DDC Adds 131 Bitcoin to 2714 BTC Treasury; Two Purchases in Seven Days Lift Per-Share Bitcoin Exposure 13.9%

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) ("DDC" or the "Company"), a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company, today disclosed the purchase of an additional 131 Bitcoin ("BTC"), expanding the Company's corporate Bitcoin treasury to 2,714 BTC. Bitcoin per 1,000 DDC shares rose by 5.1% to 0.057053. DDC continues to rank among the top 30 publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holders worldwide.
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DDC Now Holds 2,714 BTC
Today marks DDC's second Bitcoin purchase in seven days, following the 200 BTC acquired on May 21. The two transactions have together added 331 BTC and lifted Bitcoin holdings by approximately 13.9%, with no new common shares issued. The 131 BTC size of today's transaction reflects available liquidity and balance sheet capacity, consistent with the Company's approach of deploying capital in measured, opportunistic increments rather than committing at any single price.
Bitcoin Purchase Highlights
- BTC Acquired: 131 BTC
- Total Bitcoin Holdings: 2,714 BTC
- Average Cost per Bitcoin: $79,135
- BTC Yield (Year-to-Date): 43.5%
- BTC per 1,000 Shares: 0.057053
"Discipline in a Bitcoin treasury is proven through repetition," said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman, and Chief Executive Officer of DDC Enterprise. "Today's purchase puts capital we previously raised to work, without printing a single new share to do it. Our mandate is straightforward: get more Bitcoin behind every DDC share, and keep proving that mandate one transaction at a time."
DDC intends to keep building its Bitcoin treasury under the same framework that guided today's purchase: deploying capital raised above per-share Bitcoin NAV in measured, opportunistic increments rather than committing at any single price. The broader objective is to compound durable value across both the operating business and the balance sheet so that each DDC share represents more Bitcoin, a stronger Asian food platform, and a deeper capital base over time.
About DDC Enterprise Limited
DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) is a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company. The Company operates a portfolio of leading Asian food brands that generated $39.2 million in fiscal year 2025 revenue with first-time positive Adjusted EBITDA, and it holds one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries among NYSE-listed consumer companies. DDC is led by Founder, Chairwoman, and Chief Executive Officer Norma Chu. For more information, visit www.ddc.xyz .
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to business prospects, accumulation of Bitcoin, the Company and its management's view of market conditions and outlook, and the Company's goals, strategy and future activity. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 20-F, 6-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at www.sec.gov . It is also inherent in forward-looking statements for there to be risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.
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Media & Investor Contacts
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