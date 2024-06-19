Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lightning Minerals

Deal Completion on Acquisition of Bengal Mining and Brazilian Lithium Projects

Lightning Minerals(L1M or the Company) is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of Bengal Mining (Bengal). Bengal holds, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tigre Mineracao Ltda (Tigre) option agreements over two lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio (the Projects). The Projects are located in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley district in the state of Minas Gerais in proximity to Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina project1 hosting 70.9Mt @ 1.25% Li20 and Sigma Lithium’s (NASDAQ: SGML) Grota do Cirilo project2 hosting 108.9Mt @ 1.41% Li20.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • All Conditions Precedent have been met including receipt of shareholder approval at the Company’s EGM on 13 June 2024 including completion of tranche 2 capital raising
  • Completion of acquisition of Bengal Mining and options over highly prospective lithium projects Caraíbas and Sidrônio, located in the prolific Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais, Brazil
  • Recent site visit confirms the highly prospective nature of the projects in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley in the state of Minas Gerais
The acquisition of Bengal Mining is now complete and is seen as transformative to the future of the Company as it positions itself in the prolific Lithium Valley district of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Currently, Managing Director, Alex Biggs is in Brazil visiting the projects and region as well as attending the Brazil Lithium Summit in Belo Horizonte. He will be meeting with key stakeholders, contractors and business leaders to ensure the Company is well positioned in Brazil moving forwards. Recent site visits have demonstrated the potential that the Caraíbas and Sidrônio projects present as reported in ASX Announcement 14 June 2024.

Lightning Minerals Managing Director Alex Biggs said, “Completion of the Bengal acquisition is a significant step forward for the Company and we can now begin to focus our efforts on target generation across our Brazilian assets. Having spent time in Brazil over the past couple of weeks we really like what we see and the potential these projects present to the Company. To be positioned where we are in the region is a significant achievement for us. Couple that with our relationships in Brazil, the prospectivity of the projects we are setting ourselves up for success. We welcome new shareholders on board as part of the transaction and capital raising and look forward to the future as we begin our exploration in one of the world’s premier lithium regions”.

Caraíbas and Sidrônio Projects

The Projects are located in the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province that encompasses approximately 150,000 km2, stretching from Bahia state to Rio de Janeiro state. The Caraíbas Project consists of five (5) separate tenements covering 1,733 Ha and the project area contains a series of albite and muscovite rich pegmatites identified by Bengal’s initial reconnaissance works. Aeromagnetic data shows the tenements are located along regional structures and shear zones which are analogous to the trends present at Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina deposit. The Caraíbas Project is located approximately 20km to the south in the same Salinas geological formation.

The Sidrônio Project consists of two (2) tenements covering 1,638 Ha, strategically located adjacent and along strike to the south from the Caraíbas Project. Aeromagnetic data shows the tenements are located along similar interpreted structural trends that may potentially be conduits for mineralisation. Both Projects cover prospective Salinas Formation geology which is thought to provide adequate rheological conditions suitable for the emplacement of late hydrothermal fluids. In similar geological settings, proximal to S-type granites, the Salinas Formation is known to host fertile lithium mineral bearing pegmatites.

Figure 2: Caraíbas and Sidrônio project location, geology and tenements

Figure 3: Caraíbas and Sidrônio projects location and tenements plotted against publicly available analytic signal aeromagnetic image from Servico Geologico do Brasil (Geological Service of Brazil)

Next Steps

Work programs will focus on ground reconnaissance, geophysical drone survey works, drill target identification and drilling. It is estimated that these works will occur over the next 6-months but are subject to change as the Company gains further knowledge on the projects.

Initial indicators and impressions gathered from this site visit will continue to inform the Company’s approach to exploration at both Caraíbas and Sidrônio over the coming months but the strategy already developed is considered appropriate with a view to developing drill targets over the next few months.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lightning Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

L1M:AU
×