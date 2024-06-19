- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Deal Completion on Acquisition of Bengal Mining and Brazilian Lithium Projects
Lightning Minerals(L1M or the Company) is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of Bengal Mining (Bengal). Bengal holds, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tigre Mineracao Ltda (Tigre) option agreements over two lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio (the Projects). The Projects are located in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley district in the state of Minas Gerais in proximity to Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina project1 hosting 70.9Mt @ 1.25% Li20 and Sigma Lithium’s (NASDAQ: SGML) Grota do Cirilo project2 hosting 108.9Mt @ 1.41% Li20.
HIGHLIGHTS
- All Conditions Precedent have been met including receipt of shareholder approval at the Company’s EGM on 13 June 2024 including completion of tranche 2 capital raising
- Completion of acquisition of Bengal Mining and options over highly prospective lithium projects Caraíbas and Sidrônio, located in the prolific Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Recent site visit confirms the highly prospective nature of the projects in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley in the state of Minas Gerais
Lightning Minerals Managing Director Alex Biggs said, “Completion of the Bengal acquisition is a significant step forward for the Company and we can now begin to focus our efforts on target generation across our Brazilian assets. Having spent time in Brazil over the past couple of weeks we really like what we see and the potential these projects present to the Company. To be positioned where we are in the region is a significant achievement for us. Couple that with our relationships in Brazil, the prospectivity of the projects we are setting ourselves up for success. We welcome new shareholders on board as part of the transaction and capital raising and look forward to the future as we begin our exploration in one of the world’s premier lithium regions”.
Caraíbas and Sidrônio Projects
The Projects are located in the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province that encompasses approximately 150,000 km2, stretching from Bahia state to Rio de Janeiro state. The Caraíbas Project consists of five (5) separate tenements covering 1,733 Ha and the project area contains a series of albite and muscovite rich pegmatites identified by Bengal’s initial reconnaissance works. Aeromagnetic data shows the tenements are located along regional structures and shear zones which are analogous to the trends present at Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina deposit. The Caraíbas Project is located approximately 20km to the south in the same Salinas geological formation.
The Sidrônio Project consists of two (2) tenements covering 1,638 Ha, strategically located adjacent and along strike to the south from the Caraíbas Project. Aeromagnetic data shows the tenements are located along similar interpreted structural trends that may potentially be conduits for mineralisation. Both Projects cover prospective Salinas Formation geology which is thought to provide adequate rheological conditions suitable for the emplacement of late hydrothermal fluids. In similar geological settings, proximal to S-type granites, the Salinas Formation is known to host fertile lithium mineral bearing pegmatites.
Figure 2: Caraíbas and Sidrônio project location, geology and tenements
Figure 3: Caraíbas and Sidrônio projects location and tenements plotted against publicly available analytic signal aeromagnetic image from Servico Geologico do Brasil (Geological Service of Brazil)
Next Steps
Work programs will focus on ground reconnaissance, geophysical drone survey works, drill target identification and drilling. It is estimated that these works will occur over the next 6-months but are subject to change as the Company gains further knowledge on the projects.
Initial indicators and impressions gathered from this site visit will continue to inform the Company’s approach to exploration at both Caraíbas and Sidrônio over the coming months but the strategy already developed is considered appropriate with a view to developing drill targets over the next few months.
This article includes content from Lightning Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA
Assays from first three holes intersect high-grade lithium mineralisation
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assays results from the first three holes of the maiden RC drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA have returned high-grade mineralisation, indicating the potential discovery of a significant lithium deposit.
The assay results included the following high-grade drill intersections:
- RMRC001 : 59.4m @ 1,300ppm Li / 0.69% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1 (LCE) from 73.2m
- RMRC002 : 15.2m @ 810ppm Li / 0.43% LCE from 15.2m
- RMRC003 : 6.1m @ 1,050ppm Li / 0.56% LCE from surface, and
- 12.2m @ 1,060ppm Li / 0.56% LCE from 18.3m
A total of 11 holes were drilled for a combined 1,518m as part of the maiden RC drilling campaign, which targeted lithium clay mineralisation in zones of strong soil anomalism and/or rock chip anomalism with a view to understanding the thickness and grade potential of the project (Table 1 and Figure 1).
These initial results have confirmed the anticipated discovery of sub-surface lithium mineralisation at Red Mountain, which has clear potential to emerge as a significant project in the context of North American exploration efforts for battery metals.
Once assays for the remaining drill holes have been received by the Company, results will be collated and interpreted in order to guide the next steps for exploration at the project, which is now expected to include a follow-up drilling campaign in the second half of the calendar year. The remaining assays are expected to be received in two batches in early and late July.
Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:
“This is a very exciting start to our drilling campaign at Red Mountain, with all three of our initial drill holes intersecting high-grade lithium mineralisation. The results have been returned over 4.6km of strike, indicating the potential for a major new discovery.
We are now eagerly awaiting the results from the remaining eight holes, which are expected to be received in July, with assays from all holes to be integrated into an updated geological model for Red Mountain with a view of expediting the process to achieving a maiden resource for our Red Mountain Project.”
Figure 1. Drill-hole locations and intersections, and gridded soil sample geochemistry over aerial image.
About Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE)
Unlike spodumene concentrate, which is a feedstock for a value-added battery product, Lithium Carbonate is a principal lithium-ion battery product, which may be used directly in battery production or converted to other battery products such as lithium hydroxide. The Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Lithium Carbonate China Index priced lithium carbonate product at US$13,710/t6 as of 12 June 2024.
Lithium carbonate is the product of many of the most advanced lithium clay projects around the world, including Lithium Americas’ (NYSE: LAC) 16.1Mt LCE Thacker Pass Project3 which is currently under construction. Accordingly, exploration results for Red Mountain have been reported as both the standard parts-per-million (ppm) and as % Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). A full table of tabulated assay results is provided in Appendix 2.
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes with Multiple Brine Horizon Targets - Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) can confirm that the Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, is a large brine basin with numerous brine aquifers, shown in downhole sampling and geophysics in the second hole of the Company’s two-hole diamond drill program (Table 1).
- Drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA, with brine intersected over 400 m vertically.
- oGeological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada, with encouraging initial lithium assay results, aquifers and salinity.
- Lithium brine specialists have proposed additional drilling to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, in a more favourable setting, further west of recent drilling.
- Discussions continue with various USA based battery supply participants who are keen to work with potential new lithium developers within the USA, including with Stardust who aim to IPO in June.
- QXR and IG Lithium Option Agreements are being amended to facilitate undertaking further drilling.
- QXR aims to provide an update soon on progress with gold exploration in Queensland.
Porous conglomerates saturated with brines were intersected beneath fine grained lake sediments with sandy layers. The geology intersected is very encouraging as it is similar to the producing sequences of Clayton Valley Nevada, where Albemarle’s producing lithium brine deposit is located 1. Detailed downhole geophysics together with initial downhole brine sampling (packer sampling) shows increasing salinity with depth, together with large brine volumes, both encouraging for discovering a potentially economic lithium brine deposit in the properties.
Although the maximum lithium assay values were 50mg/l Li over 15 metres near the base of hole #2 (Table 2), the salinity and conductivity increased with depth, at levels similar to known producers. Ingress of fresh water into the aquifers may explain the lower lithium values in drill holes #1 and #2 being located close to a range front fault on the edge of the basin. These initial holes were located near the edge of the basin in part for logistics and access reasons as well as the surface lithium anomaly.
Hole #2 also intersected thick porous brine horizons – critical for future success- which is considered encouraging, together with the geological similarity to Clayton Valley NV (Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine). These similarities include basal porous conglomerate units containing brine beneath finer grained lake sediments. However, the best producing horizons at Clayton Valley are tuff units within the sediment package which have not been intersected in drillholes to date, but which outcrop 4km to the southwest of hole #2 (Figure 4).
Results were analysed by external lithium brine specialists to produce interpretations, including the globally recognised Hydrominex Geoscience Consulting. Lithium brine specialists have advised additional drilling is required to potentially intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling undertaken by QXR, based on lab results to date.
QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said:“QXR has defined a new large scale brine basin, saturated with brines, at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project. A large near-surface brine field with lithium potential is rare to date in the USA. The geological setting, with conglomerates loaded with brines, is similar to Albemarle’s producing deposit. We are yet to find tuff horizons similar to Clayton Valley, which are the best brine aquifers – although they do outcrop nearby, suggesting they may exist within the basin. Surface and downhole geophysics make it compelling for further drilling to the west, in the centre of the basin under deeper sediments, which may intersect higher grade lithium brine, compared to the drilling to date.”
Next Steps
Applications for further drillholes were submitted some time ago. To provide operational flexibility, an amended drill program has been submitted to regulators for approval. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for testwork with selected direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers, as well as with lithium refiner Stardust Power Inc, with whom QXR holds at Letter of Intent (ASX announcement 29 Feb 2024). Stardust expects to list on NASDAQ in June via a c.US$490m deal and then plans to build a lithium refinery in Oklahoma.
Discussions continue with various USA based battery supply participants who are keen to work with potential new lithium developers within the USA.
QXR and IG Lithium are currently discussing amendments to the Option Agreements to facilitate the undertaking of further drilling.
Background
The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, covers contiguous claims over 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (Figure 1). The Company entered an Option to Purchase Agreement and an Operating Agreement (Option Agreements) to earn a 75% interest in the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, from vendor IG Lithium LLC (ASX announcement 5 October 2023). Based on results received to date, the Company is currently in discussion with IG Lithium regarding potential renegotiation of the Option Agreements to allow a longer period of time to conduct additional drilling prior to any future commitments.
Two vertical diamond drill holes were completed (369m & 443 metres depth), spaced 4km apart (Figure 2, 3). Holes were centred over an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly and significant MT geophysical target, interpreted as a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Brine horizons were intersected in both holes with numerous brine aquifers intersected in drillhole #2 (ASX announcement 8 Feb 2024).
QXR entered into a Letter of Intent with Stardust Power Inc., a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to assess the lithium brines from the Liberty Lithium Brine Project. The parties intend to evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products, dependent on results, on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles (ASX announcement 29 Feb 2024). The Company plans to share the results of the two hole drill program with Stardust as part of ongoing discussions.
This article includes content from QX Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Wyoming Summer Exploration Programs
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) through a U.S. subsidiary will recommence exploration activities at its Black Mountain project and also engage in exploration activities at its six other lithium-caesium-tantalite (“LCT”) pegmatite projects in Wyoming during the 2024 North American summer season (“Summer Exploration”).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Hard rock lithium exploration has recommenced in Wyoming with the onset of the 2024 North American summer season
- ERM appointed to assist with 2024 Wyoming exploration activities
- Rock-chip/Soil sampling and K feldspar testing will be completed by mid-July to further refine targets for drilling
- The plan is to drill 3,000 to 4,000m utilizing a cost-efficient, man-portable rigs as a precursor to a larger truck-mounted drilling program
- Truck-mounted drilling on Black Mountain will recommence once BLM has approved the application for a dramatically larger area of disturbance
K-feldspar testing is a surface exploration method used for identifying and vectoring to highly fractionated LCT pegmatite systems. It has been successfully used by other lithium companies under the guidance of ERM.
The Summer Exploration programs at Black Mountain will transition to a truck-mounted diamond core drilling program upon approval of the EPO which will enable drill pads to be placed over a dramatically larger area of disturbance affording drilling access across the full 6,637 acres of the Black Mountain claims. While waiting for the EPO approval, the Company’s subsidiary will operate with a man-portable diamond drill rig to minimize costs and to keep the area of disturbance within the 5-acre limit permitted by the NOI.
Chariot’s 2023 discovery of spodumene bearing pegmatite dikes at Black Mountain, was the first reported drill intercept of a LCT pegmatite within the Archean-Proterozoic Shield Rocks of Wyoming. The first three drill holes drilled between November 2023 and January 2024, contained spodumene hosted lithium mineralization with grades of up to 1.12% Li2O in intersections of up to 15.42 meters1 (apparent width) and are interpreted to represent the outer branches of a potentially larger unexposed pegmatite system.
Further details of the Summer Exploration programs are provided below.
ERM appointed to assist with the 2024 Wyoming Exploration Program
Chariot has appointed ERM Australia Consultants Pty Ltd (previously CSA Global) and ERM Sustainable Mining Services (“ERM”) to assist with the design and implementation of the 2024 exploration program. ERM has substantial experience with hard rock lithium deposits and has been associated with large hard rock lithium discoveries in Western Australia and Africa.
Chariot is being advised by Ralph Porter and Michael Cronwright from ERM, who are experienced hard rock lithium geologists.
Mr Porter has significant experience in the identification and definition of pegmatite hosted tantalum and lithium, including as a geologist at the world-class Greenbushes lithium and tantalum mine. Mr Porter has provided training, regional assessment, targeting advice and technical input into exploration programs for numerous companies across the Archean Yilgarn and Pilbara cratons of Western Australia and globally.
Mr Cronwright has significant experience in targeting pegmatite hosted mineralisation (including pegmatite hosted lithium) across Africa and globally.
K-feldspar Sampling and K:Rb ratios
Prior to any further drilling, ERM has provided guidance on an expanded exploration program across the broader project areas comprising geological mapping and geochemical sampling focused on exposed pegmatites. The sampling will include the collection of K-feldspar samples to be screened by using a potable XRF (“pXRF”).
Given that lithium bearing pegmatites often have a complex internal zonation, both laterally and vertically, potential lithium mineralization may not be exposed at surface. However, the unmineralized K-feldspar bearing wall and core zones often outcrop and can be readily sampled.
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
SQM Secures Long-term Lithium Deals with Hyundai and Kia
SQM (NYSE:SQM) announced that its subsidiary SQM Salar has entered into a long-term agreement to supply Hyundai Motor (KRX:005380) and Kia (KRX:000270) with lithium hydroxide.
The partnerships with two of South Korea's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers strengthens top lithium miner SQM's position as a major supplier to the rapidly growing EV industry.
"We are incredibly proud to announce this supply agreement with HYUNDAI and KIA," said Carlos Diaz, CEO of SQM Salar, in a press release on Monday (June 17). "By providing these world-leading EV manufacturers with high-quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide, we are actively contributing to a more sustainable future."
The agreement follows a dip in EV sales in South Korea during the first quarter of the year. Sales fell by 25 percent, with only 25,550 units registered compared to 34,186 units in the same period last year.
However, this decline was offset by a surge in hybrid vehicle sales in the same time period. Hybrid vehicle sales jumped by 46 percent, or 99,832 units, compared to last year’s 68,249.
Deal specifics, including the volume and duration of lithium hydroxide supply, have not been disclosed by the firms.
Earlier this month, SQM entered into a partnership agreement with Chile’s state-owned copper miner Codelco, paving the way for joint lithium exploration in the country's Salar de Atacama.
The joint venture is part of the country's nationalization strategy regarding the utilization of its lithium resources, and aims to bolster Chile’s position in the battery production sector.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article
Large System Confirmed at Reedy’s Gold Deposit - Lateral and Vertical Extensions to Reedy South Gold Shear Zone Identified
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to announce results from drilling at the Reedy South Gold Project. Reedy’s sits within trucking distance of multiple existing operating gold plants, within this proven Goldfield in Western Australia. Reedy South has an existing shallow JORC Code inferred mineral resource estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.
- Drilling demonstrates extensive strike and depth-extensions around the existing inferred 2012 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.1
- Drilling highlights include:
- 7m @ 1.12 g/t Au from 92m along strike, due north from the existing resource from drill hole RSKC009
- 79m @ 1g/t Au from 10m from drill hole RSKC006 (down-dip)
- 11m @ 0.53 g/t Au from 209m, ~20mts below the existing resource outline from drill hole RSKC011
- 5m @ 0.45 g/t Au from 14m along strike, due south from the existing resource from drill hole RSKC001
Encouragingly this drilling has confirmed continuity of mineralisation not only proximal to the existing JORC Mineral Resource but laterally along strike and at depth. These results are very encouraging, confirming continuity of the mineralised system in all directions and importantly underneath the existing higher-grade resource.
“The drill program which was designed to test depth and strike extensions to the known mineralisation at Reedy’s has surprised us in terms of the scale of the newly identified structures which appear to be increasing in size in and around the existing resource and extend laterally for several hundred metres to the north and south. Whilst the campaign was designed predominantly as an exploration program to expand our understanding of the Reedy’s shear zone and associated mineralisation, Hole 6 for example (79m @ 1g/t) is extraordinary as it demonstrates the system is growing and continuing at depth. We will now review this new information in detail and determine what next steps can be taken including deeper drilling formulate to optimize value for our shareholders.” Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Noram Lithium Gains 64 Percent on Updated Resource Estimate
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 14.16 points last week to close at 574.09.
Markets saw a significant recovery this past Wednesday (June 12) following the release of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data and the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decision.
The May CPI figures show a 0 percent change month-on-month and a 3.3 percent increase on an annual basis. Those are declines from April’s 0.3 percent monthly increase and 3.4 percent year-on-year figure.
The improved inflation data wasn’t enough to sway the Fed, and after wrapping up its meeting it said it would hold its benchmark rate at 5.25 to 5.5 percent. Chair Jerome Powell declined to say when cuts can be expected, but said Federal Open Market Committee members are forecasting that the rate will fall to 5.1 percent by the end of the year.
At the same time, he suggested any future cuts will depend on the Fed having confidence that inflation is continuing to sustainably moving toward the central bank’s target level of 2 percent.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) saw volatility immediately following the announcements, but then posted gains to set new record highs this past week. The S&P closed Thursday (June 13) at 5,433.75 points, while the Nasdaq-100 carried its momentum into Friday’s (June 14) session to close at 19,659.8.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) gained more than 150 points during mid-week trading, but saw its gains erased by the end of the week to close the period at 38,589.17.
On a more focused level, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) surged this past Monday (June 10) ahead of the US economic data dump, remaining elevated to close the week with a gain of just under 2 percent. Meanwhile, Canada's S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index (INDEXTSI:TXBM) was on the decline, closing the week with a loss of more than 3 percent.
Gold and silver prices spiked ahead of the Fed's announcement, but sank on the news that rates will remain unchanged. Gold fell below the US$2,300 per ounce mark before finishing the week in the US$2,330 range. Silver tracked a similar path, falling below the US$29 per ounce price point before seeing a slight gain to end the week in the US$29.50 range.
Against that backdrop, these five TSXV-listed mining and energy stocks performed the best last week.
1. Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM)
Weekly gain: 63.64 percent; market cap: C$14.69 million; share price: C$0.18
Noram Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its Zeus lithium project in Nevada, US. The property, located near Clayton Valley, comprises 146 placer and 136 lode claims covering 1,133 hectares in a region with existing lithium brine operations since 1967. Noram has been exploring the site since 2016.
The most recent update from the project came this past Tuesday (June 11), when Noram released an updated mineral resource estimate, reporting an indicated resource of 564 million metric tons (MT) at a concentration of 956 parts per million (ppm), resulting in 2.9 million MT of contained lithium carbonate equivalent. Zeus' inferred resource stands at 1.3 million MT of contained lithium carbonate equivalent from 287 million MT grading 861 ppm lithium.
2. TriStar Gold (TSXV:TSG)
Weekly gain: 55.56 percent; market cap: C$54.59 million; share price: C$0.21
TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on its flagship Castelo de Sonhos gold project, which is located near the town of Castelo de Sonhos in Northern Brazil's Pará state.
According to a 2021 prefeasibility study, the project hosts an indicated resource of 1.76 million contained ounces of gold from 53.1 million MT at a grade of 1.03 grams per MT (g/t) gold. At the time, the company estimated a mine life of 11 years with an annual production rate of 3.6 million MT of ore, as well as a net present value of US$321 million with an internal rate of return of 28 percent and a payback period of 2.8 years.
Shares of TriStar saw gains this past week after the company announced on Tuesday that the Pará State Environmental Council has approved the site's preliminary license and environmental impact assessment.
3. Black Mammoth Metals (TSXV:BMM)
Weekly gain: 35.29 percent; market cap: C$27.9 million; share price: C$1.15
Black Mammoth Metals is a gold explorer working to advance its US properties in Nevada, Idaho and California.
Its Happy Cat gold property is located in the Ravenswood Mining District in Ladner County, Nevada. The site covers approximately 1,213 hectares and hosts an approximately 4 square kilometer area where the company has identified a potential alteration zone. Black Mammoth completed ground gravity and magnetic surveys at the site in 2023.
The company also owns the Blanco Creek gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District in Central Idaho. The site hosts three historic mines along 3,550 meters of strike length.
In January, Black Mammoth acquired the America Mine property as part of its acquisition of IDA Mining. The site hosts a historical open-pit heap leach gold and silver mine and is located in San Bernardino, California.
On March 28, the company announced that its subsidiary, Antelope Creek, had entered into an option agreement with Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) subsidiary Nevada Select Royalty, which is optioning its Quito gold property in Nevada to Antelope Creek for payments totaling US$900,000 over four years.
Shares of Black Mammoth saw gains this past week, although it did not release news.
4. Strathmore Plus Uranium (TSXV:SUU)
Weekly gain: 30.91 percent; market cap: C$14.78 million; share price: C$0.36
Strathmore Plus Uranium is an exploration company focused on the advancement of three uranium projects in Wyoming, US, with plans to explore all three in 2024. The company’s Agate property, located in the Shirley Basin uranium district, is an in-situ recovery project that comprises 52 lode mining claims originally staked in the 1970s. Historical exploration at the site revealed shallow mineralization from depths of 15 to 150 feet.
Night Owl, also located in the Shirley Basin, hosts a past-producing mine that ceased operations due to low uranium prices in the 1960s. Strathmore also owns Beaver Rim, which consists of 131 lode mining claims over 2,706 acres and is located in the Gas Hills, an area where historic exploration has revealed highly prospective uranium mineralization.
Shares of Strathmore Plus saw gains this past week following Monday's announcement that the company has started drilling at its Agate property to follow up on discoveries from its 2023 exploration. It has been approved to drill an additional 200 holes totalling 30,000 feet.
5. Aurania Resources (TSXV:ARU)
Weekly gain: 25.81 percent; market cap: C$20.38 million; share price: C$0.39
Aurania Resources is an exploration company focused on the advancement of precious metals and copper projects in South America. The company’s flagship project is the Lost Cities - Cutucu project in Southeast Ecuador.
The site consists of 42 mining concessions with a land package of 208,000 hectares. It is situated in a region known for copper and gold deposits, and hosts several large-scale precious and base metals mining operations. The company is working on acquiring its exploration permits for the site.
The company's share price saw gains this past week after it announced on Monday that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Palamina (TSXV:PA,OTCQB:PLMNF) for the sale of Aurania’s Peruvian subsidiary, Sociedad Menera Vicus Explorations, in exchange for 350,000 common shares of Palamina and a 1 percent net smelter return royalty on certain mining claims held by Vicus.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of September 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m. PST on June 14, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
