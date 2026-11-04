DDC Enterprise Announces Proposed Public Offering of DDC SAVOR 13.5% Perpetual Preferred Series A Shares

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) ("DDC" or the "Company"), a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering (the "Public Offering") of its DDC SAVOR 13.5% Perpetual Preferred Series A Shares, par value $0.016 per share and stated value of $25.00 per share (the "Series A Preferred Shares").

The Public Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. The Series A Preferred Shares are expected to be offered to the public at an offering price of $20.00 per share. The Company also expects to grant to the underwriters of the Public Offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Series A Preferred Shares offered in the Public Offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the Series A Preferred Shares in the Public Offering are being offered by the Company. The Public Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Public Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

In addition to the Public Offering, the Company has also entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to purchase an aggregate of not less than 1,200,000 Series A Preferred Shares, representing an aggregate stated value of $30 million, at an offering price of $20.00 per share (the "Registered Direct Offering"). The gross proceeds from the Registered Direct Offering are expected to be not less than approximately $24 million, before deducting expected offering expenses.

The Series A Preferred Shares will be listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "SVOR."

Maxim is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Public Offering.

Key Terms of the Series A Preferred Shares

  • Dividends. The Series A Preferred Shares will accumulate daily dividends at a rate of 13.5% per annum on the $25.00 stated value, or $3.375 per share per year, accruing daily and payable in cash on each business day, out of funds legally available for payment. If a dividend is not paid because funds are not legally available, additional dividends will accrue on the unpaid amount.
  • Bonus dividends. Holders will be entitled to one-time cash bonus dividends of $0.75, $1.25 and $2.00 per share if the price of Bitcoin is at or above $180,000, $250,000 and $350,000, respectively, for ten consecutive trading days, for a maximum aggregate of $4.00 per share.
  • Dividend reserve. The Company will maintain a segregated Dividend Reserve Account holding cash sufficient to fund at least twelve months of daily dividends. The Dividend Reserve Account remains the property of the Company and do not create a lien or security interest in favor of holders of Series A Preferred Shares.
  • Redemption. The Company may redeem the Series A Preferred Shares at 105% of the stated value, plus accrued and unpaid dividends, before the third anniversary of the issuance date, and at the stated value plus accrued and unpaid dividends thereafter. Holders may require redemption at the stated value plus accrued and unpaid dividends upon a fundamental transaction, a delisting, or an uncured breach of the Company's obligations under the certificate of designation.
  • Ranking. The Series A Preferred Shares are perpetual, have no scheduled maturity, rank senior to the Company's ordinary shares and are junior to the Company's existing and future indebtedness.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Public Offering as follows: (a) up to 20% of the gross proceeds, at the Company's sole discretion, to repay, redeem or otherwise discharge a portion of existing convertible notes; (b) to fund deposits into the Dividend Reserve Account; and (c) for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of Bitcoin and potential mergers and acquisitions.

The Public Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-288826), as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and declared effective on August 11, 2025. The Public Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement. The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the anticipated Public Offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Public Offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, together with the information incorporated therein, for more complete information about DDC and the proposed Public Offering. The final terms of the Public Offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) is a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company. The Company operates a portfolio of leading Asian food brands that generated $39.2 million in fiscal year 2025 revenue with first-time positive Adjusted EBITDA, and it holds one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries among NYSE-listed consumer companies. DDC is led by Founder, Chairwoman, and Chief Executive Officer Norma Chu. For more information, visit www.DDC.xyz.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the size, timing, pricing, terms and completion of the Public Offering, the listing of the Series A Preferred Shares on the NYSE American, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Public Offering, the commencement of trading of the Series A Preferred Shares and the underwriter's option to purchase additional Series A Preferred Shares. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions and projections regarding future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, market and other conditions affecting the completion of the Public Offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions in the Public Offering, the risk that the Public Offering may not be completed on the anticipated terms or at all, fluctuations in the market price of the Company's securities, changes in applicable laws, regulations and governmental policies, risks relating to the Company's Bitcoin treasury strategy and the price, liquidity, custody, security and regulatory treatment of Bitcoin and other digital assets, general economic, political and market conditions, and the other risk factors discussed described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, Forms 6-K and the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the Public Offering, each filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The inclusion of any forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that any future plans, objectives, expectations, events or results will be achieved. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise or otherwise publicly disclose any revision to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Media & Investor Contacts

Investor and Media Relations:
pr@ddc.xyz


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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