyem, Cripple Creek and Victor, Éléonore, Porcupine, Musselwhite and Telfer. The company also said it expects to divest the Coffee project in Canada and the Havieron project in Australia.
Meanwhile, First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) said that in Q4 its net loss attributable to shareholders came to US$1.45 million, or US$2.09 per share. The company's future has been up in the air since Panama ordered it to close the Cobre Panama mine back in November, but alongside this week's results release it revealed a large financing package — First Quantum plans to sell US$1 billion in stock and raise US$1.6 billion from a notes offering. Company shares reacted positively to the news, but remain substantially lower than they were prior to Cobre Panama's closure.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
