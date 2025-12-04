DayOne Secures Up to Euro1 Billion Mezzanine Financing Facility to Accelerate Finland Platform and Global Expansion

DayOne Data Centers, a Singapore-headquartered data center developer and operator, today announced that it has secured a mezzanine financing facility of €500 million, expandable up to €1 billion upon mutual agreement, from global investment firm Brookfield and a global sovereign investor, both long-term investors with significant expertise in infrastructure.

The borrowing will be secured by DayOne's Finland platform, with proceeds of the facility used to support the rollout of its hyperscale developments in Lahti and Kouvola. The structure also provides the flexibility to allocate proceeds to other key growth markets as required, enabling DayOne to capture rising AI and cloud infrastructure demand.

This capital solution underscores investor confidence in DayOne's platform quality, governance, and long-term growth trajectory. The facility operates under a seven-year tenor and provides strategic flexibility to support organic expansion, and new-build programs.

The financing adds to DayOne's US$1.9 billion raised across its Series A and Series B equity rounds, and further supports its expanding presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific. In August 2025, DayOne announced a €1.2 billion investment commitment in Lahti. Together with a joint-venture hyperscale development in Kouvola, the company is advancing nearly 300 MW of planned capacity across Finland.

"The Brookfield facility strengthens DayOne's long-term capital base and supports the continued build-out of our global platform. It aligns with the scale and pace of digital infrastructure our customers require and reflects the confidence our investors, including Brookfield, have in our strategy and execution. With Finland as the initial borrower, it marks another important step in advancing our development across multiple markets," said Jamie Khoo, Chief Executive Officer of DayOne.

"Brookfield is uniquely positioned to provide flexible, large-scale financing solutions for high-quality operators like DayOne that are enabling the global shift toward AI and cloud-driven data demand given our experience in digital infrastructure. We're delighted to support DayOne's expansion with this milestone transaction," said Sean Robertson, Infrastructure Debt Senior Vice President, Brookfield.

DayOne continues to build a global platform of hyperscale data centers, with a development pipeline spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong and Finland.

About DayOne

DayOne is a Singapore headquartered data center pioneer that develops and operates next-gen digital infrastructure for industry leaders who demand reliable, cost-effective and quickly scalable solutions. Our cutting-edge facilities empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to achieve rapid deployment and enhance connectivity, driving transformative engagement and innovation as we shape the future of industries. DayOne's data center developments span key markets, including Singapore, Johor (Malaysia), Batam (Indonesia), Greater Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Finland.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX, BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com . 


Contact: marketing@dayonedc.com

